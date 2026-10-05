Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
16 episodes
- What happens when you spend decades suing the government, and then help run the government? Back in the 1980s, Lucas Guttentag started the Immigrant Rights Project at the ACLU. He and his team argued hugely consequential cases across the country and all the way to the Supreme Court, securing fundamental due process and nondiscrimination rights for the most vulnerable immigrant communities.
Then, during the Obama and Biden eras, Lucas went to work for his longtime courtroom opponents: the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice. We’ll explore the games lawyers play, what it’s like to pursue change from inside a giant bureaucracy, how the courts became a potent weapon for anti-immigrant forces – and, in the end, how to win.
==Learn More==
Amanda, Claire, and Doug express their own personal opinions on The Melting Pod. This episode was produced by Michael Palmer (palmer.media). Read more about the topics in this episode:
* Immigration Policy Tracking Project - a project of Professor Lucas Guttentag with Stanford and Yale law students
* The Heartbreak of Immigration Reform, with Esther Olavarria - The Melting Pod (March 2026)
* American Baptist Churches (ABC) v. Thornburgh - Library of Congress: A Latinx Resource Guide
* The U.S. Supreme Court and Obama's Immigration Actions [DAPA] - Council on Foreign Relations (June 2016)
* Dismantle, Don't Expand: The 1996 Immigration Laws - Immigrant Defense Project (May 2017)
* 20 Years of Immigrant Abuses - Human Rights Watch (Apr. 2016)
* The Race to Dismantle Trump’s Immigration Policies - New Yorker (Feb. 2021)
* W. Haywood Burns, 55, Dies; Law Dean and Rights Worker - New York Times (Apr. 1996)
==Give More==
Want to help build a more sane and humane immigration system? Support hardworking organizations like these:
National:
* #AfghanEvac – working to ensure the U.S. keeps its promise to our Afghan allies
* Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project – the country’s largest membership organization of asylum seekers, working together for change
* Black Alliance for Just Immigration (BAJI) – organizing and advocating for racial, social and economic justice
* Haitian Bridge Alliance – providing humanitarian, legal, and social services
* International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP) - strategic litigation and advocacy to uphold the rights of people seeking safety
* Justice Action Center - immigrant justice through litigation and storytelling
Local:
* Al Otro Lado - legal and humanitarian support to refugees, deportees, and other migrants in the U.S. and Tijuana
* Catholic Charities Rio Grande Valley - providing assistance to the poor and most vulnerable populations in the Rio Grande Valley community
* Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center - free and low-cost legal services to immigrants and refugees in West Texas, New Mexico, and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico
* Support an immigration service provider near you
==Chapters==
(0:00:00) Introduction
(0:02:10) Who is Lucas Guttentag?
(0:06:06) The ABC case that changed asylum
(0:12:10) Truth and lies about marriage fraud
(0:16:42) The St. Cyr case that affirmed habeas rights for detainees
(0:19:55) How does one go from fighting the government to being part of the government?
(0:26:22) DHS vs. DOJ rivalries
(0:33:46) Games that DOJ lawyers play
(0:39:36) How does the DOJ bureaucracy work?
(0:47:06) Who decides what’s legal?
(0:57:07) The tragedy of DAPA (Deferred Action for Parents of Americans)
(1:03:20) How has immigration law evolved in the courts?
(1:09:00) The real scandal is the abuses that are legal
(1:13:20) Do you feel optimistic?
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- We plunge beneath the latest immigration headlines to make sense of the senseless. What is the human cost of revoking deportation protections from over a million people? Why is the newly proposed H-1B fee precisely $103,265? Why are your taxpayer dollars giving ICE electric-shock gloves and robot dogs? Plus planning for a Democratic House majority to rein in these abuses (and a likely Constitutional crisis in the meantime).
