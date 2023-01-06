Eric podiums Escape From Alcatraz Triathlon, swimming race etiquette, giving race splits, and more!

This week we start with a little race recap from Eric on his Escape From Alcatraz experience where he got 2nd! We then discuss some TTL apparel updates and get right into your questions! This week we talk about the financials of trying to go pro, improving bike handling skills, the legality of giving race splits as a fan, and more! To become a podcast supporter, as well as submit your own questions, head over to http://www.thattriathlonlife.com