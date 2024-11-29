Top Stations
Viva Frei - Recovering Former Litigator! From Law to Politics & Beyond
David Freiheit
David Freiheit
add
Explaining current legal events in terms everyone can understand. Making sense of the world, and democratizing information. Viva Frei!
More
Education
News
Politics
Available Episodes
5 of 100
The Matt Gaetz EXTORTION Scheme Explained - VillgCrazyLady Bring the Receipts and YOU WON'T BELIEVE IT
--------
1:56:22
Ep. 238: Trump Picks Kash Patel for FBI! Chad Chronister for DEA? Ray Epps DISMISSED! Crypto, Blackrock, Border Walls & MORE!
1) Trump cabinet picks, the good, the bad and the ugly 2) Ray Epps defamation dismissed 3) The war on crypto 4) Blackrock Monopoly AND MORE!
--------
2:07:56
TERRORISTS CROSSING OVER! How Justin Trudeau Turned Canada into National Security Threat to America!
You might not be aware. Share.
You might not be aware. Share.
--------
1:30:22
The Covid Jab Excess Death and Florida Stats are SHOCKING! Interview with John Beaudoin Sr.
Check out Beaudoin's work: https://x.com/JohnBeaudoinSr
--------
1:20:15
Interview with Podcaster and Radio Host Shannon Joy! Talking Trump, Conspiracies & Reality - Cabinet Picks, Elon Musk and MORE!
--------
1:57:55
Show more
