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True Crime Conversations

Mamamia Podcasts
True Crime
True Crime Conversations
Latest episode

412 episodes

  • True Crime Conversations

    The Mother Of One Of America’s Most Recognisable Faces Is Missing

    07/08/2026 | 53 mins.
    An 84-year-old grandmother vanishes from her Tucson home in the middle of the night after spending an evening with family, leaving behind chilling doorbell camera footage of a masked, armed intruder.
    Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance has stunned investigators and devastated her loved ones, including her daughter, NBC Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, who has used her national platform to plead for answers.
    12News reporter Justin Pazera tells us about the baffling investigation, the mysterious ransom notes later deemed not credible by the FBI, and the many unanswered questions surrounding one of America’s most perplexing missing person cases.
    LINKS
    If any of the contents in this episode have caused distress, know that there is help available via Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.
    Contact Full Stop Australia on 1800 385 578, 7 days, 24 hours.
    GET IN TOUCH
    Follow us on Instagram and TikTok @truecrimeconversations
    Want us to cover a case on the podcast? Email us at truecrime@mamamia.com.au or send us a voice note.
    Make sure to leave us a rating and review on Apple & Spotify to let us know how you're liking the episodes.
    CREDITS
    Guests: 12News reporter Justin Pazera
    Host: Gemma Bath
    Senior Producer: Tahli Blackman
    Group Executive Producer: Ilaria Brophy
    Video Editor: Julian Rosario
    Audio Designer: Tegan Salder
    Mamamia acknowledges the traditional owners of the land on which we have recorded this podcast.
    Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • True Crime Conversations

    The Overnight Daycare ‘House Of Horror’

    07/01/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    For years, parents trusted David Tuck to care for their children at Bluemoor Family Day Care in Batemans Bay on the NSW South Coast. Decades later, the full extent of his abuse is still emerging, with Tuck now believed to have more than 55 victims across multiple states. He died in 2001 before police could bring him to justice.
    In this episode, survivors Laura-Jane and Hailey share their story, while also examining the failures of local authorities and the failures of the Australian Government and our justice system to keep kids safe from predators.
    Sign the #Keep Kids Safe petition here.
    LINKS
    If any of the contents in this episode have caused distress, know that there is help available via Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.
    Contact Full Stop Australia on 1800 385 578, 7 days, 24 hours.
    GET IN TOUCH
    Follow us on Instagram and TikTok @truecrimeconversations
    Want us to cover a case on the podcast? Email us at truecrime@mamamia.com.au or send us a voice note.
    Make sure to leave us a rating and review on Apple & Spotify to let us know how you're liking the episodes.
    CREDITS
    Guests: Laura-Jane Phoenix and Hailey
    Host: Gemma Bath
    Senior Producer: Tahli Blackman
    Group Executive Producer: Ilaria Brophy
    Video Editor: Julian Rosario
    Audio Designer: Tegan Salder
    Mamamia acknowledges the traditional owners of the land on which we have recorded this podcast.
    Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • True Crime Conversations

    UPDATE: The Long Island Serial Killer Finally Learns His Fate

    06/28/2026 | 28 mins.
    Rex Heuermann, known as the Long Island Serial Killer in the Gilgo Beach murders, has now been sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to the deaths of eight women.
    Host of the Unraveled podcast, Alexis Linkletter, was in court for Heuermann's plea hearing and gives us an update on what the courtroom felt like, how Heuermann reacted to his sentence and where this story goes next.
    Listen to Unraveled here.
    LINKS
    If any of the contents in this episode have caused distress, know that there is help available via Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.
    GET IN TOUCH
    Follow us on Instagram and TikTok @truecrimeconversations
    Want us to cover a case on the podcast? Email us at truecrime@mamamia.com.au or send us a voice note.
    Make sure to leave us a rating and review on Apple & Spotify to let us know how you're liking the episodes.
    CREDITS
    Guest: Alexis Linkletter
    Host: Gemma Bath
    Senior Producer: Tahli Blackman
    Group Executive Producer: Ilaria Brophy
    Video Editor: Julian Rosario
    Mamamia acknowledges the traditional owners of the land on which we have recorded this podcast.
    Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • True Crime Conversations

    A Families’ Fight For Answers After A Death In Paradise

    06/24/2026 | 57 mins.
    When 40-year-old Australian hotel manager Jason Rigby was found stabbed to death in his luxury Fijian resort apartment, local authorities instantly ruled it a suicide. His devastated Gold Coast family refused to accept the narrative, launching their own relentless hunt for answers.
    After hiring a private investigator, they exposed critical gaps in the initial police investigation, including a mysterious knife and a missing phone, forcing the case to be reopened as a criminal inquiry.
    Jason's sister-in-law, Jess Rigby, is advocating for her brother-in-law. This story is about their families' exhausting fight against international red tape and the critical piece of evidence currently sitting with Australian authorities.
    LINKS
    If any of the contents in this episode have caused distress, know that there is help available via Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.
    Support independent women’s media and get our biggest offer of the year. Subscribe here for 30% off your annual Mamamia subscription. Code applied at the checkout. Offer ends June 30.
    GET IN TOUCH
    Follow us on Instagram and TikTok @truecrimeconversations
    Want us to cover a case on the podcast? Email us at truecrime@mamamia.com.au or send us a voice note.
    Make sure to leave us a rating and review on Apple & Spotify to let us know how you're liking the episodes.
    CREDITS
    Guest: Jess Rigby
    Host: Gemma Bath
    Senior Producer: Tahli Blackman
    Group Executive Producer: Ilaria Brophy
    Video Editor: Julian Rosario
    Audio Designer: Tegan Salder
    Mamamia acknowledges the traditional owners of the land on which we have recorded this podcast.
    Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • True Crime Conversations

    The Woman Tasked With Fixing Australia's Most Controversial Police Force

    06/17/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    We don't often have politicians on True Crime Conversations. But when a domestic violence incident is reported to police every three minutes, the people making the laws and setting policy have a critical role to play.
    NSW Police and Counter-Terrorism Minister Yasmin Catley joins Gemma Bath for a rare conversation about the state's response to domestic and family violence. From the results of Operation Emme Rock, which saw almost 1,000 high-risk offenders arrested in just four days, to the introduction of coercive control laws, Catley explains what's being done to prevent violence and protect victim-survivors.
    The discussion also explores the warning signs that are too often missed, the challenges police face, and whether the justice system is doing enough to stop abuse before it escalates.
    LINKS
    If any of the contents in this episode have caused distress, know that there is help available via Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.
    Support independent women’s media and get our biggest offer of the year. Subscribe here for 30% off your annual Mamamia subscription. Code applied at the checkout. Offer ends June 30.
    GET IN TOUCH
    Follow us on Instagram and TikTok @truecrimeconversations
    Want us to cover a case on the podcast? Email us at truecrime@mamamia.com.au or send us a voice note.
    Make sure to leave us a rating and review on Apple & Spotify to let us know how you're liking the episodes.
    CREDITS
    Guest: Yasmin Catley, New South Wales Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism
    Host: Gemma Bath
    Senior Producer: Tahli Blackman
    Group Executive Producer: Ilaria Brophy
    Video Editor: Julian Rosario
    Audio Designer: Tegan Salder
    Mamamia acknowledges the traditional owners of the land on which we have recorded this podcast.
    Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About True Crime Conversations
True Crime Conversations explores the world's most notorious crimes by speaking to the people who know the most about them. Hosted by Gemma Bath.
Podcast website
True Crime

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