Former Taliban Hostage: 3 Months in Captivity & Confronting ISIS Terrorists Who Beheaded His Friend James Foley

TIMESTAMPS IN DESCRIPTION BELOWSean Langan is an award-winning British war journalist and documentary filmmaker, best known for his work in dangerous and volatile environments. In 2008, he was kidnapped by the Taliban for 3 months when making a film about their training camps. In this interview, we dive deep into his kidnapping, and other projects including ‘The Hostage Takers’ where he goes to Syria to sit down with 2 ISIS members that held captive and beheaded his good friend James Foley. This interview is incredibly intense, hilarious, and heavy. Enjoy.#story #podcast #war Sean’s Links:https://www.amazon.com/Other-Side-Sean-Langan/dp/B0CW4RTRF4https://www.filmplatform.net/product/the-hostage-takers/https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2637841/https://x.com/seanlangan2?lang=enShow Sponsors:* Upgrade your wallet today! Get 10% Off Ridge Wallet with code DFP at https://ridge.com/DFP * Get rid of your khakis and get The Perfect Jean 15% off with code DALTON15 at theperfectjean.nyc/DALTON15* Sleeping Duck Indestruct Bed: https://www.sleepingduck.com00:00 | Intro05:22 | Kashmir12:03 | First Taliban project18:41 | Seeing Osama bin Laden25:39 | Hilarious Executioner Story & Sean’s closest moment to death33:45 | Taliban public executions43:11 | Iraq48:47 | Stepping on an IED01:00:31 | Firing Squad01:04:15 | Ads01:12:07 | Sean’s kidnapping01:27:06 | Hostage survival techniques01:40:19 | Feeling connected to loved ones01:42:23 | Writing a goodbye letter to his sons01:46:00 | Refusing to give Taliban names of his children01:52:31 | Letter from Siraj Haqqani02:15:40 | Execution02:34:02 | Coming home was harder than captivity02:43:59 | Hilarious Taliban Story USAID02:52:08 | The Hostage Takers (ISIS)02:54:53 | Jihadi John03:04:03 | El Shafee Elsheikh 03:11:52| Alexanda Kotey03:12:51 | Kayla Mueller03:17:57 | James Foley’s goodbye letter to his family03:32:53 | Ukraine War03:55:16 | Wagner Group04:00:06 | Bucha04:06:04 | Russian Spetsnaz04:16:50:04946 | Outro