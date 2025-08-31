Mossad, Terrifying CIA Technology, Blackwater & The Most Secret CIA Unit | John Kiriakou
John Kiriakou served 15 years in the CIA as a Case Officer and as CIA's Head of Counterterrorism Operations in Pakistan where he lead the raid that captured Abu Zubaydah. After his CIA career, he blew the whistle on the CIA's Enhanced Interrogation Program.John’s Links:Substack: https://johnkiriakou.substack.comX: https://x.com/johnkiriakou?lang=enIG: https://www.instagram.com/realjohnkiriakou/Deep Focus: https://www.youtube.com/@DeepFocuswithJohnKiriakouDeProgram: https://www.youtube.com/@DeProgramShowPrevious interview with John:Part 1 | https://youtu.be/P1kOwRMd3o8?si=DozbstsbQWTYjO6pPart 2 | https://youtu.be/ynMg7-QfL10?si=4h-yt_wZuWyFRtNk Show Sponsor:Find your forever cookware at Hexclad and get 10% off at https://hexclad.com/DALTON !00:00 | Intro03:31 | What is a CIA Operations Officer (Spy)?17:56 | Recruiting a terrorist bomb maker25:13 | How to tell if you’re being followed (SDR)37:50 | Advanced CIA Technology 43:42 | Palantir45:36 | John Brennan’s Tuesday Morning Kill List52:44 | Private Intelligence 01:00:03 | Blackwater assassination program01:07:54 | John’s work on Bruno with Sacha Baron Cohen01:20:36 | Jordanian Intelligence Service01:27:45 | CIA Ground Branch/ Special Activities01:40:06 | CIA’s Infiltration of Podcasts/ Media Propaganda01:49:27 | The National Endowment for Democracy01:56:14 | The Craziest Thing John Ever Saw at the CIA02:09:43 | MK Ultra & Remote Viewing02:14:32 | Vault 7 Technology02:17:25 | Manipulating People Psychologically02:33:05 | Recruiting an Engineer 02:42:25 | The Mossad03:00:25 | Mossad Dubai Hit03:17:55 | CIA GRS03:19:35 | Yemen03:24:17 | Meeting Anwar al-Awlaki03:29:53 | The 3 Saudi Princes Who Were in Abu Zubaydah’s Contacts03:33:52 | Kidnapping and Torture of CIA Officer Bill Buckley03:36:39 | Mike Spann 03:38:45 | Dasht-i-Leili Massacre03:44:13 | John Kerry 03:56:42 | Bizarre Meeting with Joe Biden04:03:53 | John on how to be a great story teller and become more articulate 04:15:57 | Outro
4:18:19
4:18:19
Sexual Abuse Survivor Who Took Justice Into His Own Hands | Clark Fredericks
Clark Fredericks spent 5 years in prison for killing the man who abused him as a child. Now free, he shares his story to raise awareness about healing and freeing yourself from trauma.#crime #podcast #story Clark’s Links:Book: https://www.amazon.com/Scarred-Memoir-Childhood-Stolen-Reclaimed/dp/1668018659Clark’s Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/@clarkfredericks3309IG: @clarkfredericksShow Sponsors:Get rid of your khakis and get The Perfect Jean 15% off with code DALTON15 at theperfectjean.nyc/DALTON1500:00 | Intro03:21 | Childhood10:43 | Abuser Dennis Pegg12:31 | Start of Grooming Process19:06 | Specific Grooming Tactics & Psychology28:03 | Abuse #1 34:13 | Abuse #2 57:14 | I Hated Myself01:10:32 | Gambling Addiction01:24:00 | Getting Into a Life Threatening Debt With The Mob01:40:36 | Depression01:45:54 | Triggered By Seeing Dennis in Deli With Young Boy01:56:47 | Confronting Dennis02:03:13 | Violent Confrontation 02:11:48 | Getting Arrested02:38:55 | Sentencing02:40:57 | Prison02:48:26 | How to Control Your Thoughts03:07:50 | Getting Out of Prison03:08:34 | Advocating for Change in Statute of Limitations Law03:18:10 | Do You Have to Forgive to Heal?03:30:18 | Final Message
3:38:37
3:38:37
Undercover FBI Agent Exposes Shocking US Terror Plots, Cartel Operations, Biker Gangs | Scott Payne
Scott Payne is a retired FBI Special Agent who spent twenty-eight years in law enforcement investigating cases against drug trafficking organizations, human traffickers, outlaw motorcycle clubs, gangs, public corruption, and domestic terrorists. He was an FBI SWAT team operator and instructor for firearms, tactics, and undercover operations.