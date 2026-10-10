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Chase Hughes: Behavior, Influence, Lies & Interrogation
Chase Hughes
Latest episode
22 episodes
- Master the skills that change lives — enroll in your free human behavior course today: https://nci.university/learnUploaded 21-03-26The Behavior Operations Manual: https://a.co/d/0fW16gWUSix Minute X-Ray Book: https://a.co/d/0gzrKcBFYou didn't choose what you believe.You think you did. But the mechanism that put those beliefs inside you is the same one running through every cult, every viral movement, every argument where facts bounced off like they were irrelevant.It has a name. And once you see it, you'll never not see it.─────────────────────────This video breaks down the Cognitive Viral Loop — a five-stage replication cycle that operates inside every human mind on earth. Including yours. Right now.Here's what we cover — and why the order matters:Stage 1 — Attachment (0:00)Ideas don't enter through logic. They enter through something already active inside you. Fear. Belonging. Moral certainty. If you don't know what your active receptors are, you're an open door. This section shows you what yours probably are.Stage 2 — Entry (covered early)This is the stage most people never detect — because it's designed that way. By the time you feel persuaded, entry already happened. We break down exactly how permission gets bypassed without you noticing.Stage 3 — Replication (the one that will disturb you most)This is where the idea stops being something you heard and becomes something you think. It starts explaining your past. Predicting your future. Generating new thoughts without your input. If an idea is doing that inside you right now — it's already won. Watch this section before you decide what you believe about anything.Stage 4 — Immune Suppression (the reason facts don't work)This is why arguing with people is useless. The idea doesn't eliminate doubt. It metabolizes it. Turns your skepticism into evidence. Watch this section and you'll understand every frustrating conversation you've had in the last five years.Stage 5 — Transmission (the part nobody wants to admit)You're not just a host. You're a vector. You spread ideas willingly — because spreading them makes you feel smarter, more moral, more yourself. This section is the one people send to other people. Which, if you think about it, proves the point.─────────────────────────The COVID breakdown starts around the midpoint.It's the most complete real-world application of the full loop you'll find anywhere. Not a political take. A clinical dissection of the largest coordinated cognitive operation most of us lived through. Both sides. All five stages. Nothing left out.The last two minutes are silence.A song called "Shadows Lean" by SOL UMBRA and AURENZA plays while you sit with what you just learned. That time is intentional. Don't skip it.Please note that the content provided in this broadcast is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as legal, medical, financial, or professional advice. No material in this communication establishes any form of professional relationship that is privileged or confidential. The insights and opinions expressed herein solely reflect the personal views of the speaker based on his extensive expertise and academic background in his field of study. These are purely personal opinions and should not be taken as direct statements of fact about any individuals, whether stated explicitly or implied. Any opinion shared in this broadcast is drawn from referenced material specific to this publication only. Remember, what's discussed here are perspectives—not claims of fact. Copyright and all rights reserved. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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- DISCOVER NCI - 1: https://nci.university/nci-1v2Uploaded 09-05-26⬆️Please note that the content provided in this broadcast is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as legal, medical, financial, or professional advice. No material in this communication establishes any form of professional relationship that is privileged or confidential. The insights and opinions expressed herein solely reflect the personal views of the speaker based on his extensive expertise and academic background in his field of study. These are purely personal opinions and should not be taken as direct statements of fact about any individuals, whether stated explicitly or implied. Any opinion shared in this broadcast is drawn from referenced material specific to this publication only. Remember, what's discussed here are perspectives—not claims of fact. Copyright and all rights reserved. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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- DISCOVER GRAD SCHOOL: https://nci.university/home-v2?utm_source=chase_youtube&utm_medium=social_video&utm_campaign=nci4_promoUploaded 02-05-26LEARN ABOUT NCI LEVEL 2: https://nci.university/nci-2?utm_source=chase_youtube&utm_medium=social_video&utm_campaign=nci2_promoThere’s a moment in every conversation where everything gets decided.It happens before logic.Before persuasion.Before anyone thinks they’re “in control.”And most people miss it completely.That’s why conversations feel unpredictable…Why people react in ways that don’t make sense…Why you can say the right thing — and still lose the room.Because the outcome was already set.This video breaks down the hidden structure behind human interaction:* how conversations organize themselves before words matter* how frames control behavior without force* how categories decide what’s allowed (and what isn’t)* how identity and metaphor quietly shape every responseOnce you see it, you’ll recognize it everywhere:in arguments, negotiations, relationships, leadership, media, and everyday conversations.More importantly — you’ll know how to use it.No manipulation tactics.No scripts.No tricks.Just the underlying system that decides what happens next.And once you understand it…you stop reacting inside conversations—and start deciding them.⸻🧠 KEY TOPICS IN THIS VIDEOconversation controlpsychological influencehuman behavior explainedframe controlhow to control conversationscommunication psychologypersuasion vs influencesocial dynamicsbehavioral psychologycovert influenceidentity psychologynegotiation tacticsconflict resolution psychologyhow people thinkdecision making psychologypower dynamics in conversationshow to read peoplehow to influence peoplepsychological frameworksmental models for communication⸻⚠️ WHAT YOU’LL START TO NOTICE AFTER THISYou’ll see:* when a conversation “locks”* when someone installs a frame* when behavior shifts without explanation* when reality gets decided before contentAnd once you see that…you can’t unsee it.