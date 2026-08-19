Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
494 episodes
Call More Bulls, Shoot Better Under Pressure | Joel Turner's Complete Elk System08/19/2026 | 1h 8 mins.Today, Joel Turner is back in the ElkShape studio, and this episode is packed with practical elk hunting knowledge that could change the way you prepare for September.
Joel starts by breaking down his exact elk calling script—step by step—explaining not only what sounds to make, but when to make them, why they work, and how this proven sequence evolved over years of calling in mature bulls. Whether you're just getting started or looking to sharpen your calling strategy, there's something here you'll be able to apply this season.
Next, we dive into Joel's brand-new web app, Call MTN Whisper, an innovative training tool that listens to your elk calls in real time, analyzes your sounds, and provides instant feedback and grading so you can continuously improve. If you've ever wondered whether you're actually sounding like an elk, this technology takes the guesswork out of practice.
Finally, we shift gears to the mental side of archery. Joel explains why the mind is primary when it comes to shot execution. You can have perfect form, a finely tuned bow, and countless hours of practice, but without true shot control, your technique won't show up when the moment of truth arrives. It's a powerful reminder that mastering your mind is just as important as mastering your equipment.
💢 Discount Codes 💢
INITIAL ASCENT - 5% OFF CODE: ELKSHAPE
PODIUMARCHER.COM 10% OFF CODE: ELKSHAPE
https://www.podiumarcher.com/collections/all-products-1
BORN PRIMITIVE OUTDOOR - 10% Off Code: ELKSHAPE - https://get.aspr.app/SH1sot
PEAX EQUIP - 10% Off Code: ELKSHAPE - https://www.peaxequipment.com/
CANVAS CUTTER - 10% Off Code: ELKSHAPE - https://canvascutter.com/
WILDERNESS ATHLETE | 20% Off Code: ELKSHAPE - https://wildernessathlete.com/
SHEEPFEET | 10% Off Code: ELKSHAPE - https://bit.ly/SheepFeet
onXhunt ELITE Membership | 20% Off Code: ELKSHAPE - https://bit.ly/ONXHUNT
OLLIN | 10% Off Code: ELKSHAPE - https://ollin.co/collections/snapshot
DARK ENERGY | 10% Off CODE: ELKSHAPE - https://bit.ly/3P5x3BY
BLACK RIFLE COFFEE | 20% OFF CODE: ELKSHAPE20 - https://blackriflecoffeecompany.pxf.io/9LnW0E
FOUNDATION OURDOORS | 20% OFF CODE: ELKSHAPE - https://www.foundation-outdoors.com/?sca_ref=10392320.yNY8hl6qQLCpq
TRICER GEAR | 10% OFF CODE: ELKSHAPE
=============================
📱 Subscribe and Listen to the The ElkShape Podcast HERE:
=============================
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/elkshape/id1315352438
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3EplB7OPWM5HcsT2c0HzEv
=============================
This Video was Filmed Using:
=============================
AMAZON STORE 👉 https://www.amazon.com/shop/elkshape?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_aipsfshop_X57159T6BSR8HN6Z3T3W
A CAM - SONY A1 BODY ➡️ https://amzn.to/3wLZLBW
B CAM - SONY A7 IV W/KIT LENS ➡️ https://amzn.to/3InUGST
SONY LONG LENS 70-200MM ➡️ https://amzn.to/433SXLW
WIRELESS DJI MIC 2 ➡️ https://amzn.to/3uYPku5
STUDIO LENS 24-70MM ➡️ https://amzn.to/3PbhZD8
DJI DRONE ➡️ https://amzn.to/3TqrAZo
DJI ACTION 4 ➡️ https://amzn.to/49FDPXA
HEADPHONES ➡️ https://amzn.to/4bwRa6c
=============================
We are selling hard work!
Behind The Scenes:
https://www.instagram.com/elkshape/
https://www.instagram.com/elkshapetraining
https://elkshape.com/
#elkshape
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- What does it really take to go from dreaming about elk hunting to arrowing a 350-inch public land bull?
