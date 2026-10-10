America's Most Infamous Crimes with Katie Ring

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96 episodes
- This week, Katie Ring has the full breakdown on the case dominating headlines: the Caleb Flynn trial. In February 2026, the worship pastor and former American Idol contestant called 911 to report that an intruder had shot his wife, Ashley, in their Tipp City home. More than 107,000 messages with his mistress, a crime scene that looked staged, and an Apple Watch that kept counting steps while he claimed he was asleep made this one of the most-watched trials of the year, and the verdict took the jury just two hours.
If you’re new here, don’t forget to follow America’s Most Infamous Crimes to never miss a case! Want all three parts of every case all at once? Join Crime House+ and get the entire week's case dropped every Monday ad-free. Join at crimehouseplus.com or if you’re listening on Apple Podcasts, tap “Try Free” at the top of this show’s page. America’s Most Infamous Crimes is a Crime House Original Podcast, powered by PAVE Studios.
🎧 Need More to Binge?
Listen to other Crime House Originals Clues, Serial Killers & Murderous Minds, Conspiracy Theories, Cults, & Crimes, Murder True Crime Stories, and more wherever you get your podcasts!
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America’s Most Infamous Crimes is hosted by Katie Ring
Instagram: @the.self.defense.girl
TikTok: @the.self.defense.girl
- After thirty years of silence, BTK came back, and this time he couldn't stop sending packages. In the third and final part of our series on BTK, Katie Ring covers the communications that gave investigators everything they needed, the floppy disk that ended it, and the day Wichita found out the man they'd been looking for had been living right there the whole time.
Head over to our YouTube channel to WATCH this episode: https://www.youtube.com/@crimehousestudios
If you’re new here, don’t forget to follow America’s Most Infamous Crimes to never miss a case! Want all three parts of every case all at once? Join Crime House+ and get the entire week's case dropped every Monday ad-free. Join at crimehouseplus.com or if you’re listening on Apple Podcasts, tap “Try Free” at the top of this show’s page. America’s Most Infamous Crimes is a Crime House Original Podcast, powered by PAVE Studios.
🎧 Need More to Binge?
Listen to other Crime House Originals Clues, Serial Killers & Murderous Minds, Conspiracy Theories, Cults, & Crimes, Murder True Crime Stories, and more wherever you get your podcasts!
Follow me on Social
Instagram: @Crimehouse
TikTok: @Crimehouse
Facebook: @crimehousestudios
X: @crimehousemedia
YouTube: @crimehousestudios
America’s Most Infamous Crimes is hosted by Katie Ring
Instagram: @the.self.defense.girl
TikTok: @the.self.defense.girl
- BTK went silent for nearly a decade and Wichita slowly exhaled. Investigators assumed he might be dead. He wasn't, he'd just stopped writing letters. In the second part of our 3-part series on BTK, Katie Ring covers the years the city thought it was over, the murders that proved it wasn't, and the man living an extraordinarily ordinary life right in the middle of all of it.
Head over to our YouTube channel to WATCH this episode: https://www.youtube.com/@crimehousestudios
If you’re new here, don’t forget to follow America’s Most Infamous Crimes to never miss a case! Want all three parts of every case all at once? Join Crime House+ and get the entire week's case dropped every Monday ad-free. Join at crimehouseplus.com or if you’re listening on Apple Podcasts, tap “Try Free” at the top of this show’s page. America’s Most Infamous Crimes is a Crime House Original Podcast, powered by PAVE Studios.
🎧 Need More to Binge?
Listen to other Crime House Originals Clues, Serial Killers & Murderous Minds, Conspiracy Theories, Cults, & Crimes, Murder True Crime Stories, and more wherever you get your podcasts!
Follow me on Social
Instagram: @Crimehouse
TikTok: @Crimehouse
Facebook: @crimehousestudios
X: @crimehousemedia
YouTube: @crimehousestudios
America’s Most Infamous Crimes is hosted by Katie Ring
Instagram: @the.self.defense.girl
TikTok: @the.self.defense.girl
- In January 1974, a family of four was found bound and killed in their Wichita home. The killer left nothing behind. Four months later, a letter arrived at a local newspaper describing details only the murderer could know, signing off with a name he'd chosen for himself: BTK. In the first part of our 3-part series on BTK, Katie Ring traces the early murders, the taunting communications that made him notorious, and the investigation that kept coming up empty.
Head over to our YouTube channel to WATCH this episode: https://www.youtube.com/@crimehousestudios
If you’re new here, don’t forget to follow America’s Most Infamous Crimes to never miss a case! Want all three parts of every case all at once? Join Crime House+ and get the entire week's case dropped every Monday ad-free. Join at crimehouseplus.com or if you’re listening on Apple Podcasts, tap “Try Free” at the top of this show’s page. America’s Most Infamous Crimes is a Crime House Original Podcast, powered by PAVE Studios.
🎧 Need More to Binge?
Listen to other Crime House Originals Clues, Serial Killers & Murderous Minds, Conspiracy Theories, Cults, & Crimes, Murder True Crime Stories, and more wherever you get your podcasts!
Follow me on Social
Instagram: @Crimehouse
TikTok: @Crimehouse
Facebook: @crimehousestudios
X: @crimehousemedia
YouTube: @crimehousestudios
America’s Most Infamous Crimes is hosted by Katie Ring
Instagram: @the.self.defense.girl
TikTok: @the.self.defense.girl
Introducing WHAT THE FACT with Connor Tomlinson and Carter Roy, a new Rewind podcast!10/05/2026 | 38 mins.Fun fact: Did you know Jaws almost never existed because the shark kept sinking while filming? That is Connor Tomlinson just getting started. If that sounds fascinating, you are going to love Rewind Studios’ new podcast out now called WHAT THE FACT hosted by Connor Tomlinson and Carter Roy. It’s produced by the same team that brings you America's Most Infamous Crimes.
Connor and co-host Carter Roy pull three unbelievable true facts every week and tell you the full story behind each one. Nothing is off limits. Myths and monsters. Forgotten scandals. Accidental discoveries. Untold stories behind the songs everyone knows. Disasters that sound made up but absolutely happened. Carter sets the scene and Connor makes you fall in love with history.
The wildest stuff is real, and the real stuff is wilder than you think. New episodes every Wednesday.
What the Fact with Connor Tomlinson and Carter Roy is a Rewind Original, powered by PAVE Studios.
Listen and Follow: https://pod.link/6811124906
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About America's Most Infamous Crimes with Katie Ring
Serial killers. Unsolved murders. Investigations that gripped America. If you think you know these cases, think again. This is America's Most Infamous Crimes, a Crime House original hosted by Katie Ring. Each week, we cover the most notorious true-crime cases in American history across multiple episodes. These are the full stories, not the quick recaps, breaking down the crimes, the victims, the evidence, and how investigators closed in. New episodes drop every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. America's Infamous Crimes is a Crime House Original Podcast, powered by PAVE Studios. Listen wherever you get your podcasts, and follow us on Instagram at @Crimehouse.Podcast website
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