⸻🎯 IF THIS HITIf you’ve ever felt like:* something is off in conversations* people react before thinking* outcomes get decided too earlyYou’re not imagining it.There’s a structure underneath all of it.Please note that the content provided in this broadcast is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as legal, medical, financial, or professional advice. No material in this communication establishes any form of professional relationship that is privileged or confidential. The insights and opinions expressed herein solely reflect the personal views of the speaker based on his extensive expertise and academic background in his field of study. These are purely personal opinions and should not be taken as direct statements of fact about any individuals, whether stated explicitly or implied. Any opinion shared in this broadcast is drawn from referenced material specific to this publication only. Remember, what's discussed here are perspectives—not claims of fact. Copyright and all rights reserved. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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- THE NCI 1 SYSTEM:https://nci.university/nci-1v2?utm_source=chase_youtube&utm_medium=social_video&utm_campaign=nci1_promoUploaded 26-04-26THE NCI 3 SYSTEM: https://nci.university/nci-3?utm_source=chase_youtube&utm_medium=social_video&utm_campaign=nci3_promoEvery conversation you've ever had was running an architecture you couldn't see.The doctor who made you feel like a "collaborative patient" before you finished sitting down. The boss who made your timeline sound unreasonable before you said a number. The parent who made you explain yourself for years without ever asking a real question.None of them were trying to manipulate you. They didn't have to. The architecture was running on its own — and you were inside it.This video breaks down the exact system behind frame control, conversational influence, and the behavioral science of how language installs itself in the human nervous system before conscious thought can catch it. You'll learn the five statement classes that set the frame, the five question types that lock people inside it, and the redirect protocol for what to do when you're sitting across from someone who holds frames for a living.Every example is grounded. Every claim is structural. This isn't a communication tip. It's the architecture underneath every doctor's office, every negotiation, every difficult conversation you've ever lost without knowing why.By the end, you'll hear it everywhere. And you'll own it.Subscribe for more on behavioral science, influence, persuasion, frame control, communication psychology, and the systems that shape human behavior.Please note that the content provided in this broadcast is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as legal, medical, financial, or professional advice. No material in this communication establishes any form of professional relationship that is privileged or confidential. The insights and opinions expressed herein solely reflect the personal views of the speaker based on his extensive expertise and academic background in his field of study. These are purely personal opinions and should not be taken as direct statements of fact about any individuals, whether stated explicitly or implied. Any opinion shared in this broadcast is drawn from referenced material specific to this publication only. Remember, what's discussed here are perspectives—not claims of fact. Copyright and all rights reserved. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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- This is a PREVIEW of the upcoming episode of Change Agents. The full episode drops tomorrow at 5pm ESTUploaded 18-06-26On this week's episode of Change Agents, Andy travels to Chase Hughes' new studio to break down how human behavior is manipulated at scale, from bot farms manufacturing fake consensus to the psychological framework Chase calls WOUND that explains why outrage, fear, and loneliness keep us glued to our phones. They dig into why Chase believes the algorithm is less a sinister mastermind and more an engine optimized purely for ad revenue, how think tanks may shape policy more than most people realize, and why Walter Cronkite and Julia Child both have far stranger backstories than anyone learned in school. Andy also gets a tour of Chase's new independent news studio, Station One, built to show audiences the psyops behind the headlines rather than just the headlines themselves.Change Agents is an IRONCLAD OriginalSponsors:Firecracker Farm Use code IRONCLAD to get 15% off your first order at https://firecracker.farm/Norwood Sawmills:Learn more about Norwood Sawmills and how you can start milling your own lumber at https://norwoodsawmills.com/?utm_source=podcast&utm_medium=ironclad&utm_campaign=ironcladSubscribe on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/change-agents-with-andy-stumpf/id1677415740Subscribe on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3SKmtN55V2AGbzHDo34DHI?si=5aefbba9abc844edMaster the skills that change lives — enroll in your free human behavior course today: https://nci.university/learnPlease note that the content provided in this broadcast is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as legal, medical, financial, or professional advice. No material in this communication establishes any form of professional relationship that is privileged or confidential. The insights and opinions expressed herein solely reflect the personal views of the speaker based on his extensive expertise and academic background in his field of study. These are purely personal opinions and should not be taken as direct statements of fact about any individuals, whether stated explicitly or implied. Any opinion shared in this broadcast is drawn from referenced material specific to this publication only. Remember, what's discussed here are perspectives—not claims of fact. Copyright and all rights reserved.SYNC ID: MB01JFEB1WYSMWK Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Chase Hughes: Behavior, Influence, Lies & Interrogation
Chase Hughes is a former U.S. Navy chief who trains military and intelligence teams on behavior profiling. These are his long lectures on influence, deception, and interrogation — how to read a room, catch a lie, and run a conversation on purpose.Episodes walk the methods he teaches operators: baseline behavior, load, questioning, and the tells people give off when the story does not hold.Learn NCI to take control of every interaction:https://nci.university/home_mainLinks:Join NCI to master influence:: https://nci.university/home_mainPodcast website
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