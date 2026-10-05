What is asylum? Simply put, the United States must not return someone to a country where they have a well-founded fear of persecution. Following the atrocities of World War II, Congress created a U.S. asylum system under international treaty and federal law. But in recent years, as many more people sought asylum at the U.S./Mexico border, this moral and legal obligation became a political lightning rod.



Colleen Zengotitabengoa has seen these challenges first-hand, in her two decades serving at the Department of Homeland Security, the White House, and Congress. As an attorney, she has directly represented asylum-seekers – real people who were not “exploiting a loophole.” Colleen will help you understand what happened to our asylum system, why it matters, and what we as a nation need to do next.



==Learn More==



Amanda, Claire, and Doug express their own personal opinions on The Melting Pod. This episode was produced by Michael Palmer (⁠palm﻿er.media⁠). Read more about the topics in this episode:



* Asylum in the United States - American Immigration Council (June 2026)



* The Voyage of the St. Louis - Facing History and Ourselves



* Managing migration under pressure: Lessons from the Biden presidency to build a migration policy in the national interest - Brookings Institution (July 2025)



* What Are Safe Mobility Offices? - National Immigration Forum (Feb. 2024)* Abandoning Principles: Unpacking the Supreme Court's Mullin v. Al Otro Lado Denying Asylum to Arriving Migrants - Just Security (June 2026)



* Modernizing America's Asylum System - American Immigration Lawyers Association (April 2026)



==Give More==



Want to help build a more sane and humane immigration system? Support hardworking organizations like these:



National:



* ⁠#AfghanEvac⁠ – working to ensure the U.S. keeps its promise to our Afghan allies



* ⁠Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project⁠ – the country’s largest membership organization of asylum seekers, working together for change



* ⁠Black Alliance for Just Immigration (BAJI)⁠ – organizing and advocating for racial, social and economic justice



* ⁠Haitian Bridge Alliance⁠ – providing humanitarian, legal, and social services



* ⁠International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP)⁠ - strategic litigation and advocacy to uphold the rights of people seeking safety



* ⁠Justice Action Center⁠ - immigrant justice through litigation and storytelling



Local:



* ⁠Al Otro Lado⁠ - legal and humanitarian support to refugees, deportees, and other migrants in the U.S. and Tijuana



* ⁠Catholic Charities Rio Grande Valley⁠ - providing assistance to the poor and most vulnerable populations in the Rio Grande Valley community



* ⁠Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center⁠ - free and low-cost legal services to immigrants and refugees in West Texas, New Mexico, and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico



* ⁠Support an immigration service provider near you⁠



==Chapters==



(0:00:00) Introduction



(0:01:27) What is asylum?



(0:02:48) Who is Colleen Zengotitabengoa?



(0:04:21) Who qualifies for asylum?



(0:05:46) Comparison to the refugee process



(0:08:40) A brief history of asylum



(0:12:30) Shameful lessons of WWII



(0:13:32) One client’s asylum journey



(0:14:58) Two doors to asylum (affirmative and defensive)



(0:19:02) Expedited removal and credible fear



(0:21:32) More people claiming asylum at the border



(0:25:32) Asylum is not a loophole



(0:28:12) You can’t enforce your way out of this problem



(0:32:02) Then why is the border so quiet?



(0:33:34) What does “sealing the border” mean?



(0:35:39) If we can’t figure out how to fix it, then that’s on us



(0:38:07) Asylum doesn’t have to be this complicated



(0:40:42) Millions of cases in the backlog



(0:44:21) “Particular social group”



(0:46:40) Asylum and gender



(0:51:46) Pushing problems beyond our borders



(0:54:32) Why don’t we have a real refugee system in Latin America?



(0:57:20) Regional solutions



(1:00:19) We have a moral obligation to protect people



(1:02:22) The Supreme Court endorses “metering”



(1:07:36) Why *is* the border so quiet now?



(1:09:23) So what should we do?



(1:14:10) Three cheers for bureaucracy



(1:15:22) Conclusion (Gen X style)



See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.