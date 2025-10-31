19. The Amityville Horror

Today, we are talking about the Amityville horror. The Amityville Horror story begins with a gruesome crime on November 13, 1974, when 23-year-old Ronald DeFeo Jr. murdered his parents and four siblings in their sleep at 112 Ocean Avenue in Amityville, New York. Using a .35 caliber Marlin rifle, DeFeo shot each family member in their beds, later claiming that demonic voices urged him to commit the murders. He was convicted of six counts of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. The shocking crime sent waves through the quiet Long Island community and set the stage for one of America's most infamous paranormal legends.In December 1975, just over a year later, George and Kathy Lutz purchased the DeFeo home at a discounted price, moving in with their three children. Within 28 days, they fled the house, claiming to have been terrorized by intense supernatural phenomena. According to their accounts, they experienced mysterious cold spots, foul odors, green slime oozing from walls, strange voices, and a pig-like demonic creature named "Jodie." George Lutz reportedly woke up every night at 3:15 a.m.—the time of the DeFeo murders—while doors slammed, crucifixes turned upside down, and unseen forces moved objects throughout the home.Their terrifying story became the basis for Jay Anson's 1977 best-selling book The Amityville Horror, which launched a franchise of films, documentaries, and debates about the line between fact and fiction. However, the haunting claims quickly came under scrutiny. William Weber, Ronald DeFeo's defense attorney, later admitted that he and the Lutzes concocted much of the story during a night of drinking, seeing it as a way to profit from the house's dark past. Paranormal investigators found no credible evidence of supernatural activity, and subsequent residents reported no unusual experiences. Despite the skepticism and accusations of fabrication, the Amityville Horror endures as a chilling blend of true crime and American folklore—a haunting tale that continues to captivate believers and skeptics alike.