In today's episode, Dan sits down with Noble, a Montana resident and attendee of the 2026 Elk Immersion Experience, to unpack an incredible journey. Noble shares the lessons learned during his first three years of DIY public land elk hunting, the mistakes that accelerated his learning curve, and the unforgettable story of taking his first bull elk—a mature public land giant that taped out around 350 inches.
The conversation goes far beyond one successful hunt. Noble opens up about his fitness background, the role physical preparation has played in his hunting success, and why he and his family made the life-changing decision to leave the Southeast and move to Montana in pursuit of a western lifestyle.
Whether you're new to elk hunting, dreaming of your first bull, or simply looking for motivation to chase your own goals, this episode is packed with practical insight and inspiration. It's proof that success in the elk woods comes from preparation, persistence, and a willingness to bet on yourself.
💢 Discount Codes 💢
INITIAL ASCENT - 5% OFF CODE: ELKSHAPE
PODIUMARCHER.COM 10% OFF CODE: ELKSHAPE
https://www.podiumarcher.com/collections/all-products-1
BORN PRIMITIVE OUTDOOR - 10% Off Code: ELKSHAPE - https://get.aspr.app/SH1sot
PEAX EQUIP - 10% Off Code: ELKSHAPE - https://www.peaxequipment.com/
CANVAS CUTTER - 10% Off Code: ELKSHAPE - https://canvascutter.com/
WILDERNESS ATHLETE | 20% Off Code: ELKSHAPE - https://wildernessathlete.com/
SHEEPFEET | 10% Off Code: ELKSHAPE - https://bit.ly/SheepFeet
onXhunt ELITE Membership | 20% Off Code: ELKSHAPE - https://bit.ly/ONXHUNT
OLLIN | 10% Off Code: ELKSHAPE - https://ollin.co/collections/snapshot
DARK ENERGY | 10% Off CODE: ELKSHAPE - https://bit.ly/3P5x3BY
BLACK RIFLE COFFEE | 20% OFF CODE: ELKSHAPE20 - https://blackriflecoffeecompany.pxf.io/9LnW0E
FOUNDATION OURDOORS | 20% OFF CODE: ELKSHAPE - https://www.foundation-outdoors.com/?sca_ref=10392320.yNY8hl6qQLCpq
TRICER GEAR | 10% OFF CODE: ELKSHAPE
=============================
📱 Subscribe and Listen to the The ElkShape Podcast HERE:
=============================
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/elkshape/id1315352438
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3EplB7OPWM5HcsT2c0HzEv
=============================
This Video was Filmed Using:
=============================
AMAZON STORE 👉 https://www.amazon.com/shop/elkshape?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_aipsfshop_X57159T6BSR8HN6Z3T3W
A CAM - SONY A1 BODY ➡️ https://amzn.to/3wLZLBW
B CAM - SONY A7 IV W/KIT LENS ➡️ https://amzn.to/3InUGST
SONY LONG LENS 70-200MM ➡️ https://amzn.to/433SXLW
WIRELESS DJI MIC 2 ➡️ https://amzn.to/3uYPku5
STUDIO LENS 24-70MM ➡️ https://amzn.to/3PbhZD8
DJI DRONE ➡️ https://amzn.to/3TqrAZo
DJI ACTION 4 ➡️ https://amzn.to/49FDPXA
HEADPHONES ➡️ https://amzn.to/4bwRa6c
=============================
We are selling hard work!
Behind The Scenes:
https://www.instagram.com/elkshape/
https://www.instagram.com/elkshapetraining
https://elkshape.com/
#elkshape
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- In today's episode, Dan sits down with Scott from Foundation Outdoors to talk about what goes into building high-performance meals for hunters, backpackers, and anyone who spends long days in the backcountry. We dive into how Foundation Outdoors has been producing meals since 2013, who they're making food for behind the scenes, and why quality ingredients and balanced nutrition matter when your body is working overtime.
