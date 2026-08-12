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386 episodes
- Heart rate variability (HRV) is one of the most powerful metrics for understanding your recovery and resilience. In this week’s episode of the WHOOP Podcast, WHOOP Global Head of Human Performance and Principal Scientist Dr. Kristen Holmes and WHOOP Staff Research Scientist Dr. Greg Grosicki explain what HRV actually measures and what it indicates about the health of your autonomic nervous system. They unpack the biggest factors that influence HRV, including sleep consistency, hydration, training load, psychological stress, alcohol, and illness. You'll learn how to use HRV as a practical guide to balance stress and recovery, identify which habits are helping or hurting your physiology, and make small, consistent lifestyle changes that support better performance, healthier aging, and greater resilience over time.
(00:00) Cold Open
(00:35) What is Heart Rate Variability (HRV)?
(01:48) Why HRV Matters For Recovery
(03:20) How WHOOP Measures HRV
(04:44) Why You Shouldn’t Compare Your HRV to Others
(05:43) Understanding the Autonomic Nervous System
(11:28) Why WHOOP Measures HRV During Sleep
(12:36) How Your Behaviors Impact HRV
(21:30) Impact of Sleep Consistency on HRV
(23:19) The Relationship Between High Stress and HRV
(26:54) How to Improve Your HRV
(30:33) The Habits Negatively Impacting HRV
(36:26) Why You Shouldn’t Obsess Over HRV
(37:51) HRV-CV: Understanding Weekly HRV Trends
(41:49) How HRV Changes Over Time
Listen to Our Episode on Heart Rate Variability Coefficient of Variation (HRV-CV)
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Taking The Guesswork Out of Women's Health with Natural Cycles° CEO Dr. Elina Berglund Scherwitzl08/05/2026 | 36 mins.Women's health has long been underserved by research, leaving many women without the information they need to understand their own bodies. On this week’s episode of the WHOOP Podcast, WHOOP Global Head of Human Performance and Principal Scientist Dr. Kristen Holmes sits down with Dr. Elina Berglund Scherwitzl, Co-Founder & CEO of Natural Cycles° and Nobel Prize-winning particle physicist. The conversation explores how data is transforming women's reproductive health.
After helping discover the Higgs boson, Dr. Berglund Scherwitzl turned her expertise in physics and data science toward her own health journey by creating the world's first and only FDA-cleared birth control app. Together, Dr. Holmes and Dr. Berglund Scherwitzl discuss how wearable technology and physiological data are giving women unprecedented insight into fertility, pregnancy planning, menstrual health, and perimenopause.
The conversation explores the new WHOOP and Natural Cycles° integration, designed to make women's health feel less overwhelming and more intuitive by combining continuous wearable data with advanced insights on fertility, hormonal health, and perimenopause. Dr. Holmes and Dr. Berglund Scherwitzl discuss how body temperature and other biomarkers reveal hormonal changes, why perimenopause often begins earlier than many women realize, and how passive, personalized insights can reduce uncertainty, ease mental load, and empower women to make informed decisions about their health at every stage of life.
(00:00) Cold Open
(00:37) Meet The Scientist Behind Natural Cycles°
(01:00) Why Dr. Berglund Scherwitzl Started Natural Cycles°
(04:35) The Only FDA-Cleared Birth Control App
(05:54) The WHOOP x Natural Cycles° Partnership
(07:51) The Early Signs of Perimenopause (And How To Track Them)
(13:08) What Really Happens To Your Hormones Over Time
(17:34) Why Understanding Your Body Changes Everything
(19:09) Your Sleep Could Reveal Early Signs of Perimenopause
(22:03) The Small Habits That Make A Big Difference
(24:14) The Most Common Menstrual Cycle Myths
(26:09) What Your Wearable Can Tell You About Your Hormones
(27:07) The Truth About Fertility Timing
(29:16) Knowing Which Symptoms Matter Most
(31:36) HRT: What Women Should Know
(34:10) What You Can Expect From The WHOOP x Natural Cycles° Partnership
(37:05) The Future of Women’s Health
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- After reaching nearly 300 pounds, WHOOP Member Daniel Day committed to changing his life, turning WHOOP to give him the guidance he needed. On this week’s episode of the WHOOP Podcast WHOOP Staff Research Scientist Dr. Greg Grosicki sits down with Daniel to discuss his unique journey to optimize his health using WHOOP. After ultimately losing more than 125 pounds through sustainable lifestyle changes, endurance training, and a relentless focus on long-term health, Daniel decided to challenge himself to complete a Half Ironman. Daniel shares how WHOOP became an essential part of that transformation, providing the accountability, and daily insights that helped him build better habits and stay motivated through every stage of his journey.