==Learn More==
Amanda, Claire, and Doug express their own personal opinions on The Melting Pod. This episode was produced by Michael Palmer (palmer.media). Read more about the topics in this episode:
* Democrats found their border message. ICE is another story. - Politico (August 2026)
* American support for abolishing ICE hits record 50% in new poll - Axios (March 2026)
* ICE plans to give officers gloves that can deliver painful electric shocks - Associated Press (August 2026)
* Dying in Detention: Rising Deaths in an Expanding US Immigration Detention System - Human Rights Watch (June 2026)
* The Great Delegalization - New Yorker (August 2026)
* Pierre Damas Bel died in an apparent suicide. His family says he felt 'humiliated' by his ICE ankle monitor - CNN (September 2026)
* Years of Trump Support Came Undone in 15 Minutes in an Airport - New York Times (August 2026)
* Actually, Democracy Dies in H.R. - New York Times (May 2026)
* Milo Yiannopoulos says he was 'terrified' by the 'brutality' of his ICE deportation - CNN (September 2026)
* Trump Said He'd Target Illegal Immigration. That Was a Lie. (w/ Doug Rand) - The Bulwark (August 2026)
* U.S. may ask parents to prove citizenship or immigration status to get passports for children - NBC News (September 2026)
* League of Women Voters, Campaign Legal Center Celebrate Victory as Court Blocks USCIS Rule - League of Women Voters (August 2026)
* Trump Administration Launches Blitz to Find Elusive Voter Fraud Ahead of Midterms - New York Times (September 2026)
==Give More==
Want to help build a more sane and humane immigration system? Support hardworking organizations like these:
National:
* #AfghanEvac – working to ensure the U.S. keeps its promise to our Afghan allies
* Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project – the country’s largest membership organization of asylum seekers, working together for change
* Black Alliance for Just Immigration (BAJI) – organizing and advocating for racial, social and economic justice
* Haitian Bridge Alliance – providing humanitarian, legal, and social services
* International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP) - strategic litigation and advocacy to uphold the rights of people seeking safety
* Justice Action Center - immigrant justice through litigation and storytelling
Local:
* Al Otro Lado - legal and humanitarian support to refugees, deportees, and other migrants in the U.S. and Tijuana
* Catholic Charities Rio Grande Valley - providing assistance to the poor and most vulnerable populations in the Rio Grande Valley community
* Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center - free and low-cost legal services to immigrants and refugees in West Texas, New Mexico, and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico
* Support an immigration service provider near you
==Chapters==
(0:00:00) Introduction
(0:01:23) What’s going on with ICE?
(0:06:31) Electric-shock gloves and robot dogs
(0:10:28) “I would argue that Border Patrol is worse.”
(0:12:19) Deaths in detention
(0:14:26) Redirecting resources to conspiracy theories
(0:15:18) Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and the Great De-legalization
(0:17:15) The suicide of Pierre Damas Bel
(0:20:02) How TPA is supposed to work
(0:23:03) Supporting the Haitian Bridge Alliance
(0:24:47) Arresting authorized immigrants
(0:26:43) Denying green cards based on “public charge”
(0:29:16) Democracy Dies in HR
(0:30:21) The deportation of Milo Yiannopoulos
(0:33:59) Attacks on international students and H-1B workers
(0:37:10) Birthright citizenship, again?
(0:39:28) Citizenship ceremonies and one little victory
(0:40:46) What does “winning the midterms” mean?
(0:43:53) Have you read Game of Thrones…?
(0:45:08) What should Democrats do with a House majority?
(0:48:10) LOL nothing matters?
(0:50:23) Imagine AOC gives you a call…
(0:52:12) Claire knows all about fishing expeditions
(0:55:17) Let’s talk about candidates
(1:00:04) Conclusion
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- What is asylum? Simply put, the United States must not return someone to a country where they have a well-founded fear of persecution. Following the atrocities of World War II, Congress created a U.S. asylum system under international treaty and federal law. But in recent years, as many more people sought asylum at the U.S./Mexico border, this moral and legal obligation became a political lightning rod.
Colleen Zengotitabengoa has seen these challenges first-hand, in her two decades serving at the Department of Homeland Security, the White House, and Congress. As an attorney, she has directly represented asylum-seekers – real people who were not “exploiting a loophole.” Colleen will help you understand what happened to our asylum system, why it matters, and what we as a nation need to do next.
==Learn More==
Amanda, Claire, and Doug express their own personal opinions on The Melting Pod. This episode was produced by Michael Palmer (palmer.media). Read more about the topics in this episode:
* Asylum in the United States - American Immigration Council (June 2026)
* The Voyage of the St. Louis - Facing History and Ourselves
* Managing migration under pressure: Lessons from the Biden presidency to build a migration policy in the national interest - Brookings Institution (July 2025)
* What Are Safe Mobility Offices? - National Immigration Forum (Feb. 2024)* Abandoning Principles: Unpacking the Supreme Court's Mullin v. Al Otro Lado Denying Asylum to Arriving Migrants - Just Security (June 2026)
* Modernizing America's Asylum System - American Immigration Lawyers Association (April 2026)
==Give More==
Want to help build a more sane and humane immigration system? Support hardworking organizations like these:
National:
* #AfghanEvac – working to ensure the U.S. keeps its promise to our Afghan allies
* Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project – the country’s largest membership organization of asylum seekers, working together for change
* Black Alliance for Just Immigration (BAJI) – organizing and advocating for racial, social and economic justice
* Haitian Bridge Alliance – providing humanitarian, legal, and social services
* International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP) - strategic litigation and advocacy to uphold the rights of people seeking safety
* Justice Action Center - immigrant justice through litigation and storytelling
Local:
* Al Otro Lado - legal and humanitarian support to refugees, deportees, and other migrants in the U.S. and Tijuana
* Catholic Charities Rio Grande Valley - providing assistance to the poor and most vulnerable populations in the Rio Grande Valley community
* Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center - free and low-cost legal services to immigrants and refugees in West Texas, New Mexico, and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico
* Support an immigration service provider near you
==Chapters==
(0:00:00) Introduction
(0:01:27) What is asylum?