#fbi #podcast #story Scott Links:IG: https://www.instagram.com/scottpaynebigcountry/Book: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Code-Name-Pale-Horse/Scott-Payne/9781668032909?fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAacBlsV515eJ-FhJNbutr_sBgDjg_PgNPXO1LQD1Dh-FF1a0fiD4noRFZlfqjQ_aem_T74QDY0A8GPVU60fjPkOyQShow Sponsors:* Get rid of your khakis and get The Perfect Jean 15% off with code DALTON15 at www.theperfectjean.nyc/DALTON15* Sleeping Duck Indestruct Bed: https://www.sleepingduck.com00:00 | Episode Intro01:44 | What to do in an Active Shooter Scenario 15:32 | Childhood19:25 | Scott’s Start in Law Enforcement29:29 | Ads31:47 | Going to FBI38:11 | Psychological Evaluations41:34 | 9/1157:40 | Cartels01:21:30 | FBI Undercover School & Training01:42:17 | How to make friends & connect to people01:55:34 | Biker Gangs01:59:25 | Infiltrating The Outlaws Biker Gang02:07:46 | What is Entrapment02:16:31 | Strip Searched While Wearing a Wire02:31:31 | Crashing Out02:48:53 | Knoxville Assignment02:51:07 | Opioid Epidemic 03:02:11 | Undercover Murder For Hire Cases03:10:22 | The Base (US Extremist Group)03:22:34 | Murder Plot03:27:18 | How Good Are They Tactically?03:52:24 | Goat Sacrifice03:57:09 | SWAT04:01:14 | Outro
TIMESTAMPS IN DESCRIPTION BELOWRick Spence is a historian and retired University of Idaho professor specializing in espionage, true crime, he occult, and secret societies.#cia #podcast #story Rick’s Links:https://www.thegreatcoursesplus.com/richard-b-spencehttps://www.youtube.com/@StrangeAsItSeemsPodcast/Show Sponsors:* Upgrade your wallet today! Get 10% Off Ridge Wallet with code DFP at https://ridge.com/DFP * Get rid of your khakis and get The Perfect Jean 15% off with code DALTON15 at theperfectjean.nyc/DALTON15* Get $10 Off at BRUNT with code DALTON at https://bruntworkwear.com/DALTON* Sleeping Duck Indestruct Bed: https://www.sleepingduck.com00:00 | Intro02:43 | Scientology10:07 | Misinformation vs. Disinformation14:58 | Do CIA Officers Kill?20:16 | Private Intelligence25:27 | Ads27:32 | Money, Ideology, Coercion, Ego32:11 | The Most Capable Intelligence Agency38:37 | Do Agencies Burn Their Own Agents?48:56 | Blackmail 58:00 | Epstein01:53:18 | Charles Manson, Manson Murders02:34:03 | MK Ultra02:53:45 | Bohemian Club03:11:07 | Skull & Bones Society03:21:16 | Bilderbergers03:31:25 | The Occult03:51:29 | Outro
3:53:26
3:53:26
Former Taliban Hostage: 3 Months in Captivity & Confronting ISIS Terrorists Who Beheaded His Friend James Foley
TIMESTAMPS IN DESCRIPTION BELOWSean Langan is an award-winning British war journalist and documentary filmmaker, best known for his work in dangerous and volatile environments. In 2008, he was kidnapped by the Taliban for 3 months when making a film about their training camps. In this interview, we dive deep into his kidnapping, and other projects including ‘The Hostage Takers’ where he goes to Syria to sit down with 2 ISIS members that held captive and beheaded his good friend James Foley. This interview is incredibly intense, hilarious, and heavy. Enjoy.#story #podcast #war Sean’s Links:https://www.amazon.com/Other-Side-Sean-Langan/dp/B0CW4RTRF4https://www.filmplatform.net/product/the-hostage-takers/https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2637841/https://x.com/seanlangan2?lang=enShow Sponsors:* Upgrade your wallet today! Get 10% Off Ridge Wallet with code DFP at https://ridge.com/DFP * Get rid of your khakis and get The Perfect Jean 15% off with code DALTON15 at theperfectjean.nyc/DALTON15* Sleeping Duck Indestruct Bed: https://www.sleepingduck.com00:00 | Intro05:22 | Kashmir12:03 | First Taliban project18:41 | Seeing Osama bin Laden25:39 | Hilarious Executioner Story & Sean’s closest moment to death33:45 | Taliban public executions43:11 | Iraq48:47 | Stepping on an IED01:00:31 | Firing Squad01:04:15 | Ads01:12:07 | Sean’s kidnapping01:27:06 | Hostage survival techniques01:40:19 | Feeling connected to loved ones01:42:23 | Writing a goodbye letter to his sons01:46:00 | Refusing to give Taliban names of his children01:52:31 | Letter from Siraj Haqqani02:15:40 | Execution02:34:02 | Coming home was harder than captivity02:43:59 | Hilarious Taliban Story USAID02:52:08 | The Hostage Takers (ISIS)02:54:53 | Jihadi John03:04:03 | El Shafee Elsheikh 03:11:52| Alexanda Kotey03:12:51 | Kayla Mueller03:17:57 | James Foley’s goodbye letter to his family03:32:53 | Ukraine War03:55:16 | Wagner Group04:00:06 | Bucha04:06:04 | Russian Spetsnaz04:16:50:04946 | Outro
Welcome to DFPI post video interviews that are completely focused on documenting the stories of fascinating guests.My job is to ask insightful, well informed questions and then SHUT UP and let the guest tell their story. Thank you for your support and enjoy the show!@daltonfischerpodcast on all social media