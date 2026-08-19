Today, Joel Turner is back in the ElkShape studio, and this episode is packed with practical elk hunting knowledge that could change the way you prepare for September.



Joel starts by breaking down his exact elk calling script—step by step—explaining not only what sounds to make, but when to make them, why they work, and how this proven sequence evolved over years of calling in mature bulls. Whether you're just getting started or looking to sharpen your calling strategy, there's something here you'll be able to apply this season.



Next, we dive into Joel's brand-new web app, Call MTN Whisper, an innovative training tool that listens to your elk calls in real time, analyzes your sounds, and provides instant feedback and grading so you can continuously improve. If you've ever wondered whether you're actually sounding like an elk, this technology takes the guesswork out of practice.



Finally, we shift gears to the mental side of archery. Joel explains why the mind is primary when it comes to shot execution. You can have perfect form, a finely tuned bow, and countless hours of practice, but without true shot control, your technique won't show up when the moment of truth arrives. It's a powerful reminder that mastering your mind is just as important as mastering your equipment.



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