(0:02:48) Who is Colleen Zengotitabengoa?
(0:04:21) Who qualifies for asylum?
(0:05:46) Comparison to the refugee process
(0:08:40) A brief history of asylum
(0:12:30) Shameful lessons of WWII
(0:13:32) One client’s asylum journey
(0:14:58) Two doors to asylum (affirmative and defensive)
(0:19:02) Expedited removal and credible fear
(0:21:32) More people claiming asylum at the border
(0:25:32) Asylum is not a loophole
(0:28:12) You can’t enforce your way out of this problem
(0:32:02) Then why is the border so quiet?
(0:33:34) What does “sealing the border” mean?
(0:35:39) If we can’t figure out how to fix it, then that’s on us
(0:38:07) Asylum doesn’t have to be this complicated
(0:40:42) Millions of cases in the backlog
(0:44:21) “Particular social group”
(0:46:40) Asylum and gender
(0:51:46) Pushing problems beyond our borders
(0:54:32) Why don’t we have a real refugee system in Latin America?
(0:57:20) Regional solutions
(1:00:19) We have a moral obligation to protect people
(1:02:22) The Supreme Court endorses “metering”
(1:07:36) Why *is* the border so quiet now?
(1:09:23) So what should we do?
(1:14:10) Three cheers for bureaucracy
(1:15:22) Conclusion (Gen X style)
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Every year, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) makes millions of highly consequential decisions that affect individual people’s lives. Applications for green cards, work permits, asylum and refugee status, even U.S. citizenship – they’re all handled by the 20,000 civil servants at USCIS. The agency has always had its struggles, but under Trump 2.0, political appointees have actively undermined and targeted civil servants like never before.
Michael Valverde dedicated his career to USCIS for three decades, working in roles throughout the agency and rising to senior management. Having taken early retirement after the DOGE debacle, he’s ready to pull back the curtain on how this agency really works: Why backlogs seem so endless, how immigration officers think, and what’s the difference between useful vs. useless security vetting. Michael also shares what he’s told countless new Americans at their citizenship ceremonies: Immigrants make our country richer.
==Learn More==
Amanda, Claire, and Doug express their own personal opinions on The Melting Pod. This episode was produced by Michael Palmer (palmer.media). Read more about the topics in this episode:
* Who Pays Immigration Fees? USCIS gets most of its money from U.S citizens and companies - Boundless (July 2020)
* Right-Sizing Vetting for a Secure, Fair, and Efficient Immigration System - American Immigration Lawyers Association (Feb. 2026)
* San Bernardino attackers did not post about jihad on social media, FBI says - The Guardian (Dec. 2015)
* Systemic Change Needed After Faulty Times Article - New York Times (Dec. 2015)
* USCIS Filing Trends: New Data Shows Immigration Processing Falling Further Behind - American Immigration Council (Aug. 2026)
* Legal immigration agency employees asked to volunteer to help ICE operations - CBS News (March 2025)
* Six-hour polygraphs, forced reassignments: inside homeland security’s campaign of fear - The Guardian (July 2026)
==Give More==
Want to help build a more sane and humane immigration system? Support hardworking organizations like these:
National:
* #AfghanEvac – working to ensure the U.S. keeps its promise to our Afghan allies
* Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project – the country’s largest membership organization of asylum seekers, working together for change
* Black Alliance for Just Immigration (BAJI) – organizing and advocating for racial, social and economic justice
* Haitian Bridge Alliance – providing humanitarian, legal, and social services
* International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP) - strategic litigation and advocacy to uphold the rights of people seeking safety
* Justice Action Center - immigrant justice through litigation and storytelling
Local:
* Al Otro Lado - legal and humanitarian support to refugees, deportees, and other migrants in the U.S. and Tijuana
* Catholic Charities Rio Grande Valley - providing assistance to the poor and most vulnerable populations in the Rio Grande Valley community
* Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center - free and low-cost legal services to immigrants and refugees in West Texas, New Mexico, and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico
* Support an immigration service provider near you
==Chapters==
(0:00:00) Introduction
(0:02:47) Who is Michael Valverde?
(0:07:58) Six billion dollars in user fees
(0:11:02) Michael to immigrants: Thank you for making me richer
(0:13:18) Immigration in simpler days
(0:14:42) How is USCIS using AI?
(0:16:00) The journey of a green card application
(0:24:05) What does an immigration officer do?
(0:26:13) Are immigration interviews useful?
(0:32:20) The truth about national security screening
(0:37:29) The plight of Mohammed Mohammed
(0:40:48) The truth about social media vetting
(0:47:07) What is “continuous vetting”?
