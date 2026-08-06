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229 episodes
Triathlon nightmares, going 100% in a race vs. racing smart, the most polished pros on the circuit, and more!08/06/2026 | 56 mins.We're loopy, and apparently incapable of saying basic words out loud, which means it's a great episode. We kick things off with a new This or That segment that goes off the rails almost immediately, then get into ten listener questions that end up going somewhere unexpected. Big week energy after the last two, different energy this week. This week we discussed:
This or That: firm surface with cushy shoe vs. cushy surface with firm shoe, foggy goggles vs. foggy conditions, and a third option Nick almost said on a family podcast
Do pros ever truly go 100%? The difference between not pushing hard and deliberately leaving something for future races, and why Paula once backed off to help a rival keep points
Who are the most polished, professional pros on the circuit, and who gets results while doing their own thing? (Morgan Pearson, Ari Klau, and Jackie Hering all come up)
What Paula actually did in the five hours between finishing Ironman Lake Placid and heading to dinner, and why she did almost none of the "right" recovery things
Grandpa Hector's Colnago: how to keep a vintage bike in storage without letting it deteriorate
Do pros want splits from strangers on course? When it helps, when it doesn't, and why they'll never acknowledge you even if they love it
Training through heartbreak: Paula's honest answer, Eric's RV-in-the-desert approach, and Nick's experience of it being the hardest time of his life
The Canadian Prime Minister shouted out Paula on Ironman Lake Placid, the story behind how that might have happened
Triathlon nightmares: missing the start, cascading gear failures, and why the dream is always the logistics, never the actual suffering
Passing etiquette in races: when to say "on your left," when not to, and AirPods on a single track trail (Eric has feelings)
Coaching high school swimming when you're a triathlete, and the unexpected parallels between inspiring athletes and inspiring music students
Why Nick fell in love with triathlon: the objectivity of it, the contrast with music
A big thank you to our podcast supporters who keep the podcast alive. This week's random supporter winner is Joyce Leary! Joyce, your Thump instant coffee is on the way! To submit a question and to become a podcast supporter, head over to ThatTriathlonLife.com/podcast
How much to ride in aero for triathlon training, the post ironman blues, and more!07/30/2026 | 54 mins.Things are back to normal in Bend and Los Angeles. Paula's quads have finally recovered, training is back on, and we've got a full question bag to get through. We open with a food theme Rapid Fire, check in on what post-race blues actually feel like after something as big as Lake Placid, and get into the philosophy of fear in sport: before races, before hard sessions, and why accepting the thing you're scared of is usually what makes it less scary. Then your questions.
This week we discussed:
Food rapid fire: favorite ice cream, juice, bagel, donut, and pasta sauce
What post-race blues actually feel like after a big result — why the further you get from the day, the more you want to go back
Fear in sport: how pro athlete fear differs from age group fear, what makes race morning dread feel inescapable, and whether doing hard training sessions produces the same feeling
The best thing you can do to mitigate pre-race fear: start one month out, not the night before
How much time should you spend in aero position training for a 70.3?
Jedi mind tricks for hard sessions and long races
Mountain bike and off-road race passing etiquette: whose job is it to get out of the way?
Was the women's finish line box-out at San Diego International Triathlon bad sportsmanship?
Youth sports and raising athletic kids: what Paula, Eric, and Nick each took from childhood sport
Challenge Roth 2027: all three are Roth curious
What influence has each other's racing had on what you want to do? Paula on Eric's ultras, Eric on Paula's Ironman
A big thank you to our podcast supporters who keep the podcast alive. To submit a question and to become a podcast supporter, head over to ThatTriathlonLife.com/podcast
Paula Findlay wins Ironman Lake Placid on her full triathlon distance debut — full race recap07/23/2026 | 1h 32 mins.Paula Findlay wins Ironman Lake Placid on her very first full distance triathlon attempt. Setting the bike course record, ringing the first-timer's bell, and crossing the tape after one of the most composed performances of the year. Nick and Eric were both on course for the day, and this week all three of us sit down to relive every moment: the cold non-wetsuit swim chasing Chelsea Sodaro, the wind-whipped bike ride where Paula refused to let the gusts derail nine months of preparation, the broken flask on the run, running a 1:24 half marathon split before her quads staged a full revolt, talking herself through lonely miles of River Road, and what it actually felt like to turn into the Olympic oval.