(00:00) Cold Open
(00:44) Daniel’s Weight Loss Journey and Life Motto
(07:43) Daniel’s Motivation, Family History, and Journey to WHOOP
(10:02) Finding Your “Why”
(12:29) Breakthrough Moments: Daniel on Running His First Mile
(14:44) The WHOOP Metrics Driving Behavior Change
(16:56) Impact of Strain Coach
(19:20) Daily Tracking and Daniel’s Biggest Wins
(28:23) WHOOP Advanced Labs and Healthspan
(33:06) Picking Up New, Active Hobbies and Habits
(33:40) Improving Energy and Mindset
(35:53) Training For A Triathlon
(37:04) First Open Swim Sprint Anxieties and Lessons
(39:59) Building Resilience for Half Ironman
(44:04) Daniel’s Half Ironman Race Day Experience
(46:41) Impact of Strength Training on Race Day Results
(52:03) Daniel’s Reflection on His Journey
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The Best Exercise for Building Muscle, Bone Health, and Longevity with Dr. Lauren Colenso-Semple07/22/2026 | 1h 20 mins.On this episode, WHOOP Global Head of Human Performance and Principal Scientist, Dr. Kristen Holmes sits down with exercise scientist Dr. Lauren Colenso-Semple for a refreshing, evidence-based conversation that cuts through some common myths in fitness. Together, Dr. Holmes and Dr. Colenso-Semple unpack how social media has fueled misinformation around hormones, menopause, menstrual cycles, strength training, and recovery.
Dr. Colenso-Semple challenges popular narratives around cycle syncing, hormone optimization, and sex-specific training. The episode makes the case that while men and women are biologically different, the fundamental principles of building strength, improving fitness, and maintaining health are remarkably similar. The discussion also explores hormone therapy, hormonal birth control, testosterone, Zone 2 training, and why consistency is the true path to long-term results.
Whether you're new to exercise or a seasoned athlete, this conversation offers practical, empowering advice rooted in high-quality human research rather than hype. If you've ever wondered whether you're "doing it wrong" because of your hormones, this episode will leave you feeling informed, confident, and ready to focus on what actually matters.
(00:41) Who is Dr. Lauren Colenso-Semple
(01:24) The Misinformation Around Fitness
(03:48) Understanding Fitness Facts
(06:50) The 3 Biggest Fitness Myths
(08:29) Addressing Fears Around Training in Perimenopause
(17:36) What Habits Work and What's Just Marketing?
(19:19) Improving Bone Health and Avoiding Fracture Risk
(23:26) Does Hormonal Birth Control Affect Your Training?
(29:23) "Women Are Not Small Men"
(32:56) Should You Be Cycle Syncing Your Training
(38:49) The Secret To Strength Gains & Achieving Body Composition Goals
(44:06) Is Resistance Training The Key To Longevity?
(46:05) How To Fit Movement Into Your Busy Schedule
(48:55) The Important Role of Recovery on Fitness Gains
(55:02) Should You Be Cycle Syncing Your Training?
(01:01:35) Risks of High Testosterone For Training
(01:10:24) Are There Any Fitness Shortcuts?
(01:15:40) Combatting Misinformation Onlines
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The Recovery Habits That Drive Performance: Why Training More Isn’t Always Better07/15/2026 | 51 mins.Welcome back to the WHOOP Podcast’s Science of Human Performance Series! On this week’s episode, WHOOP Global Head of Human Performance and Principal Scientist, Dr. Kristen Holmes, sits down with WHOOP SVP of Research, Algorithms, and Data, Emily Capodilupo, to explore the science behind the WHOOP Recovery Score. Emily explains the progression of the recovery algorithm, from the company’s origin to the supporting research that supports it today. Dr. Holmes and Emily identify the key metrics, like heart rate variability, resting heart rate, and sleep performance, that impact your recovery the most. Each physiological signal tracked by WHOOP helps to predict your body’s readiness to adapt to the stressors of the day, boosting injury prevention, immune health, and decision-making. This episode is your essential guide to improving and understanding your recovery.
(00:00) Recovery 101: How WHOOP Looks At Recovery
(00:58) The Origin of The WHOOP Recovery Score
(01:32) What Is The Overtraining Curve?
(05:08) Adaptive versus Maladaptive Stress
(07:49) Balancing Strain and Recovery
(08:18) Recovery for Everyone
(10:48) How Recovery Improves Sleep, Immunity, and Mood
(15:44) HRV: How Recovery Impacts The Nervous System
(21:04) Why Your Recovery Is Low
(28:45) Why Recovery Matters For Performance
(29:53) The Relationship Between Sleep and Recovery
(31:50) Treating Recovery as a Lifestyle
(33:21) Strain Coach Explained
(40:26) Is A Solid Recovery Routine The Secret To Muscle Growth?
(47:07) How Your Recovery Is Measured
(49:52) The Correlation Between Recovery, HRV, and Mental Health
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About WHOOP Podcast
The WHOOP Podcast is all about sharing science-backed insights and strategies from the best in the world at what they do. Learn from Olympic champions, CEOs, bestselling authors, and PhDs about the habits, mindsets, and routines that improve their health, fitness, and resilience. Unpack everything from breakthrough health and nutrition research, life-saving tech advances, longevity hacks, and more—each episode features an empowering conversation you don’t want to miss.Tune in every Wednesday for a new episode of the WHOOP Podcast.Podcast website
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