(0:50:18) Why can’t we just eliminate the backlogs?
(0:53:53) The targeting of civil servants under Trump 2.0
(0:59:38) “Working with you politicals…”
(1:03:05) Conclusion
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- From the first moments of his first campaign for president, Donald Trump has accused immigrants of fraudulently obtaining public benefits, immigration protections, and even votes. Does any of this hold up under scrutiny?
We asked Sonya Schwartz, who knows more than just about anyone about the complex intersection of immigration, public benefits, and voting laws. She has the data to debunk all three of MAGA’s big lies about immigrants and fraud, and how this scapegoating leads to policies that harm all of us – from millions of families losing food assistance to voter ID laws that would block U.S. citizens from the polls. Meanwhile, some of the country’s worst actual fraudsters are getting pardoned instead of prosecuted.
==Learn More==
Amanda, Claire, and Doug express their own personal opinions on The Melting Pod. This episode was produced by Michael Palmer (palmer.media). Read more about the topics in this episode:
* What to know about Nick Shirley, the YouTuber alleging day care fraud in Minnesota - NPR (Dec. 2025)
* Right-Wing YouTuber Behind Viral Minnesota Fraud Video Has Long Anti-Immigrant History - The Intercept (Dec. 2025)
* Trump repeats claim of $19 billion in Minnesota fraud. Here's what the numbers show. - Star Tribune (Feb. 2026)
* When a president calls human beings ‘garbage’ - Maine Morning Star (Feb. 2025)
* Questions and Answers About the 75-Country Visa Ban Lawsuit - Center for Constitutional Rights (Feb. 2026)
* At least 3.5 million people have lost food stamp access as Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill’ cuts take effect, analysis finds - CNBC (May 2026)
* Brett Favre and the Mississippi welfare case explained - ESPN (May 2023)
* Judge blocks feds from using immigration database to check voter eligibility - Texas Tribune (June 2026)
* Depardieu in English, In Weir's 'Green Card' - New York Times (Dec. 1990)
* Trump DOJ Dropped 23,000 Criminal Investigations in Shift to Immigration - ProPublica (2026)
* The Main Beneficiaries of Trump's Pardons? White-Collar Criminals Like Him - Washington Monthly (Dec. 2025)
==Give More==
Want to help build a more sane and humane immigration system? Support hardworking organizations like these:
National:
* #AfghanEvac – working to ensure the U.S. keeps its promise to our Afghan allies
* Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project – the country’s largest membership organization of asylum seekers, working together for change
* Black Alliance for Just Immigration (BAJI) – organizing and advocating for racial, social and economic justice
* Haitian Bridge Alliance – providing humanitarian, legal, and social services
* International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP) - strategic litigation and advocacy to uphold the rights of people seeking safety
* Justice Action Center - immigrant justice through litigation and storytelling
Local:
* Al Otro Lado - legal and humanitarian support to refugees, deportees, and other migrants in the U.S. and Tijuana
* Catholic Charities Rio Grande Valley - providing assistance to the poor and most vulnerable populations in the Rio Grande Valley community
* Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center - free and low-cost legal services to immigrants and refugees in West Texas, New Mexico, and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico
* Support an immigration service provider near you
==Chapters==
(0:00:00) Introduction to Sonya Schwartz
(0:03:59) The slanderous narrative about immigrants committing fraud
(0:07:14) Allegations of welfare fraud
(0:08:30) Trump calls a whole community “garbage”
(0:10:37) The State Dept. bans immigration from 75 countries
(0:18:09) Which immigrants are actually eligible for which public benefits?
(0:22:54) Lightning round Q&A on undocumented immigrants and welfare
(0:25:30) U.S. citizens are going hungry after Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill”
(0:26:49) Cutting off temporary support for refugees
(0:28:37) Who are the real perpetrators of public benefits fraud?
(0:33:28) Allegations of voter fraud
(0:38:15) What would happen if the SAVE Act passed?
(0:42:09) Allegations of immigration fraud
(0:45:19) Gérard Depardieu and sham marriages
(0:48:45) Trump’s lenience with actual fraudsters
(0:52:51) What is to be done?
(0:55:30) Conclusion
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
More Government podcasts
Trending Government podcasts
About The Melting Pod
The Melting Pod brings you stories of our dysfunctional immigration system, and where we go from here. Hosted by three friends who’ve served inside the federal government for two decades and four presidents of both parties, The Melting Pod will give you a deeper understanding of the immigration headlines, without jargon or shallow punditry. Amanda Baran, Doug Rand, and Claire Trickler-McNulty will also bring you extraordinary people with extraordinary stories to tell – about how we got here and where we're going.Podcast website
Listen to The Melting Pod, Optimist Economy and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Melting Pod
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.