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22 episodes
- This is the story of one woman who tried to navigate domestic abuse but ultimately lost her life to her husband’s violence. It’s the story of a system that tried to protect her while other parts of it failed her dramatically. Racheal Abraham’s story is one we should all hear.
Guests:
Multnomah County Prosecutors Kenzie Ludwig and Andrew McMillan
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- Two ranchers disappear while on a business trip to check on their cattle. It was their rental truck’s computer that would give investigators their first leads to unravel the mystery of what happened to the brothers.
Guests:
Sergeant Larry Fish and Federal Prosecutor Kate Mahoney
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- A series of murders sets a community on edge. When it became clear they were related, the clock was ticking to catch the killer before he struck again.
Guest:
Butte County Supervising Deputy District Attorney Niels Bringsjord
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- A child is missing after his father is found unconscious in a park. Police soon learn of a bitter custody dispute and start to fear the worst. As the case gets worldwide coverage, detectives take a calculated risk to try and find the 5 year old and get to the truth.
Guest:
Former LA Country Sheriff’s Office Detective Louie Aguilera
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- A firefighter getting home from work is gunned down in his driveway. Police had their suspicions but without more, the case soon went cold. Cellphones, secrets and notes would crack the case.
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About Homicide 360
HOMICIDE 360 is a weekly true crime podcast that examines homicide cases from every angle - with victims at the heart of each story and the search for answers. Hosted by Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi and Scott Weinberger, each episode takes listeners inside the investigation, where the hosts draw on their experience to provide an insider’s perspective. Through the voices of victims’ loved ones, investigators and prosecutors, the series reveals how cases unfold, how justice is pursued, and the lasting impact of these crimes.Podcast website
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