Whether you're packing for an elk hunt, a backpacking trip, or just looking for a better meal option on the go, this conversation gives you a behind-the-scenes look at the company, the process, and the philosophy behind their meals.
If you're looking to fuel your next adventure, use code ELKSHAPE at checkout to save 20%.
💢 Discount Codes 💢
INITIAL ASCENT - 5% OFF CODE: ELKSHAPE
PODIUMARCHER.COM 10% OFF CODE: ELKSHAPE
https://www.podiumarcher.com/collections/all-products-1
BORN PRIMITIVE OUTDOOR - 10% Off Code: ELKSHAPE - https://glnk.io/p9vpq/21r
PEAX EQUIP - 10% Off Code: ELKSHAPE - https://www.peaxequipment.com/
CANVAS CUTTER - 10% Off Code: ELKSHAPE - https://canvascutter.com/
WILDERNESS ATHLETE | 20% Off Code: ELKSHAPE - https://wildernessathlete.com/
SHEEPFEET | 10% Off Code: ELKSHAPE - https://bit.ly/SheepFeet
onXhunt ELITE Membership | 20% Off Code: ELKSHAPE - https://bit.ly/ONXHUNT
OLLIN | 10% Off Code: ELKSHAPE - https://ollin.co/collections/snapshot
DARK ENERGY | 10% Off CODE: ELKSHAPE - https://bit.ly/3P5x3BY
BLACK RIFLE COFFEE | 20% OFF CODE: ELKSHAPE20 - https://blackriflecoffeecompany.pxf.io/9LnW0E
FOUNDATION OURDOORS | 20% OFF CODE: ELKSHAPE - https://www.foundation-outdoors.com/?sca_ref=10392320.yNY8hl6qQLCpq
TRICER GEAR | 10% OFF CODE: ELKSHAPE
=============================
📱 Subscribe and Listen to the The ElkShape Podcast HERE:
=============================
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/elkshape/id1315352438
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3EplB7OPWM5HcsT2c0HzEv
=============================
This Video was Filmed Using:
=============================
AMAZON STORE 👉 https://www.amazon.com/shop/elkshape?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_aipsfshop_X57159T6BSR8HN6Z3T3W
A CAM - SONY A1 BODY ➡️ https://amzn.to/3wLZLBW
B CAM - SONY A7 IV W/KIT LENS ➡️ https://amzn.to/3InUGST
SONY LONG LENS 70-200MM ➡️ https://amzn.to/433SXLW
WIRELESS DJI MIC 2 ➡️ https://amzn.to/3uYPku5
STUDIO LENS 24-70MM ➡️ https://amzn.to/3PbhZD8
DJI DRONE ➡️ https://amzn.to/3TqrAZo
DJI ACTION 4 ➡️ https://amzn.to/49FDPXA
HEADPHONES ➡️ https://amzn.to/4bwRa6c
=============================
We are selling hard work!
Behind The Scenes:
https://www.instagram.com/elkshape/
https://www.instagram.com/elkshapetraining
https://elkshape.com/
#elkshape
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- A lot has happened in the hunting world, and this week's episode tackles some of the biggest conversations head-on. Dan breaks down the recent case involving a hunting YouTuber who pleaded guilty to 40 wildlife-related charges, why stories like this damage the reputation of all hunters, and why protecting the future of hunting starts with personal responsibility and ethical decision-making.From there, the conversation shifts to elk season prep. With opening day just around the corner, Dan covers exactly what you should—and shouldn't—be focusing on during the final couple of weeks before season. Learn how to sharpen your fitness without showing up to the trailhead fatigued, plus a few last-minute priorities that can make a real difference when your opportunity finally arrives.The episode wraps up with thoughts on Oregon's IP28 controversy, the ongoing resident vs. non-resident debate across the West, and why these conversations matter to anyone who values the future of public land hunting. Whether you agree or disagree, this is an honest discussion about ethics, preparation, and where hunting may be headed next.
