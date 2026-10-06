How do I make sense of my money? This isn’t an easy question to answer, and it’s not one you have to answer alone. On Dollars & Sense with Michelle Singletary, the Washington Post personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary gets candid about the financial decisions that shape our lives. Michelle talks with everyday people, experts, and public figures to help make sense of your dollars. Tune in every Tuesday for Michelle’s advice on questions directly from listeners. Want Michelle to answer your money question? Email dollarsandsense@washpost.com for a chance to be on the show. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About Dollars & Sense with Michelle Singletary

About Dollars & Sense with Michelle Singletary

About Dollars & Sense with Michelle Singletary