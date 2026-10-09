Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
59 episodes
- Traditional recovery tells men that they're permanently broken, but Daniel Weinberg sits down with Passages Malibu CEO Pax Prentiss to challenge that belief. Pax reveals how uncovering the real cause of addiction saved his life after a brutal ten-year battle with heroin. Instead of spending decades managing a lifelong disease, you can heal the unaddressed pain driving the behavior. Pax breaks down the four root triggers behind substance dependency, from unresolved trauma to chemical imbalances. He explains why high-performing men often mask their struggles until their bodies or careers collapse. You'll discover how to draw a firm line between loving support and dangerous enabling for friends or family members. It's time to stop hiding behind lifelong labels and reclaim your personal power.
Love the show? Subscribe, rate, review, and share!
- We all have a habit of hiding from our deepest truths, but what are we actually escaping when we choose to live in a facade? Coach and author Mike Staver joins host Daniel Weinberg to unpack the psychological barriers behind pretending not to know what is true in our lives and businesses. In this engaging discussion, they explore why successful leaders often rationalize behaviors that do not serve them, the heavy emotional cost of maintaining these personas, and how to start taking genuine personal responsibility. Mike also shares insights from his newly published book, Navigating Crazy: How to Live and Work Sanely in an Insane World, offering practical steps on how to establish solid boundaries and step outside of our comfort zones to build a more authentic life.
Love the show? Subscribe, rate, review, and share!
- Daniel Weinberg sits down with award-winning filmmaker, author, and former rapper Fredi Nwaka to unpack what happens when survival mode stops serving you. True masculinity starts when you drop the armor and begin your real Journey To Belonging. Fredi shares his raw path from being fostered in a small coastal town to surviving South London's gang warfare and losing forty-five friends along the way. He opens up about confronting decades of hidden childhood abuse, repairing his relationship with his parents, and letting fatherhood rewrite his identity. You'll hear why real strength comes from radical honesty rather than fear and posturing. This conversation gives every man a blueprint to stop running from past pain and step into unconditional love.
Love the show? Subscribe, rate, review, and share!
- Daniel Weinberg welcomes Yassine Darkaoui, founder of YouMind, for a candid conversation about overcoming self-destruction and escaping addiction. After surviving six near-fatal overdoses on the streets, Yassine made the radical decision to dismantle his mental despair and rebuild his life from scratch. He pushed his mind and body to extreme limits as a world record-holding endurance sailor before turning his focus to human performance. Today, he develops patented neuroacoustic technologies that help people regulate their nervous systems and break destructive behavioral loops. This raw talk shows why intelligent men sabotage their happiness and proves that you can always rewire your reality.
Love the show? Subscribe, rate, review, and share!
- High-performing men often run successful organizations while running their physical bodies into the ground. In this conversation, host Daniel Weinberg sits down with Dr. Will Haas to unpack whether men can truly reverse cellular aging and regain peak energy in 90 days. They tackle the silent energy debt that causes brain fog, plummeting testosterone, and chronic fatigue in driven leaders. Dr. Will Haas explains how environmental toxins like microplastics and heavy metals overload natural detox pathways and crash cellular output. You'll learn how mitochondrial energy depletion affects daily focus and why white-knuckling through exhaustion destroys long-term performance. Daniel Weinberg and his guest outline practical steps to recharge cellular batteries, fix circadian rhythms, and restore true vitality.
Love the show? Subscribe, rate, review, and share!
More Fitness podcasts
- UNTAPPED with Spencer MatthewsEducation, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- Boundless LifeEducation, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- That Triathlon Life PodcastFitness, Health & Wellness, Running, Sports, Swimming
- Perform with Dr. Andy GalpinFitness, Health & Wellness, Science
- Three of Seven PodcastChristianity, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Religion & Spirituality
- Fully Alive: Unlocking the secrets to your healthier, happier, longer lifeEducation, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Spirituality
- The Jordan Syatt PodcastFitness, Health & Wellness
- Mind Pump: Raw Fitness TruthFitness, Health & Wellness
- ElkShapeFitness, Health & Wellness, Sports, Wilderness
Trending Fitness podcasts
About Mens Anonymous
Men have always been seen as strong, rigid, and determined. They are the ones to rely on during the toughest of times and are expected to stand firm in the face of vulnerability. However, men often are hindered from opening up about their true feelings or desires. In this modern world, men must have a safe space where they can come together and communicate without shame or fear – and this is where the podcast comes in.Welcome to Men’s Anonymous, a show for men who want to become better men – and for women to better understand men. Join Daniel Weinberg in authentic and unfiltered discussions exploring relationships, emotions, career, health, family, and every topic you could think of that impacts men’s lives. Time to end the cycle of silence surrounding men and rebuild your tribe where wisdom and love are freely shared and embraced.Prepare for episodes that break down barriers and challenge stereotypes around masculinity and manhood. Let’s peel back the ego that’s been holding you down, like layers in an onion. This welcoming platform allows men to dig into their deepest thoughts, darkest fears, and most intriguing perspectives about everything under the sun. Listen as they open up their hearts and minds like you have never seen men do before.Tune in as men from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and industries share real-life experiences, both good and bad. As they look back and dissect their ups and downs in life, get ready to gather golden nuggets of wisdom you can easily apply to your own unique journey. These men join the podcast to share invaluable tips on becoming a better father, partner, husband, son, or brother. Of course, if you need advice on navigating your career hurdles and vastly improving your professional skills, these men have got your back as well. Most importantly, when facing your inner battles and dealing with your emotions, you are assured of getting practical approaches from these amazing men. And to enable guests to freely express their feelings and deliver unfiltered conversations, they shall remain anonymous, just as the title implies.Aside from men with engaging anecdotes and lesson-packed stories to tell, you also hear from various experts who tackle a wide range of topics that greatly impact both your personal and professional life. Discover data-backed advice about relationships, health, finance, psychology, and even spirituality. And since these conversations reveal essential details about men, this is also the perfect chance for women to get a glimpse inside how men think and what they really feel. Put yourself in their shoes and get a better understanding of your man, or simply men in general. Your host, Daniel Weinberg, is the best example of what is possible when men become more open to trust and communication. The support he got from his fellow men empowered and allowed him to overcome his biggest problems in life. He made himself vulnerable around them, and these deep bonds ultimately transformed him into a better man.Even though not an expert on masculinity, Daniel now embraces the noble mission of helping men navigate their own challenges and build stronger relationships with each other. It took almost 50 years to get to where he is now, and he knows exactly what it is like to face failures, celebrate wins, and cherish every moment in between. Daniel shares tons of experiences as a father of five and a globetrotting serial entrepreneur to guide you toward openness, authenticity, and fulfillment.Men deserve a safe space where vulnerability is encouraged, fear is addressed, and doubts are crushed. This show provides exactly that as every episode makes a huge leap toward redefining masculinity and challenging stereotypes. Join Daniel in these exciting,thought-provoking conversations that reveal what men think and feel, and the why behind it all. Whatever is going on in your life, here you are supported, understood, and inspired.Listen to Men’s Anonymous at www.mensanonymous.com.Podcast website
Listen to Mens Anonymous, UNTAPPED with Spencer Matthews and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Mens Anonymous
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.