Episode 2 - Guatemaltecos Amables

In our first try with a new format, we touch on the most impressive thing about this country: the kindness of its people. Sure, that sounds cliché. "There are nice people everywhere!" you say, and "What about the friendly Thais, the polite Japanese, or the hospitable Texans!?" Without disputing any of that, we believe Guatemalans take the cake when it comes to showing genuine, all-around kindness to visiting Norteamericanos (and this is despite recent decades of brutal violence and civil war, initially sparked by the U.S. government). It's just been overwhelming. In this episode, we've picked just a couple examples to share from Day 1 of our trip.