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Life Hax

The Washington Post
EducationHealth & Wellness
Life Hax
Latest episode

2 episodes

  • Life Hax

    Introducing: “Life Hax” advice podcast

    10/08/2026 | 1 mins.
    Need advice? Welcome to Life Hax, a brand new podcast co-hosted by Washington Post advice columnists Carolyn Hax and Shane O’Neill. Carolyn’s been a professional advice columnist for 30 years. Shane’s just getting started. Together, they’re teaming up to tackle your messiest and most pressing relationship questions. Should you tell your friend her husband is cheating? Is your honeymoon the right time to come out as bisexual?? And why do a surprising number of people keep trying to poison their loved ones???

    Tune in every Thursday starting October 15 to catch the hosts answering questions directly from our audience. And submit your own questions and quandaries to Carolyn and Shane by emailing lifehax@washpost.com.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Life Hax

    Introducing: “Life Hax” advice podcast

    10/05/2026 | 1 mins.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Life Hax
Carolyn Hax has been a Washington Post advice columnist for 30 years. Shane O’Neill just started. Together, they’re answering your messiest, toughest and most debatable relationship questions. Life Hax is a podcast for tackling those thorny issues. Should you tell your friend her husband is cheating? Is your honeymoon the right time to come out as bisexual? And why do a surprising number of people keep trying to poison their loved ones?Tune in every Thursday to catch the hosts answering these questions directly from listeners. And submit your own questions and quandaries to Carolyn and Shane by emailing lifehax@washpost.com. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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