Do you ever catch yourself going quiet, acquiescing, or somehow shooting yourself in the foot — right in the exact moment you needed to speak up? This week's guest gets it. Jay sits down with leadership expert Selena Rezvani on how to stop people-pleasing, overcome the "Nervous Nice Girl" archetype, and advocate for yourself at work. Selena Rezvani is a leadership speaker, four-time author, and premier self-advocacy expert who brings deep insight into finding your voice, setting boundaries, and mastering confidence in the workplace. In this episode, you'll hear: ► The origin story of the "Nervous Nice Girl" archetype and how hypervigilance develops as a survival strategy. ► Live roleplaying actionable scripts for turning over-explained language into simple, clean boundaries ► The power of "selective excellence" and why trying to be excellent at everything leads to burnout. ► Simple mindset shifts and daily mantras that help you back yourself in high-stakes negotiations. Learn more about Selena Rezvani: https://selenarezvani.com For full resources, past episodes, and to learn more about coaching, visit: https://jaymoonfields.com Support the show: https://buymeacoffee.com/jaymoonfields Grab your free copy of The Hey, Wait Phrasebook: 12 Things to Say When You'd Normally Fawn, Freeze, or Fight - https://yourstruly.kit.com/0be0a7d69c Credits: Produced by Viv – First Click VA | Original Music by Dalton Grant

Jay unpacks the hidden reasons why years of therapy might not be enough to break your oldest patterns. In this episode, you'll hear about the 3 core needs every nervous system has, and how to give them to yourself so you can stop tripping yourself up by trying to get them from outside of you. Host Jay Moon Fields is a somatic coach and brings deep insight into the fawn response and how to stop being so beholden to this nervous system stress response. In this episode, Jay shares: ► Why people who tend to fawn response struggle to feel anger and fear ► How to metabolize the physical surge of anger without short-circuiting or losing your "good person" identity ► What do actually do with your body and say to yourself so you can handle feeling uncomfortable emotions ►Why hyper-self-sufficiency is basically the fawner's operating system, and how to actually create internal safety for yourself For full resources, past episodes, and to learn more about coaching, visit: https://jaymoonfields.com YoursTruly Program – https://jaymoonfields.com/yours-truly (Code: heywait-50 for 50% off) Support the show: https://buymeacoffee.com/jaymoonfields Grab your free copy of The Hey, Wait Phrasebook: 12 Things to Say When You'd Normally Fawn, Freeze, or Fight - https://yourstruly.kit.com/0be0a7d69c Credits: Produced by Viv – First Click VA | Original Music by Dalton Grant

Ever catch yourself smiling and nodding at a doctor while secretly planning to ghost them forever? In this episode, you'll hear Jay and Dr. Rana Awdish unpack the absurd art of exam room people-pleasing—and how to finally take your power back! Dr. Rana Awdish is a pulmonary critical care physician and the Medical Director of Care Experience at Henry Ford Health who brings deep insight into medical trauma, patient advocacy, and reinhabiting your body. In this episode, you'll hear: • How medical training systematically conditions physicians to live in their heads and suppress their emotions, creating a profound disconnect at the bedside. • Dr. Rana's personal journey of reinhabiting a traumatized body using trauma-informed yoga, breathwork, and non-judgmental presence. • Why fawning and people-pleasing often kick in during medical encounters, and how to start dismantling those rigid power dynamics. • The practical "Ask, Tell, Ask" communication framework that doctors—and anyone in a relationship—can use to build real empathy and trust. Learn more about Rana Awdish: https://RanaAwdishMD.com Rana is giving away a copy of After Shock to the first 10 people who email her. Rana's email is ranaawdishmd@gmail.com For full resources, past episodes, and to learn more about coaching, visit: https://jaymoonfields.com Support the show: https://buymeacoffee.com/jaymoonfields Grab your free copy of The Hey, Wait Phrasebook: 12 Things to Say When You'd Normally Fawn, Freeze, or Fight - https://yourstruly.kit.com/0be0a7d69c Credits: Produced by Viv – First Click VA | Original Music by Dalton Grant

If you've ever struggled to quiet a harsh inner critic or find a voice inside that offers genuine warmth and care, listen in to this transformative conversation. Sarah Peyton is a neuroscience educator, author, and relational neuroscience expert and brings deep insight into how emotional resonance can heal self-criticism, rewiring our brains for connection and self-empathy. In this episode, you'll hear: • Why cortisol is the hormone of loneliness and the specific emotion that spikes it most • The distinct differences between emotional resonance, empathy, and compassion • How childhood conditioning trains us to either over-attune to others or emotionally insulate ourselves • How to find your internal resonant voice and shift your perspective using the powerful phrase, "Of course I feel this way" Learn more about Sarah Peyton: https://sarahpeyton.com/ For full resources, past episodes, and to learn more about coaching, visit: https://jaymoonfields.com Support the show: https://buymeacoffee.com/jaymoonfields Grab your free copy of The Hey, Wait Phrasebook: 12 Things to Say When You'd Normally Fawn, Freeze, or Fight - https://yourstruly.kit.com/0be0a7d69c Credits: Produced by Viv - First Click VA | Original Music by Dalton Grant

You won't want to miss listening to this remarkable elder's wisdom on slowing down and breaking the rules. Dr. Robyn Posin is an 87-year-old psychologist, artist, and author, who brings deep insight into nervous system healing, inner child work, and undoing a lifetime of self-abandonment. In this episode, you'll hear: ► Why the psychological survival strategies you developed early on usually expire by your 40s, and how to embrace the unraveling. ► The profound difference between striving to be a "real person" versus settling for an "ordinary person." ► How to identify your internal cast of characters to undo the conditioning that silenced your true self. ► The three wildly liberating life assignments given to Robyn by her spiritual "grandmothers." To learn more about Dr. Robyn L. Posin, her books, cards, and her work, https://robynlposin.com/ Her books, including Go Only As Fast as the Slowest Part of You Feels Safe to Go, are also available on Amazon. For full resources, past episodes, and to learn more about coaching, visit: https://jaymoonfields.com Support the show: https://buymeacoffee.com/jaymoonfields Grab your free copy of The Hey, Wait Phrasebook: 12 Things to Say When You'd Normally Fawn, Freeze, or Fight - https://yourstruly.kit.com/0be0a7d69c Credits: Produced by Viv – First Click VA | Original Music by Dalton Grant

About hey, wait

About hey, wait

About hey, wait