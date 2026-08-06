We're loopy, and apparently incapable of saying basic words out loud, which means it's a great episode. We kick things off with a new This or That segment that goes off the rails almost immediately, then get into ten listener questions that end up going somewhere unexpected. Big week energy after the last two, different energy this week. This week we discussed:

This or That: firm surface with cushy shoe vs. cushy surface with firm shoe, foggy goggles vs. foggy conditions, and a third option Nick almost said on a family podcast

Do pros ever truly go 100%? The difference between not pushing hard and deliberately leaving something for future races, and why Paula once backed off to help a rival keep points

Who are the most polished, professional pros on the circuit, and who gets results while doing their own thing? (Morgan Pearson, Ari Klau, and Jackie Hering all come up)

What Paula actually did in the five hours between finishing Ironman Lake Placid and heading to dinner, and why she did almost none of the "right" recovery things

Grandpa Hector's Colnago: how to keep a vintage bike in storage without letting it deteriorate

Do pros want splits from strangers on course? When it helps, when it doesn't, and why they'll never acknowledge you even if they love it

Training through heartbreak: Paula's honest answer, Eric's RV-in-the-desert approach, and Nick's experience of it being the hardest time of his life

The Canadian Prime Minister shouted out Paula on Ironman Lake Placid, the story behind how that might have happened

Triathlon nightmares: missing the start, cascading gear failures, and why the dream is always the logistics, never the actual suffering

Passing etiquette in races: when to say "on your left," when not to, and AirPods on a single track trail (Eric has feelings)

Coaching high school swimming when you're a triathlete, and the unexpected parallels between inspiring athletes and inspiring music students

Why Nick fell in love with triathlon: the objectivity of it, the contrast with music

A big thank you to our podcast supporters who keep the podcast alive. This week's random supporter winner is Joyce Leary! Joyce, your Thump instant coffee is on the way! To submit a question and to become a podcast supporter, head over to ThatTriathlonLife.com/podcast