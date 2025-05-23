Cheap Talk’s Season 5 finale: Everyone is cheating their way through college; remembering Joe Nye; interpreting President Trump’s big beautiful phone call with Vladimir Putin; evaluating the Golden Dome missile defense system; missile defense and strategic stability; and Marcus is looking forward to season 6We’re mostly taking the summer off from podcasting (unless something big happens), but we’ll be back to our regular weekly schedule in the fall. In the meantime, please subscribe to Cheap Talk on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your podcast player of choice to be notified when new episodes are posted. The opinions expressed on this podcast are solely our own and do not reflect the policies or positions of William & Mary.Check out our online store at https://cheaptalk.shop.Please send us your questions or comments.Further Reading:Picture of Trump and Zelensky at the Vatican.See all Cheap Talk episodes
59:21
They're Using it Wrong
Some good arguments against AI use in the classroom; how students are actually using AI; the idea of AI as a learning coach; other models for AI use by students; testing out an AI prediction coach; the balance between coaching and just doing the work for you; issues to consider before deploying AI in the classroom; and Marcus does math without a calculatorTry the AI prediction coach described in the podcast (requires a free ChatGPT login)

Further Reading:
Anthropic. 2025. Anthropic Education Report: How University Students Use Claude.
1:03:43
People Who Know What They're Talking About
Iran nuclear talks are a marathon, not a sprint; three models for an Iran nuclear agreement; the role of technical expertise in nuclear negotiations; snap-back sanctions as a point of leverage; the demise of Iran's proxy network; a regional solution to the nuclear problem; President Trump's metrics for a successful deal; and Marcus says chafing is for amateurs

Further Reading:
Matthew Kroenig. 2025. "There's Only One Good Iran Deal." Foreign Policy.
Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. 2015.
45:25
Things Were Under Control
The resumption of Iran nuclear talks; direct vs. indirect negotiations; the administration's confusing messaging around the goals of talks; what kind of a deal is actually achievable; President Trump's potential advantages in trying to reach a deal; and Marcus looks ahead to 2032
44:53
Airlifting iPhones From China
Normalizing national security-related Signal chats; blaming Siri for revealing the Signal chat; what is the plan with US tariff policy; trade deficits are normal and fine; anti-expert public opinion; political dimensions to the tariff story; bringing manufacturing back to the United States; the domestic politics of tariffs; and Marcus is running a trade deficit with Fresh Market