TT helmets, Running in sand, Canadian TT Nationals, and more!
This week we answer you triathlon questions. Questions about running on new surfaces to help prevent injury, riding in heavy winds, debunking a myth about coca-cola, and more! To help support he podcast, as well as submit your own question, head to http://www.thattriathlonlife.com
6/22/2023
52:00
Eric podiums Escape From Alcatraz Triathlon, swimming race etiquette, giving race splits, and more!
This week we start with a little race recap from Eric on his Escape From Alcatraz experience where he got 2nd! We then discuss some TTL apparel updates and get right into your questions! This week we talk about the financials of trying to go pro, improving bike handling skills, the legality of giving race splits as a fan, and more! To become a podcast supporter, as well as submit your own questions, head over to http://www.thattriathlonlife.com
6/15/2023
1:02:00
VO2 Max estimation, triathlon bottle positions, bike bags, Iron levels, and more!
Thanks to everybody who left a review last week, helps the podcast a lot! This week we talked about how sports watches calculate your performance metrics, making sure you keep your iron levels in a healthy place, adjusting power targets for indoor workouts, and more! To become a podcast supporter, as well as submit your own question for the podcast, head over to http://www.thattriathlonlife.com
6/8/2023
1:01:38
Aero calf sleeves in triathlon, lower back pain when swimming, climbing vs flat power, and more!
This week we start with some Bike Tech with Eric, and then get into your questions. Questions about how often you should replace your helmet, tire pressure at elevation, following drafting rules, and more! To become a podcast supporter, and to submit your own questions, head over to http://www.thattriathlonlife.com
6/1/2023
50:26
Paula wins IM 70.3 Chattanooga, Eric Podiums XTERRA Oak Mountain, Nick finally runs well off the bike, and questions!
This year we spend the first 44 minutes recapping our epic race weekend where all 3 of us raced. After that, we get into questions about triathlon! Questions about dealing with mid-race dread, drafting in non-draft races, sleeping the night before a race, more! To help support the podcast, as well as submit your own question, head over to http://www.thattriathlonlife.com