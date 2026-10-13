Most people don't wait because they aren't ready. They wait because some part of them decided a long time ago that they're not the kind of person who does this. Ashley sits down with art advisor Erin Remington, who registered her business name fifteen years before she ever used it, and they get into what finally broke the pattern. It wasn't a plan, and it wasn't confidence.

What chat:

Why the thing that finally moved her had nothing to do with logic

The signals Erin was getting for two years before she listened

What rejection actually means when it keeps happening in the same place

Why structure and drive built her career and then took her out

The reason so many women can't name what they actually like, in art or anywhere else

What she does every single morning to stay clear enough to hear herself



🤎Apply to ⁠⁠THE CODE⁠⁠ 1-1 mentorship

The Code is her private one-on-one mentorship, three or six months, for the woman who is done outsourcing what she wants. Not everyone who applies gets in, and Ashley reads every application herself.

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Leaving a review really helps the podcast grow. If you leave a review I'll send you a free pep talk meditation to help motivate you to workout. Just make sure you screenshot your review and email me (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ashleyrobutz@gmail.com⁠⁠⁠⁠) Thank you in advance! MUAH 💋

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Connect with Erin

A Finer Eye: afinereye.com

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/erin__remington/

https://www.instagram.com/afinereye/

Substack: erinremington.substack.com