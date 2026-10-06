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Dollars & Sense with Michelle Singletary

The Washington Post
BusinessEducation
Dollars & Sense with Michelle Singletary
Latest episode

1 episodes

  • Dollars & Sense with Michelle Singletary

    Introducing: Dollars & Sense With Michelle Singletary

    10/06/2026 | 1 mins.
    How do I make sense of my money? This isn’t an easy question to answer, and it’s not one you have to answer alone. On Dollars & Sense with Michelle Singletary, the Washington Post personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary gets candid about the financial decisions that shape our lives. Michelle talks with everyday people, experts, and public figures to help make sense of your dollars.

    Tune in every Tuesday for Michelle’s advice on questions directly from listeners. Want Michelle to answer your money question? Email dollarsandsense@washpost.com for a chance to be on the show.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Dollars & Sense with Michelle Singletary
Financial decisions are rarely just about the money. And when life and money collide, it can be hard to make sense of either. That's where Michelle comes in. On Dollars & Sense with Michelle Singletary, Washington Post personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary helps real people navigate the financial questions keeping them up at night. Whether it's debt, spending habits, retirement, or everything in between, Michelle is here to take some of the fear out of figuring out your finances. Through candid conversations with everyday people, experts, and public figures, Michelle gets to the heart of the choices that shape our financial lives. Because getting your finances in order isn't about being perfect—it's about making the next decision make sense.Tune in every Tuesday for Michelle’s advice on questions directly from listeners. Want Michelle to answer your money question? Email dollarsandsense@washpost.com for a chance to be on the show. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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