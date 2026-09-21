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6 episodes
- Welcome to Trooper Talk, a Podcast brought to you by the Kentucky State Police, where we go beyond the flashing lights and headlines to talk about the people behind the badge. In today’s episode we are joined by our interim host Trooper Bryan Washer and his guest, Trooper Shane Jacobs as they discuss the community […]
- Welcome to Trooper Talk, a Podcast brought to you by the Kentucky State Police, where we go beyond the flashing lights and headlines to talk about the people behind the badge. In today’s episode we are wrapping up with Trooper Corey King and Captain Robert Purdy as they discuss Robert’s time in recruitment and how […]
- Welcome to Trooper Talk, a Podcast brought to you by the Kentucky State Police, where we go beyond the flashing lights and headlines to talk about the people behind the badge. In today’s episode, we are back with Trooper Corey King and Captain Robert Purdy as they talk about his early career, a friendly competition […]
- Welcome to Trooper Talk, a Podcast brought to you by the Kentucky State Police, where we go beyond the flashing lights and headlines to talk about the people behind the badge. In today’s episode, Trooper Corey King and his guest, Captain Robert Purdy, talk about Robert’s history, going to college in Kentucky, and an internship […]
- Welcome to Trooper Talk, a Podcast brought to you by the Kentucky State Police, where we go beyond the flashing lights and headlines to talk about the people behind the badge. In today’s episode, we pick up where we left off with Trooper Corey King and his Guest Scotty Pennington, where they give advice to […]
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About Trooper Talk
Welcome to Trooper Talk, the official podcast of the Kentucky State Police, where we take you beyond the badge and inside the agency. Each episode features candid conversations with troopers, detectives, dispatchers, and civilian employees who share their experiences, spotlight community programs, and provide a behind-the-scenes look at serving the Commonwealth. From public safety tips and career opportunities to powerful stories of service, sacrifice, and dedication: Trooper Talk offers listeners a closer connection to the men and women committed to protecting and serving Kentucky every day.Podcast website
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