LINK TO OHIO DIVISION OF WILDLIFE PODCAST:https://youtu.be/iUPmwi7n9Fw?si=wNJbmwjfLK0c8RCZ
💢 Discount Codes 💢
INITIAL ASCENT - 5% OFF CODE: ELKSHAPE
PODIUMARCHER.COM 10% OFF CODE: ELKSHAPE
https://www.podiumarcher.com/collections/all-products-1
BORN PRIMITIVE OUTDOOR - 10% Off Code: ELKSHAPE - https://glnk.io/p9vpq/21r
PEAX EQUIP - 10% Off Code: ELKSHAPE - https://www.peaxequipment.com/
CANVAS CUTTER - 10% Off Code: ELKSHAPE - https://canvascutter.com/
WILDERNESS ATHLETE | 20% Off Code: ELKSHAPE - https://wildernessathlete.com/
SHEEPFEET | 10% Off Code: ELKSHAPE - https://bit.ly/SheepFeet
onXhunt ELITE Membership | 20% Off Code: ELKSHAPE - https://bit.ly/ONXHUNT
OLLIN | 10% Off Code: ELKSHAPE - https://ollin.co/collections/snapshot
DARK ENERGY | 10% Off CODE: ELKSHAPE - https://bit.ly/3P5x3BY
BLACK RIFLE COFFEE | 20% OFF CODE: ELKSHAPE20 - https://blackriflecoffeecompany.pxf.io/9LnW0E
FOUNDATION OURDOORS | 20% OFF CODE: ELKSHAPE - https://www.foundation-outdoors.com/?sca_ref=10392320.yNY8hl6qQLCpq
TRICER GEAR | 10% OFF CODE: ELKSHAPE
=============================
📱 Subscribe and Listen to the The ElkShape Podcast HERE:
=============================
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/elkshape/id1315352438
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3EplB7OPWM5HcsT2c0HzEv
=============================
This Video was Filmed Using:
=============================
AMAZON STORE 👉 https://www.amazon.com/shop/elkshape?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_aipsfshop_X57159T6BSR8HN6Z3T3W
A CAM - SONY A1 BODY ➡️ https://amzn.to/3wLZLBW
B CAM - SONY A7 IV W/KIT LENS ➡️ https://amzn.to/3InUGST
SONY LONG LENS 70-200MM ➡️ https://amzn.to/433SXLW
WIRELESS DJI MIC 2 ➡️ https://amzn.to/3uYPku5
STUDIO LENS 24-70MM ➡️ https://amzn.to/3PbhZD8
DJI DRONE ➡️ https://amzn.to/3TqrAZo
DJI ACTION 4 ➡️ https://amzn.to/49FDPXA
HEADPHONES ➡️ https://amzn.to/4bwRa6c
=============================
We are selling hard work!
Behind The Scenes:
https://www.instagram.com/elkshape/
https://www.instagram.com/elkshapetraining
https://elkshape.com/
#elkshape
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- In this episode, Dan sits down with longtime friend Will Cooper from GSM Outdoors, HuntStand, and Stealth Cam to have an honest conversation about one of the most debated topics in modern hunting: cellular trail cameras and fair chase ethics.
Having shared several whitetail hunts together over the years, Dan and Will bring plenty of firsthand experience to the table as they discuss where trail cameras add value, where they can be misused, and why intent matters just as much as the technology itself. They also dive into public land etiquette, respecting other hunters, and why the Golden Rule should guide the way we interact with one another in the field.
This isn't about telling you what to think—it's about having a thoughtful conversation on how we can preserve the traditions, challenges, and respect that make hunting so meaningful.
Whether you're a die-hard trail camera user, a public land hunter, or simply interested in the future of fair chase, we hope this episode gets you thinking.
