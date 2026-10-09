HOMICIDE 360 is a weekly true crime podcast that examines homicide cases from every angle - with victims at the heart of each story and the search for answers. Hosted by Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi and Scott Weinberger, each episode takes listeners inside the investigation, where the hosts draw on their experience to provide an insider’s perspective.

Through the voices of victims’ loved ones, investigators and prosecutors, the series reveals how cases unfold, how justice is pursued, and the lasting impact of these crimes.