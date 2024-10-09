Episode 6 - I've a Feeling We're Not in California Anymore
What would it be like to do your job in a 3rd world country? Appleseed Radio gives a behind-the-scenes look at doing social marketing in the developing world, as Philip gets interviewed by his mentor and former boss, Stephen Groner.
19:24
Episode 5 - Working, Not Working
Finally, a new episode! And it's guest hosted by our friend, Lily.
In Episode 5 - Working, Not Working (17 min), we explore the following questions:
- Is it a good idea to work with the person you're married to?
- How has Appleseed changed our relationship?
17:39
Episode 4 - Tapping Into Something Ancient
In Episode 4, Ruth and I talk about the culture of maize in Mayan America to get at the following questions:
Where have the Mayan gone? Why the heck are we in Guatemala? What can we actually change?
13:41
Episode 3 - Collectivist Psyche
In Episode 3, Ruth and I explore the following questions:
How do stark cultural differences play out between Guatemalans and Americans? How might understanding this one aspect of the Guatemalan collectivist psyche work for us as we go about changing behavior? And can it help us avoid being pulled over by military police?
15:43
Episode 2 - Guatemaltecos Amables
In our first try with a new format, we touch on the most impressive thing about this country: the kindness of its people. Sure, that sounds cliché. "There are nice people everywhere!" you say, and "What about the friendly Thais, the polite Japanese, or the hospitable Texans!?" Without disputing any of that, we believe Guatemalans take the cake when it comes to showing genuine, all-around kindness to visiting Norteamericanos (and this is despite recent decades of brutal violence and civil war, initially sparked by the U.S. government). It's just been overwhelming. In this episode, we've picked just a couple examples to share from Day 1 of our trip.