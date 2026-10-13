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204 episodes
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You can know exactly what your pattern is and still repeat it. You can know you’re spiraling, know what you should do differently, know the affirmation, know the journal prompt — and still fall back into the same response when you’re actually in the moment. In this episode, I’m breaking down why that happens, why more information isn’t always the answer, and why timing matters so much when you’re trying to change a pattern. I’m also sharing the story behind why I built The Brainwashing App: to give you something you can open in the exact moment you’re spiraling, self-sabotaging, overthinking, or about to fall back into an old pattern — so you can shift your state, recode the belief, and make a different next decision.
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Leaving a review really helps the podcast grow. If you leave a review I'll send you a free pep talk meditation to help motivate you to workout. Just make sure you screenshot your review and email me (ashleyrobutz@gmail.com) Thank you in advance! MUAH 💋
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(203) 3 traits you need to take your life to the next level, quantum leap and step into a new reality (no, you don’t need to be born with them)10/06/2026 | 28 mins.What does it actually take to quantum leap into a completely different version of your life?
In this episode, I’m breaking down the 3 traits I believe are essential if you want to take your life to the next level, become more successful, build insane self-trust, and step into a new reality.
And no — these are not personality traits you either have or you don’t. They can be built.
We’re talking about identity, resilience, subconscious reprogramming, nervous system safety, self-efficacy, and the neuroscience of creating evidence that you are capable of becoming someone completely different.
If you’re ready to stop waiting to feel confident enough, worthy enough, or ready enough and start becoming the version of you who actually goes after what she wants, this episode is for you.
🤎Apply to THE CODE 1-1 mentorship
The Code is her private one-on-one mentorship for the woman who is done outsourcing what she wants. Not everyone who applies gets in, and Ashley reads every application herself.
📩 Join my weekly newsletter
🤍 Book a Brainwashing Session — 60 min 1:1 to find the ONE block keeping you stuck + recode it (code POD30)
🖤Check out my ShopMy
🌿Subscribe to my Substack
💵Track your finances with Monarch (50% off)
Leaving a review really helps the podcast grow. If you leave a review I'll send you a free pep talk meditation to help motivate you to workout. Just make sure you screenshot your review and email me (ashleyrobutz@gmail.com) Thank you in advance! MUAH 💋
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- Ready to enter your winter arc and lock in for the next three months?
In this episode, I’m breaking down my 6-step process for creating your own winter arc using a mix of practical strategy, neuroscience, subconscious work, nervous system regulation, and energy.
You’ll learn how to get clear on what you actually want, create an identity that supports your next level, build habits and systems that make your goals easier to follow through on, uncover the beliefs that may be keeping you stuck, and shift the way you think, feel, and show up every day.
If you’re ready to use the next three months to become a completely different version of yourself, this episode is your starting point.
🤎Apply to THE CODE 1-1 mentorship
📩 Join my weekly newsletter
🤍 Book a Brainwashing Session — 60 min 1:1 to find the ONE block keeping you stuck + recode it (code POD30)
🖤Check out my ShopMy
🌿Subscribe to my Substack
💵Track your finances with Monarch (50% off)
Leaving a review really helps the podcast grow. If you leave a review I'll send you a free pep talk meditation to help motivate you to workout. Just make sure you screenshot your review and email me (ashleyrobutz@gmail.com) Thank you in advance! MUAH 💋
🎧Leave a review on Apple Podcasts
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YOUTUBE
(201) how to become the woman who bets on herself (THAT GIRL hacks for trusting your gut) with art advisor Erin Remington09/22/2026 | 48 mins.Most people don't wait because they aren't ready. They wait because some part of them decided a long time ago that they're not the kind of person who does this. Ashley sits down with art advisor Erin Remington, who registered her business name fifteen years before she ever used it, and they get into what finally broke the pattern. It wasn't a plan, and it wasn't confidence.
What chat:
Why the thing that finally moved her had nothing to do with logic
The signals Erin was getting for two years before she listened
What rejection actually means when it keeps happening in the same place
Why structure and drive built her career and then took her out
The reason so many women can't name what they actually like, in art or anywhere else
What she does every single morning to stay clear enough to hear herself
🤎Apply to THE CODE 1-1 mentorship
The Code is her private one-on-one mentorship, three or six months, for the woman who is done outsourcing what she wants. Not everyone who applies gets in, and Ashley reads every application herself.
📩 Join my weekly newsletter
🤍 Book a Brainwashing Session — 60 min 1:1 to find the ONE block keeping you stuck + recode it (code POD30)
🖤Check out my ShopMy
🌿Subscribe to my Substack
💵Track your finances with Monarch (50% off)
Leaving a review really helps the podcast grow. If you leave a review I'll send you a free pep talk meditation to help motivate you to workout. Just make sure you screenshot your review and email me (ashleyrobutz@gmail.com) Thank you in advance! MUAH 💋
🎧Leave a review on Apple Podcasts
Follow Me on Socials
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YOUTUBE
Connect with Erin
A Finer Eye: afinereye.com
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/erin__remington/
https://www.instagram.com/afinereye/
Substack: erinremington.substack.com
- Comment below to win a free brainwashing session with me!
🤎Apply to THE CODE 1-1 mentorship
📩 Join my weekly newsletter
🤍 Book a Brainwashing Session — 60 min 1:1 to find the ONE block keeping you stuck + recode it (code POD30)
🖤Check out my ShopMy
🌿Subscribe to my Substack
💵Track your finances with Monarch (50% off)
Leaving a review really helps the podcast grow. If you leave a review I'll send you a free pep talk meditation to help motivate you to workout. Just make sure you screenshot your review and email me (ashleyrobutz@gmail.com) Thank you in advance! MUAH 💋
🎧Leave a review on Apple Podcasts
Follow Me on Socials
INSTAGRAM
Tik Tok
YOUTUBE
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About The It Girl Mindset
Welcome to The It Girl Mindset, the podcast dedicated to helping you easily and effortlessly step into your next-level self. Hosted by Ashley Robutz, this show is your go-to resource for mastering your mindset, manifesting your deepest desires, and creating a powerful connection with your body. Each episode is designed to empower you with the tools, insights, and strategies you need to elevate every aspect of your life.Podcast website
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