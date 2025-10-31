Powered by RND
Highway to Hell
Highway to Hell
Monte Mader
True Crime
  • 19. The Amityville Horror
    We are back! Welcome to the second season and total revamp of Highway to Hell where we take you all across the country and the world telling the craziest true crime, the scariest paranormal stories and if you are a true crime fan like us, we give you the best places in the area to see, eat and drink. Who doesn't love a little spooky in their travels.SO happy to welcome my cohost Andy Jones, my dear friend and the guitar player of my band for 4.5 YEARS. Today, we are talking about the Amityville horror. The Amityville Horror story begins with a gruesome crime on November 13, 1974, when 23-year-old Ronald DeFeo Jr. murdered his parents and four siblings in their sleep at 112 Ocean Avenue in Amityville, New York. Using a .35 caliber Marlin rifle, DeFeo shot each family member in their beds, later claiming that demonic voices urged him to commit the murders. He was convicted of six counts of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. The shocking crime sent waves through the quiet Long Island community and set the stage for one of America’s most infamous paranormal legends.In December 1975, just over a year later, George and Kathy Lutz purchased the DeFeo home at a discounted price, moving in with their three children. Within 28 days, they fled the house, claiming to have been terrorized by intense supernatural phenomena. According to their accounts, they experienced mysterious cold spots, foul odors, green slime oozing from walls, strange voices, and a pig-like demonic creature named “Jodie.” George Lutz reportedly woke up every night at 3:15 a.m.—the time of the DeFeo murders—while doors slammed, crucifixes turned upside down, and unseen forces moved objects throughout the home.Their terrifying story became the basis for Jay Anson’s 1977 best-selling book The Amityville Horror, which launched a franchise of films, documentaries, and debates about the line between fact and fiction. However, the haunting claims quickly came under scrutiny. William Weber, Ronald DeFeo’s defense attorney, later admitted that he and the Lutzes concocted much of the story during a night of drinking, seeing it as a way to profit from the house’s dark past. Paranormal investigators found no credible evidence of supernatural activity, and subsequent residents reported no unusual experiences. Despite the skepticism and accusations of fabrication, the Amityville Horror endures as a chilling blend of true crime and American folklore—a haunting tale that continues to captivate believers and skeptics alike.
    1:19:50
  • 18. The Atlanta Child Murders
    29 missing children and young people 29 bodies Was Wayne Williams guilty? Or a scapegoat?
    1:09:33
  • 17. "Florida Man"
    I wanted to do something lighter this week! a collection of some of the funniest "Florida Man" true crime ending with a "Florida Man Mayor"
    58:37
  • 16. The Toy Box Killer
    VERY DISTURBING CONTENT. The "Toy Box Killer," David Parker Ray, was an American criminal who is believed to have tortured and killed numerous women in the mid-1990s. Ray lived in Elephant Butte, New Mexico, and worked as a mechanic for the New Mexico Parks Department. His crimes came to light in 1999 when a woman named Cynthia Vigil escaped from his trailer, where she had been held captive and subjected to horrific torture. Ray's trailer, referred to as his "Toy Box," was equipped with a variety of devices and tools designed for torture. He would often record his interactions with his victims, many of whom were drugged and had no memory of the events. The exact number of his victims is unknown, but it is believed to be in the dozens. Ray was arrested and, despite the lack of bodies or direct evidence of murder, was convicted of several offenses, including kidnapping and sexual torture. He was sentenced to 224 years in prison. Ray died of a heart attack in 2002 while serving his sentence. The case remains infamous for the sheer brutality and sadism involved.
    1:14:45
  • 15- Gilgo Beach Murders
    In 2010-2011, 10 bodies were dug up on the shores of long island. The body count of one killer hiding in plain sight. Please subscribe and share!
    1:11:31

About Highway to Hell

Welcome to Highway to Hell, the unique crossroads where wanderlust meets mystery. Every episode, I take you on a journey to breathtaking destinations around the globe, unveiling not just the beauty of travel but the shadows that lurk behind the postcard-perfect views. From unsolved mysteries to infamous crimes, I explore the darker tales hidden within the world's most enchanting locales. So pack your curiosity, keep your wits about you, and join us as we dive deep into the thrilling intersection of travel and true crime. Your adventure into the unknown starts now.
True Crime

