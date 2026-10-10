Chase Hughes: Behavior, Influence, Lies & Interrogation

Master the skills that change lives — enroll in your free human behavior course today: https://nci.university/learnUploaded 21-03-26The Behavior Operations Manual: https://a.co/d/0fW16gWUSix Minute X-Ray Book: https://a.co/d/0gzrKcBFYou didn't choose what you believe.You think you did. But the mechanism that put those beliefs inside you is the same one running through every cult, every viral movement, every argument where facts bounced off like they were irrelevant.It has a name. And once you see it, you'll never not see it.─────────────────────────This video breaks down the Cognitive Viral Loop — a five-stage replication cycle that operates inside every human mind on earth. Including yours. Right now.Here's what we cover — and why the order matters:Stage 1 — Attachment (0:00)Ideas don't enter through logic. They enter through something already active inside you. Fear. Belonging. Moral certainty. If you don't know what your active receptors are, you're an open door. This section shows you what yours probably are.Stage 2 — Entry (covered early)This is the stage most people never detect — because it's designed that way. By the time you feel persuaded, entry already happened. We break down exactly how permission gets bypassed without you noticing.Stage 3 — Replication (the one that will disturb you most)This is where the idea stops being something you heard and becomes something you think. It starts explaining your past. Predicting your future. Generating new thoughts without your input. If an idea is doing that inside you right now — it's already won. Watch this section before you decide what you believe about anything.Stage 4 — Immune Suppression (the reason facts don't work)This is why arguing with people is useless. The idea doesn't eliminate doubt. It metabolizes it. Turns your skepticism into evidence. Watch this section and you'll understand every frustrating conversation you've had in the last five years.Stage 5 — Transmission (the part nobody wants to admit)You're not just a host. You're a vector. You spread ideas willingly — because spreading them makes you feel smarter, more moral, more yourself. This section is the one people send to other people. Which, if you think about it, proves the point.─────────────────────────The COVID breakdown starts around the midpoint.It's the most complete real-world application of the full loop you'll find anywhere. Not a political take. A clinical dissection of the largest coordinated cognitive operation most of us lived through. Both sides. All five stages. Nothing left out.The last two minutes are silence.A song called "Shadows Lean" by SOL UMBRA and AURENZA plays while you sit with what you just learned. That time is intentional. Don't skip it.Please note that the content provided in this broadcast is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as legal, medical, financial, or professional advice. No material in this communication establishes any form of professional relationship that is privileged or confidential. The insights and opinions expressed herein solely reflect the personal views of the speaker based on his extensive expertise and academic background in his field of study. These are purely personal opinions and should not be taken as direct statements of fact about any individuals, whether stated explicitly or implied. Any opinion shared in this broadcast is drawn from referenced material specific to this publication only. Remember, what's discussed here are perspectives—not claims of fact. Copyright and all rights reserved. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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