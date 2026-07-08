We don't often have politicians on True Crime Conversations. But when a domestic violence incident is reported to police every three minutes, the people making the laws and setting policy have a critical role to play.

NSW Police and Counter-Terrorism Minister Yasmin Catley joins Gemma Bath for a rare conversation about the state's response to domestic and family violence. From the results of Operation Emme Rock, which saw almost 1,000 high-risk offenders arrested in just four days, to the introduction of coercive control laws, Catley explains what's being done to prevent violence and protect victim-survivors.

The discussion also explores the warning signs that are too often missed, the challenges police face, and whether the justice system is doing enough to stop abuse before it escalates.

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CREDITS

Guest: Yasmin Catley, New South Wales Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism

Host: Gemma Bath

Senior Producer: Tahli Blackman

Group Executive Producer: Ilaria Brophy

Video Editor: Julian Rosario

Audio Designer: Tegan Salder

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