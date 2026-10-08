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23 episodes
22: Alexis Oakley on glamming Kris Jenner and what we took from Justin Bieber… - Ep. 2110/05/2026 | 1h 8 mins.and this is why we’re glamming to the grave.
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21: i’m 2 years sober: i’ve realized alcohol was only a part of the problem. - Ep.2109/28/2026 | 1h 4 mins.i love you guys, so so much.
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18: Isabella on fighting my father, our friendship fallout & our toxic ex-friends - Ep.1809/08/2026 | 1h 14 mins.and that’s on sisterhood! we love you!
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About Brand Safe
Brand Safe isn’t the Tana Mongeau you think it is. A little less mess, a lot more meaning. After years of living recklessly online, this is Tana—clearer, sharper, and more honest than ever. With the occasional detour into unfiltered territory and the willingness to be ruthless when necessary. Tana sits down for solo episodes, with her best friends, and with various (yet intentional) guests. Brand Safe is a look into Mongeau’s iPhone: Notes app tangents, real-life conversations with her friends, her team, her therapists, even her idols. Honest conversations about family, relationships, sobriety, fame, and everything else she’s learned the hard way. She introspectively walks you through the deals, the shoots, and the rants she almost posted. Brand Safe—according to her. It’s still Tana, just… recalibrated.Podcast website
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