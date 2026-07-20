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West Cork

yarn fm
DocumentarySociety & Culture
West Cork
Latest episode

17 episodes

  • West Cork

    Introducing: The Witness: In His Own Words

    07/20/2026 | 28 mins.
    Welcome to Acast Classics 2026: four exceptional limited series hand-picked for their journalism, craft, and storytelling. If you loved West Cork, you'll be hooked on The Witness: In His Own Words so we made episode one available for you right here - enjoy! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • West Cork

    Introducing Havana Helmet Club

    09/18/2025 | 39 mins.
    New from the makers of West Cork - a thriller set in Havana, Cuba. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • West Cork

    Trailer

    09/18/2025 | 2 mins.
    The murder of a Frenchwoman transforms a rural Irish community. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • West Cork

    He Sees Sophie Everywhere

    05/14/2021 | 53 mins.
    New Feature Episode: An Englishman is on trial in a French court for a murder committed in Ireland. With no defendant present. And no defence.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • West Cork

    Blow-ins

    03/29/2021 | 27 mins.
    West Cork, Ireland is an outpost at the edge of Europe, the jumping-off point for America. Rugged windswept and coastal, it was a place of farmers and fisherman until the 1960’s, when it was discovered by the ‘blow-in’s.’ People who drove until the road ran out, artists and urban runaways – a haven for those ready to turn their backs on their old lives and start again. But then there was a murder in West Cork, and overnight, everything changed. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About West Cork
In West Cork, it’s simply known as ‘the murder’. In 1996 French film producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier is found dead near her holiday home. There are no witnesses and no known motive. The police suspect one man in this community but they can’t make a charge stick and he refuses to leave, becoming the embodiment of everyone's unsettled nerves. Reported and hosted by Jennifer Forde and Sam Bungey. West Cork has been named an Apple Podcasts Series Essential. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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DocumentarySociety & CultureTrue Crime

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