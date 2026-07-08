An 84-year-old grandmother vanishes from her Tucson home in the middle of the night after spending an evening with family, leaving behind chilling doorbell camera footage of a masked, armed intruder.
Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance has stunned investigators and devastated her loved ones, including her daughter, NBC Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, who has used her national platform to plead for answers.
12News reporter Justin Pazera tells us about the baffling investigation, the mysterious ransom notes later deemed not credible by the FBI, and the many unanswered questions surrounding one of America’s most perplexing missing person cases.
LINKS
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CREDITS
Guests: 12News reporter Justin Pazera
Host: Gemma Bath
Senior Producer: Tahli Blackman
Group Executive Producer: Ilaria Brophy
Video Editor: Julian Rosario
Audio Designer: Tegan Salder
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