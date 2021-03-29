Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
West Cork

Podcast West Cork
In West Cork, it's simply known as 'the murder'. In 1996 French film producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier is found dead near her holiday home. There are no witnesses
Available Episodes

  • 14. He Sees Sophie Everywhere
    New Feature Episode: An Englishman is on trial in a French court for a murder committed in Ireland. With no defendant present. And no defence.This story is about Sophie. It is a very special episode to us, and we hope you like it. Go to www.westcorkpodcast.com to be first to know about new episodes and the new shows we are working on. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/14/2021
    52:59
  • 1: Blow-ins
    West Cork, Ireland is an outpost at the edge of Europe, the jumping-off point for America. Rugged windswept and coastal, it was a place of farmers and fisherman until the 1960’s, when it was discovered by the ‘blow-in’s.’ People who drove until the road ran out, artists and urban runaways – a haven for those ready to turn their backs on their old lives and start again. But then there was a murder in West Cork, and overnight, everything changed. To be first to listen to bonus episodes of West Cork and Sam and Jennifer's incredible next series, sign up at www.yarn.fm Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/29/2021
    27:52
  • 2: The Back of Beyond
    A body is found at the end of a path leading to three houses. In West Cork, the police, known in Ireland as ‘the guards,’ have little experience with serious crime, and the victim—a French woman with a holiday home in the area—is a mysterious figure in West Cork. That night, as news of the murder snakes through the community, everyone begins to question whether or not they were ever, truly, safe. To be first to listen to bonus episodes of West Cork and Sam and Jennifer's incredible next series, sign up at www.yarn.fm Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/29/2021
    27:22
  • 3: Sophie Buoniol
    Sophie Buoniol, commonly referred to by her married name, Sophie Toscan du Plantier, was 39 years old when she was murdered, a well-connected French film producer. In a place where there had been no murder that anyone can remember, locals speculated that the murderer must have come from out of town. But West Cork grapples with which version of Sophie to believe. Rumors about Sophie and her love life, fueled by tabloid headlines, abound. But there was a quieter, more bookish side to her, a side better represented by the small, simple, white house she kept in West Cork. In this episode we get to know Sophie, from the perspective of those who loved her most. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/29/2021
    34:10
  • 4: Killer Among Us
    In the weeks following the murder, Schull, the jewel-box vacation town closest to Sophie’s home, becomes a very different kind of place to live. With no answers, and the police focusing on locals, the townspeople start watching their neighbors more closely. And the guards begin receiving anonymous calls about a ‘strange man’ in town. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/29/2021
    35:48

About West Cork

In West Cork, it’s simply known as ‘the murder’. In 1996 French film producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier is found dead near her holiday home. There are no witnesses and no known motive. The police suspect one man in this community but they can’t make a charge stick and he refuses to leave, living under the glare of suspicion ever since.


This series brings together an incredible cast of characters, many of whom have never spoken publicly before. The family of the victim bring to life a woman lost; the suspect puts forward his defence; and local people explain what it’s like to have the living embodiment of their unsettled nerves still resolutely among them. Reported and hosted by Jennifer Forde and Sam Bungey.


To be first to listen to bonus episodes of West Cork and Sam and Jennifer's incredible next series, sign up at www.westcorkpodcast.com


  • “The hosts beautifully communicate how a tragedy can impact a town and its people in devastating ways.” Time magazine
  • “Meticulous and thoughtful … The podcast is vastly more soulful than so many of its peers, in large part by functioning as an exploration of how a tragedy, mixed with spectacle, can redefine and consume the terms of a place, a person, and a time." Nick Quah, Vulture
  • “One of the few podcasts that caused us to drive in pointless extra loops in total silence, just so we could hear another episode. West Cork is the new Serial. It may even be better.” India Knight, The Times
  • "Knocked me out like no other podcast since S-Town. A masterpiece." Patrick Radden Keefe, author of Say Nothing

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

