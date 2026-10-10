America's Most Infamous Crimes with Katie Ring

This week, Katie Ring has the full breakdown on the case dominating headlines: the Caleb Flynn trial. In February 2026, the worship pastor and former American Idol contestant called 911 to report that an intruder had shot his wife, Ashley, in their Tipp City home. More than 107,000 messages with his mistress, a crime scene that looked staged, and an Apple Watch that kept counting steps while he claimed he was asleep made this one of the most-watched trials of the year, and the verdict took the jury just two hours.

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