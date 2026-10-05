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Before & After with Lester Holt

NBC News
NewsSociety & Culture
Before & After with Lester Holt
Latest episode

5 episodes

  • Rebecca Scofield

    10/05/2026 | 35 mins.
    The University of Idaho professor discusses, for the first time in detail, how a TikTok influencer falsely accused her of orchestrating the murders of four students, the toll it has taken, and how she is still fighting to reclaim her name.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

  • Adrianne Haslet

    09/28/2026 | 32 mins.
    The ballroom dancer who lost her leg after a bomb exploded at the Boston Marathon talks about losing her identity and, for the first time, reveals a secret that helped her survive.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

  • Jeremy Renner

    09/21/2026 | 35 mins.
    The actor discusses the snowplow accident that nearly killed him, what he’s learned, and why he says it’s one of the best things that ever happened to him.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

  • Colin Kaepernick

    09/14/2026 | 38 mins.
    The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback talks about his decision to take a knee during the national anthem and the unexpected consequences that changed his life.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

  • Introducing: Before & After with Lester Holt

    08/28/2026 | 1 mins.
    Before & After with Lester Holt is a deeply personal interview series about moments that divide a life into before and after. In each conversation, Lester sits down with someone whose life was transformed in an instant by an unexpected twist of fate. The episodes explore what it takes to endure the unimaginable, rebuild a life, and find meaning and purpose in the aftermath.

    Follow now to get the first episode on Monday, September 14 completely free. Or subscribe to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or DatelinePremium.com. Subscribers receive ad-free listening and early access to subsequent episodes.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Before & After with Lester Holt
Before & After with Lester Holt is a deeply personal interview series about moments that divide a life into before and after. In each conversation, Lester sits down with someone whose life was transformed in an instant by an unexpected twist of fate. The episodes explore what it takes to endure the unimaginable, rebuild a life, and find meaning and purpose in the aftermath.
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