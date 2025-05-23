They're Using it Wrong

Some good arguments against AI use in the classroom; how students are actually using AI; the idea of AI as a learning coach; other models for AI use by students; testing out an AI prediction coach; the balance between coaching and just doing the work for you; issues to consider before deploying AI in the classroom; and Marcus does math without a calculatorTry the AI prediction coach described in the podcast (requires a free ChatGPT login)The opinions expressed on this podcast are solely our own and do not reflect the policies or positions of William & Mary.Further Reading:Anthropic. 2025. Anthropic Education Report: How University Students Use Claude.