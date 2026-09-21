Welcome to Trooper Talk, the official podcast of the Kentucky State Police, where we take you beyond the badge and inside the agency. Each episode features candid conversations with troopers, detectives, dispatchers, and civilian employees who share their experiences, spotlight community programs, and provide a behind-the-scenes look at serving the Commonwealth.

From public safety tips and career opportunities to powerful stories of service, sacrifice, and dedication: Trooper Talk offers listeners a closer connection to the men and women committed to protecting and serving Kentucky every day.