Topics covered:
Cellular trail cameras and fair chase
Where technology helps—and where it can hurt
Public land etiquette and hunter respect
The Golden Rule in hunting
Responsible use of trail cameras
Why ethics often matter more than regulations
💢 Discount Codes 💢
INITIAL ASCENT - 5% OFF CODE: ELKSHAPE
PODIUMARCHER.COM 10% OFF CODE: ELKSHAPE
https://www.podiumarcher.com/collections/all-products-1
BORN PRIMITIVE OUTDOOR - 10% Off Code: ELKSHAPE - https://glnk.io/p9vpq/21r
PEAX EQUIP - 10% Off Code: ELKSHAPE - https://www.peaxequipment.com/
CANVAS CUTTER - 10% Off Code: ELKSHAPE - https://canvascutter.com/
WILDERNESS ATHLETE | 20% Off Code: ELKSHAPE - https://wildernessathlete.com/
SHEEPFEET | 10% Off Code: ELKSHAPE - https://bit.ly/SheepFeet
onXhunt ELITE Membership | 20% Off Code: ELKSHAPE - https://bit.ly/ONXHUNT
OLLIN | 10% Off Code: ELKSHAPE - https://ollin.co/collections/snapshot
DARK ENERGY | 10% Off CODE: ELKSHAPE - https://bit.ly/3P5x3BY
BLACK RIFLE COFFEE | 20% OFF CODE: ELKSHAPE20 - https://blackriflecoffeecompany.pxf.io/9LnW0E
FOUNDATION OURDOORS | 20% OFF CODE: ELKSHAPE - https://www.foundation-outdoors.com/?sca_ref=10392320.yNY8hl6qQLCpq
TRICER GEAR | 10% OFF CODE: ELKSHAPE
=============================
📱 Subscribe and Listen to the The ElkShape Podcast HERE:
=============================
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/elkshape/id1315352438
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3EplB7OPWM5HcsT2c0HzEv
=============================
This Video was Filmed Using:
=============================
AMAZON STORE 👉 https://www.amazon.com/shop/elkshape?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_aipsfshop_X57159T6BSR8HN6Z3T3W
A CAM - SONY A1 BODY ➡️ https://amzn.to/3wLZLBW
B CAM - SONY A7 IV W/KIT LENS ➡️ https://amzn.to/3InUGST
SONY LONG LENS 70-200MM ➡️ https://amzn.to/433SXLW
WIRELESS DJI MIC 2 ➡️ https://amzn.to/3uYPku5
STUDIO LENS 24-70MM ➡️ https://amzn.to/3PbhZD8
DJI DRONE ➡️ https://amzn.to/3TqrAZo
DJI ACTION 4 ➡️ https://amzn.to/49FDPXA
HEADPHONES ➡️ https://amzn.to/4bwRa6c
=============================
We are selling hard work!
Behind The Scenes:
https://www.instagram.com/elkshape/
https://www.instagram.com/elkshapetraining
https://elkshape.com/
#elkshape
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More Fitness podcasts
- ElkShapeFitness, Health & Wellness, Sports, Wilderness
- Peak Performance Life PodcastFitness, Health & Wellness, Nutrition
- Mind Pump: Raw Fitness TruthFitness, Health & Wellness
- Perform with Dr. Andy GalpinFitness, Health & Wellness, Science
- The Chalene Show | Diet, Fitness & Life BalanceEducation, Entertainment News, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, News, Nutrition, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Fully Alive: Unlocking the secrets to your healthier, happier, longer lifeEducation, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Spirituality
- Three of Seven PodcastChristianity, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Religion & Spirituality
- WHOOP PodcastFitness, Health & Wellness, Life Sciences, Science, Sports
- UNTAPPED with Spencer MatthewsEducation, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- Dual Coast PodcastFitness, Health & Wellness
Trending Fitness podcasts
About ElkShape
Elk Hunting, Fitness, & DisciplinePodcast website
Listen to ElkShape, Peak Performance Life Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
ElkShape
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.