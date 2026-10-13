To celebrate a decade of Journey Beyond Divorce, we're sharing a special collection of episodes featuring Karen McMahon as a guest on some of her favorite podcasts. Over the years, Karen has joined incredible hosts across the divorce, coaching, and personal growth space to share her story and her expertise. This collection brings those conversations together in one place, offering a look at Karen's voice and message from a different angle, through the eyes of the hosts who welcomed her. Thank you for being part of this journey, and for helping Journey Beyond Divorce grow into what it is today. Karen McMahon on Confessions of a Freebird with Laurie James In this episode, originally recorded for the Confessions of a Freebird podcast, host Laurie James sits down with Karen McMahon, High Conflict Divorce Coach and Strategist with Journey Beyond Divorce, for a candid conversation about thriving after a midlife divorce. Karen shares her own raw divorce story and the mindset shifts she has gained over 15 years, from moving through the emotional rollercoaster and practicing self-compassion to setting boundaries that actually hold. She offers three neutral statements for communicating with a difficult ex without giving in, strategies for co-parenting without becoming emotionally drained, and ways to heal your triggers so toxic patterns don't follow you into future relationships. She also walks through her 3 A's as a path to building a life that aligns with who you truly are. Laurie is a mother, divorcée, recovering caregiver turned author, certified somatic practitioner, and coach who helps people divorce, heal, and date differently in midlife. She is the author of Sandwiched: A Memoir of Holding On and Letting Go, and her podcast is its sequel, a space for women navigating divorce, empty nesting, loss, and reinvention. Learn more about Laurie James and her work at https://www.laurieejames.com/, and listen to Confessions of a Freebird: https://www.laurieejames.com/podcast2 Connect with Karen: Book a FREE Coaching Call: https://www.jbddivorcesupport.com/rapid-relief-call Join Divorce Support Network: Back to school offer, 80% off a full year for $99, plus two strategic calls at no cost, one with a coach and one with a financial specialist: https://bit.ly/jbdpod

Whether you've decided to divorce and haven't told your spouse yet, or the decision has been made for you, the first weeks can bring a wave of fear, guilt, overwhelm and uncertainty. In this solo episode, Karen McMahon, high-conflict divorce coach and founder of Journey Beyond Divorce, explains how to prepare for divorce in a way that protects your emotional health, your finances and your children. After 16 years of coaching, Karen has seen that how you handle the emotional side of divorce shapes how well you handle the legal, financial and co-parenting decisions that follow. She explains why staying present, focusing on what you can control and taking one baby step at a time will serve you better than trying to solve the whole divorce in a single day. Karen then walks through five steps from her free Smart Start Pre-Divorce Checklist. First, she explains why a one-time consultation with a family law attorney matters, even in a high-conflict marriage where your spouse threatens to go scorched earth. She also covers the differences between a litigator, a collaborative attorney, a mediator and an advising attorney. Next she covers how to plan telling your spouse you want a divorce and how to reset your home environment, from separate sleeping arrangements to shared spaces and household tasks. She explains how setting boundaries while you still live together shows you how your spouse is likely to negotiate. She shares guidance on how to tell your kids about the divorce, including when telling them together may not be best. She closes with how a temporary parenting schedule before separation can show you how shared custody might work. Download the free Smart Start Pre-Divorce Checklist here: https://www.jbddivorcesupport.com/pre-divorce-checklist Feeling overwhelmed and ready for support? Book your free one-hour Rapid Relief Call at https://www.jbddivorcesupport.com/rapid-relief-call to get a new perspective and a clear action step from a Journey Beyond Divorce coach. Join Divorce Support Network with our back-to-school offer: 80% off, a full year for $99, plus two strategic calls at no cost, one with a coach and one with a financial specialist: https://community.divorcesupportnetwork.com/back-to-school/

