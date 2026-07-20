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17 episodes
- Welcome to Acast Classics 2026: four exceptional limited series hand-picked for their journalism, craft, and storytelling. If you loved West Cork, you'll be hooked on The Witness: In His Own Words so we made episode one available for you right here - enjoy! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- West Cork, Ireland is an outpost at the edge of Europe, the jumping-off point for America. Rugged windswept and coastal, it was a place of farmers and fisherman until the 1960’s, when it was discovered by the ‘blow-in’s.’ People who drove until the road ran out, artists and urban runaways – a haven for those ready to turn their backs on their old lives and start again. But then there was a murder in West Cork, and overnight, everything changed. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About West Cork
In West Cork, it’s simply known as ‘the murder’. In 1996 French film producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier is found dead near her holiday home. There are no witnesses and no known motive. The police suspect one man in this community but they can’t make a charge stick and he refuses to leave, becoming the embodiment of everyone's unsettled nerves. Reported and hosted by Jennifer Forde and Sam Bungey. West Cork has been named an Apple Podcasts Series Essential. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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