Why We Need to Invest in Our Emotional Health with Dr. Guy Winch
On this week’s episode, WHOOP VP of Performance Science, Principal Scientist, Kristen Holmes is joined by Dr. Guy Winch. The licensed psychologist and author is a relationship and emotional health expert with one of the industry's most highly regarded TED Talks. His TED Talks have been viewed over 30 million times and his books have been published in 28 different languages. Kristen and Dr. Guy will discuss how Guy began studying emotional health (3:15), the approach and skills involved with emotional health (5:50), the dos and don’ts of emotional health (10:25), dealing with rumination (15:25), getting space to grieve properly (26:55), managing self-esteem (32:50), dealing with heartbreak and finding your identity (35:05), creating a social circle in line with your own values (44:20), the timeline for recovering from emotional damage (49:15), the global outlook on emotional health (53:25), and developing the right work-life balance (57:25).Resources:Dr. Guy's WebsiteTED Talk - Why We All Need to Practice Emotional First AidTED Talk - How to Fix a Broken Heart Dear Therapists PodcastSupport the show
5/3/2023
1:08:25
Strength Trainer: The First-of-Its-Kind Way to Quantify The Impact of Your Strength Workouts
This week’s episode is all about the newest feature on WHOOP, Strength Trainer. WHOOP Founder and CEO Will Ahmed is joined by WHOOP Chief Technology Officer Jaime Waydo to give an in-depth look at the science behind the new feature that tracks exercises, reps, and weight to calculate the load you put on your musculoskeletal system. With Strength Trainer, that muscular load is now going to be factored into your overall strain, giving you a more comprehensive view of the demands you place on your body. Will and Jaime will discuss what is Strength Trainer (3:25), the technology behind the feature (4:55), acquiring and incorporating the PUSH technology (7:35), testing the product and feature throughout development (11:00), how WHOOP is able to track various movements and muscles (14:00), the WHOOP Workouts available to users (15:25), how WHOOP is the first wearable to track this type of weight training data (21:25), how your strain, recovery, and sleep scores will be impacted (24:35), and the future of Strength Trainer (26:55).Support the show
4/26/2023
32:20
Understanding Heart Rate Variability and the Impact on Strength Training with Chris Chapman
On this week’s episode, WHOOP VP of Performance Science, Principal Scientist, Kristen Holmes is joined by WHOOP Senior Sport Scientist Chris Chapman. Chris is also the Lead Strength & Conditioning Coach of the Big Air / Slopestyle Team for Freestyle Ski Canada. Kristen and Chris discuss how Chris got into Heart Rate Variability (HRV) and how he applies it to training (3:40), how to assess training readiness in athletes (7:35), components of a strength training program (12:30), what is HRV and why it is important (18:45), how HRV is impacted by strength training (26:15), how people are adapting their HRV (34:00), how HRV can influence exertion and performance (45:45), recovery tools and tips (48:15), dealing with stress while training (54:15), and how age influences HRV (1:00:20).Resources:Oliveira 2019Williams 2020Thamm 2019Flatt 2019Figeuiredo 2015Marasingha 2022Support the show
4/19/2023
1:04:08
Building the Foundation of a Solid Strength Training Program with Dr. Andy Galpin
On this week’s episode, WHOOP VP of Performance Science Kristen Holmes is joined by Dr. Andy Galpin. Dr. Galpin is a professor of kinesiology at California State University, Fullerton and an expert in exercise science. He is also the Director of the Center for Sport Performance at CSU Fullerton where he conducts kinesiology and human performance research. Dr. Galpin and Kristen will discuss how to Dr. Galpin describes strength training (3:00), getting started on a program (5:45), neural adaptations and how muscles and bones work together (7:40), how to train differently based on your desired results (14:00), training for high performance vs. longevity (20:55), how speed plays a role in strength training (29:40), recommendations for a basic training routine (36:45), how Andy trains his pro athletes (47:15), tips on how to accelerate recovery (50:25), strength training advice for women (55:35), and the best tips to optimize your strength training program (58:47).Resources:Dr. Galpin on InstagramDr. Galpin on TwitterDr. Galpin on YouTubeDr. Galpin’s WebsiteSupport the show
4/12/2023
1:02:37
Conquering One of the Hardest Ultramarathons in the World, The Barkley Marathons, with John Kelly
On this week’s episode, WHOOP Founder and CEO Will Ahmed is joined by ultramarathoner and data scientist John Kelly. John is fresh off his completion of one of the most grueling endurance races in the world, the Barkley Marathons. He has won numerous endurance races, competed in multiple Ironmans and triathlons, holds a Guinness World Record, and a PhD from Carnegie Mellon focused on brain-computer interfaces. Will and John discuss how John got into ultramarathons and endurance competitions (3:52), what John gets out of running ultras (9:10), running the Barkley Marathons (12:00), how to fuel before and during an ultra (16:40), how to navigate while running the Barkley Marathons (18:33), John’s WHOOP data before and after the races (20:05), recovering from an ultramarathon (25:08), the mental and physical fatigue when running ultras (28:07), how John developed mental toughness (34:45), what it was like going back to the Barkley Marathons after winning (40:05), people who John has learned from over the years (47:44), what John has learned while being on WHOOP (50:00).Resources:John’s WebsiteJohn's TwitterJohn's InstagramSupport the show