High-achieving women often carry the whole household on their shoulders. They build the career, bring home the bigger paycheck, and still come home to the kids, the laundry, and a spouse who assumes they can handle it all. When divorce enters the picture, and especially a high-conflict divorce, that weight doubles overnight. In this episode, Karen McMahon sits down with fellow high-conflict divorce strategist Ksenia Muench, founder of Thrive Again Divorce Coaching and creator of the High Conflict Playbook, who lived her own high-conflict divorce as the higher-earning spouse. Karen and Ksenia start by drawing an important distinction between couples who intentionally chose a stay-at-home dad arrangement and marriages where one partner simply stopped showing up, leaving her to fill every gap. From there, they unpack what makes a divorce truly high conflict: the endless stalling, withheld financial disclosures, petty battles over a single picture on the wall, and a court system that too often looks at two exhausted people and calls them both difficult. They also talk honestly about how the high-conflict spouse knows exactly which buttons to push, why the kids become the bait, and how even the most composed professional woman can get pulled back into the chaos. The conversation then turns to money. Paying alimony as a woman can feel like a deep injustice, especially after years of carrying the load, yet a judge's job is to look at the present numbers and leave the past alone. Karen and Ksenia share how radical acceptance, the choice between a lump sum and monthly payments, and reframing support as the cost of freedom can help women release the bitterness and reclaim their energy. They close with what comes next: dating after divorce. Ksenia explains why high-achieving women often lead with masculine energy, why learning what safety feels like in your own body is the first sign you're ready, and Karen shares a powerful client story about how two very different husbands created the same experience of emotional abandonment. When you do the inner work, you stop attracting the same person in a different face. Connect with Ksenia: Free Guide - Seven Myths of High-Conflict Divorce: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NHnFRsAtF-L5rHdq13ZaQZpdKuwoX4zy/view?usp=share_link Podcast - Uncoupling Unfiltered: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/uncoupled-unfiltered/id1820205268 Website: https://www.thriveagaindivorcecoaching.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thriveagaindivorcecoaching/ Resources Mentioned in this Episode: Join Divorce Support Network: Back to school offer, 80% off a full year for $99, plus two strategic calls at no cost, one with a coach and one with a financial specialist: https://community.divorcesupportnetwork.com/back-to-school/?utm_source=JBDPodcast&utm_medium=highearningwomen&utm_campaign=back-to-school-2026 Book a Free Rapid Relief Call: https://www.jbddivorcesupport.com/rapid-relief-call

Everyone is turning to AI to get organized, prepare for attorney meetings, and make sense of divorce. Seattle family law attorney Amanda DuBois, founder of DuBois Law Group and 30 years into practicing, explains why that instinct can backfire. Amanda walks through why conversations with a chatbot have no attorney-client privilege, which means your prompts and the AI's answers can be requested in discovery or subpoenaed. She connects it to something she has seen for decades: journals and diaries are discoverable too, unless you are keeping them at your lawyer's direction for the case. Amanda shares examples that show how a casual comment to a chatbot can carry major legal weight, including how a remark about when your marriage ended could affect a date-of-separation argument worth a million dollars in stock. You'll also hear where AI genuinely helps, like sorting credit card statements or calendars, and why it is usually better to hand that work to your attorney, where it stays privileged. Karen and Amanda talk about the hidden cost of AI-generated questions and AI-edited legal briefs, including hallucinated case citations that your attorney's team then has to untangle at your expense. The episode closes with practical steps: ask your attorney what they are comfortable with you using AI for, and ask any attorney you are considering how they use AI in their own practice. Amanda also shares more about her firm's Seattle, Edmonds, and Port Townsend offices. Karen will revisit this topic every few months as the rules evolve. This conversation was recorded in July 2026. Connect with Amanda: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AmandaDuBois206 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@amandaduboisauthor Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/amanda.dubois.author, Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/amanda-dubois-2b46071/ Websites: www.duboislaw.net, www.amandadubois.com Resources Mentioned in this Episode: Join Divorce Support Network: Back to school offer, 80% off a full year for $99, plus two strategic calls at no cost, one with a coach and one with a financial specialist: https://community.divorcesupportnetwork.com/back-to-school/?utm_source=JBDPodcast&utm_medium=highearningwomen&utm_campaign=back-to-school-2026 Book a Free Rapid Relief Call: https://www.jbddivorcesupport.com/rapid-relief-call This episode is for education only and is not legal advice. Consult an attorney in your state.

Should you stay for the kids? Karen McMahon opens this solo episode with a composite scene drawn from moments she has seen over and over in her work: a dinner table, a parent's jaw tightening, and a silence that lasts a beat too long. Two children respond in two different ways. Nine-year-old Emily fills the quiet with bright chatter, and five-year-old Jake gets smaller, hoping to take up less space. Their parent watches it happen across the table and recognizes the same fear in both of them. From there, Karen explains what those moments teach. Children who grow up around tension build coping strategies like people pleasing, hypervigilance, and codependence, and they carry those patterns into their own relationships. The research Karen draws on points to ongoing conflict as the source of harm to children, and staying in the house does not shield them from what the marriage looks like. She leaves you with a question many parents never ask themselves: if I stay, and this is my children's picture of intimate relationship, is that what I want to create in them? Leaving an unhealthy, high-conflict marriage can begin to break generational chains, because you show your children what healthy love can look like. Resources Mentioned in this Episode: Join Divorce Support Network: Back to school offer, 80% off a full year for $99, plus two strategic calls at no cost, one with a coach and one with a financial specialist: https://community.divorcesupportnetwork.com/back-to-school/?utm_source=JBDPodcast&utm_medium=Podcast&utm_content=Stayforthekids Mend or End Playlist: https://www.jbddivorcesupport.com/mend-or-end-your-divorce-free-gift?utm_source=Libsyn&utm_medium=podcast&utm_content=Stayforthekids Book a Free Rapid Relief Call: https://www.jbddivorcesupport.com/rapid-relief-call

About Journey Beyond Divorce Podcast

About Journey Beyond Divorce Podcast

About Journey Beyond Divorce Podcast