This week we discussed:
Paula's full Ironman Lake Placid race recap: swim, bike, run, and every mental moment in between
Racing without a wetsuit in cold windy weather — staying warm, not panicking off the bike, and why the cold nearly derailed the first 45 minutes
Riding through 28mph gusts: how Paula stayed in her aerobars when everything in her said sit up
The Marta Sanchez dynamic: running together through the first half, trusting her experience, and slowly stretching the gap
Quad cramping from mile 13 of the marathon and choosing to keep running anyway
Ringing the first-timer's bell
The med tent, the wheelchair, and what "empty" actually feels like after an Ironman
How Eric and Nick tracked splits all day: whiteboard shorthand, the Iron Man app, texts from people on course, and educated guesses
What Paula discovered about herself: long activities are a mindset, not a personality type
The timing chip chafe solution that actually worked (and the neck chafe that still didn't)
TTL team finished 4th in the team competition — in their first year
150 people at the Lake Placid donut run and the volunteer team who drove 45 minutes for donuts
Is it better to race a new distance naive, or knowing what's coming? Paula answers just days after finding out
Long run advice for Ironman training: why 30K is probably enough, and why Paula wishes she'd run more pavement
TTL Kona merch is happening, and so is Nice
Samantha Skold qualifies for Kona off the back of a career-best run at Lake Placid
A big thank you to our podcast supporters who keep the podcast alive — this pod has no ads, and your support is what makes it possible. To submit a question and to become a podcast supporter, head over to ThatTriathlonLife.com/podcast
Pre-race in Lake Placid: Paula's first Ironman, the real jump from 70.3 to full distance, TT bike buying guide07/16/2026 | 1h 5 mins.We're recording in person in Lake Placid, two days before Paula toes the line at her first-ever Ironman. She's feeling good, she's excited, and she's ready. We get into all of it before diving into your questions. It's a full bag this week, from the science of optimal racing temperatures to the very real question of how big the jump from 70.3 to full distance actually is, timed perfectly with Paula about to find out for herself.
This week we discussed:
Paula's first Ironman Lake Placid preview: how she's feeling, what's got her excited, and what it's actually like to prepare for your first full
How big is the jump from 70.3 to full Ironman — physically, mentally, and nutritionally — and how much does long-term base carry through?
Optimal racing temperatures for endurance performance: does the 40°F–55°F research match real-world experience?
Switching from power meter pedals to a crank-based system, what road pedal systems we've tried and why we ride what we ride
Renting a tri bike vs. flying with a bike box: which scenarios tip the scales either way, especially internationally
Wahoo Kickr Bike Pro deep dive: aerobar options, dialing in fit, and how well the bike fitness transfers to race day
What is Elise Lagerstrom's running Eddington number? Richard from the UK asked the question we all wanted answered
How to buy a TT bike when no local shop carries them, a guide for making a big investment without being able to test ride first
Draft-legal racing tactics for a first-timer heading to Age Group Worlds: the two or three things you actually need to know
The Wahoo-Coros partnership: has anyone made the switch, and what do we think of Coros watches?
Tubeless tire setup for racing: is it worth upgrading your wheelset, and what do you actually do if you flat during an Ironman?
Current coaching setups across the TTL crew, is Paula still working with Carmen Small on the bike?
Hill repeat steepness: what grade are you actually looking for and does it matter?
A big thank you to our podcast supporters who keep the podcast alive! To submit a question for the podcast and to become a podcast supporter, head over to ThatTriathlonLife.com/podcast
Elise Lagerstrom wins the Gobi March outright, Sam Laidlow's swim tactics at Roth, and motivation in triathlon, and more!07/09/2026 | 1h 16 mins.Elise Lagerstrom — Eric's sister and two-time desert ultra champion — joins us to recount winning the Gobi March outright, becoming the first woman in the race's 20-year history to beat all men across a 250-kilometer, seven-day self-supported ultra through central Mongolia. We cover everything: the emergency electrolyte crisis at mile 12, how she managed a 52-minute buffer over second place through the legendary 80-kilometer Stage 4 long march, what carrying a 25-pound pack for 155 miles has to do with running ability, and why this kind of racing is so much more tactical than it looks. Then Paula emerges from a rough morning to join us for the second half.
This week we discussed:
Elise Lagerstrom's Gobi March race recap: the first woman to win the 250K Mongolian desert ultra outright in 20 years of the event
Self-supported racing explained: what you carry, what the race provides, and how the tent situation works
Stage 4 long march — 80 kilometers in a single day and why Elise knew it was her moment
The near-crisis at mile 12 and how she corrected her electrolyte strategy mid-race
Why running ability matters less than you think in a 30-hour race
Racing vs. surviving: how tactical the Gobi March actually gets, day by day
The Roth swim controversy: how the men's field used a coordinated swim paceline to finally beat Christian
Paula's take on Alanis Siffert's stunning Roth win — and her 2:45 marathon
Should this new collegiate national champion race his first pro 70.3 on a road bike?
Altitude racing tips for Leadville: heat training as the poor man's altitude prep, and the two-weeks-or-right-before rule
When should you replace your running shoes — and the case for buying three pairs at once
How motivation in triathlon evolves: from proving yourself to something harder to name
Paula's first Iron Man in two weeks: wetsuit neck chafe solutions, and why Paula hates the words "Ironman training"
Donut run at Lake Placid: Friday, 3 PM — come find us
A big thank you to our podcast supporters who keep the podcast alive! To submit a question for the podcast and to become a podcast supporter, head over to ThatTriathlonLife.com/podcast
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About That Triathlon Life Podcast
Pro Triathletes Eric Lagerstrom, and Paula Findlay, team up with their friend and amateur triathlete Nick Goldston to hang out and answer questions about triathlon. https://www.thattriathlonlife.comPodcast website
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