Powered by RND
PodcastsSociety & CultureIDIOT
Listen to IDIOT in the App
Listen to IDIOT in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

IDIOT

Podcast IDIOT
Laura Clery
Welcome to my podcast where I tell you more than you ever asked about. I will make you laugh until you pee, always tell you the truth, share with you my most vu...
Society & CultureRelationshipsComedy

Available Episodes

5 of 151
  • My Ex-Husband’s Secret Relapse: The Truth That Ended Our Marriage
    In this raw and deeply personal episode of Idiot, I sit down with Steven as he shares the painful truth I only recently learned—his relapse wasn’t just a moment; it was a slow, unraveling secret that lived beneath the surface of our marriage. He takes me through the darkest corners of his addiction, from the first slip to the all-consuming spiral that led to deceit, isolation, and ultimately, the breakdown of our 12-year relationship. He opens up about the weight of his double life, the crushing guilt, and the moments he wasn’t sure he’d survive. We talk about the lies, the betrayal, the infidelity, and the harrowing reality of addiction’s grip. This is not an easy conversation, but it’s an important one—about love, loss, and what happens when the person you trust most is drowning right in front of you, and you don’t even see it. Trigger warning: This episode contains discussions of suicide, drug use, and infidelity. If you or someone you love is struggling, please seek help—resources are linked below. ✨ **THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS!** 💐✨ HUNGRY ROOT: https://hungryroot.com/idiot code: IDIOT for 40% off 🔥 **HOLLER** – [Order your personalized shout-out today!](https://holler.baby/lauraclery) 🎤💖 --- 🎬 **SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE LAUGHS!** 🎬 Never miss a hilarious moment! ➡️ [Click here to subscribe](https://bit.ly/2LEwDQL) 🎉 --- 🎙 **WATCH FULL-LENGTH INTERVIEWS!** Want more? Get exclusive content & behind-the-scenes moments on **[Patreon](https://patreon.com/lauraclery)**! 💎👀 --- 📲 **FOLLOW ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA!** 👇 👉 **TikTok:** [@lauraclery](https://tiktok.com/lauraclery) 🎭💃 👉 **Instagram:** [@lauraclery](https://instagram.com/lauraclery) 📸✨ 👉 **Snapchat:** [Add me](https://www.snapchat.com/add/lauraclery) 👻🤣 👉 **Facebook:** [Laura Clery](https://facebook.com/laura.clery) 👩‍🎤🎭 --- 🛍 **SHOP MY MERCH!** 👕🔥 Get the latest must-have items here ➡️ [LauraClery.lol](https://LauraClery.lol) --- 📩 **CONTACT US!** For business or podcast inquiries, email us at **[email protected]** 📧📢 --- 💖 **THANK YOU FOR WATCHING & SUPPORTING!** 💖 Drop a **LIKE** 👍, leave a **COMMENT** 💬, and share the **LOVE** ❤️! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:12:20
  • This is how you reverse cognitive decline! | Dr Daniel Amen
    The Amazing Dr. Daniel Amen... ✨ **THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS!** 💐✨ 🔥 **HOLLER** – [Order your personalized shout-out today!](https://holler.baby/lauraclery) 🎤💖 --- 🎬 **SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE LAUGHS!** 🎬 Never miss a hilarious moment! ➡️ [Click here to subscribe](https://bit.ly/2LEwDQL) 🎉 --- 🎙 **WATCH FULL-LENGTH INTERVIEWS!** Want more? Get exclusive content & behind-the-scenes moments on **[Patreon](https://patreon.com/lauraclery)**! 💎👀 --- 📲 **FOLLOW ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA!** 👇 👉 **TikTok:** [@lauraclery](https://tiktok.com/lauraclery) 🎭💃 👉 **Instagram:** [@lauraclery](https://instagram.com/lauraclery) 📸✨ 👉 **Snapchat:** [Add me](https://www.snapchat.com/add/lauraclery) 👻🤣 👉 **Facebook:** [Laura Clery](https://facebook.com/laura.clery) 👩‍🎤🎭 --- 🛍 **SHOP MY MERCH!** 👕🔥 Get the latest must-have items here ➡️ [LauraClery.lol](https://LauraClery.lol) --- 📩 **CONTACT US!** For business or podcast inquiries, email us at **[email protected]** 📧📢 --- 💖 **THANK YOU FOR WATCHING & SUPPORTING!** 💖 Drop a **LIKE** 👍, leave a **COMMENT** 💬, and share the **LOVE** ❤️! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:23:05
  • Dating after Divorce - IDIOT with Laura Clery
    Helen Horbath is BACK?! 🤯 Plus, Patti Stanger, Co-Parenting & Pamela’s Valentine's Day Workout! Welcome to Idiot with Laura Clery! 🎉 Get ready for chaos, comedy, and unfiltered truth. 😱 Helen Horbath RETURNS – After 5 years MIA… where has she been?! And why is she still like this?! 😂 👩‍🏫 Pamela Pupkin x Patti Stanger – Million Dollar Matchmaker spills dating secrets. Will Pamela survive the truth? 💰👀 👨‍👩‍👦‍👦 Co-Parenting Unfiltered – Laura & ex-husband Stephen get real about raising their son—no sugarcoating. 💃🔥 Pamela’s Valentine’s Day Workout – Choreographed by Janelle Ginestra, this routine is spicy, sassy, and totally ridiculous. Subscribe, listen, and let the madness begin! 🎧🎭 ✨ **THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS!** 💐✨ 🔥 **HOLLER** – [Order your personalized shout-out today!](https://holler.baby/lauraclery) 🎤💖 --- 🎬 **SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE LAUGHS!** 🎬 Never miss a hilarious moment! ➡️ [Click here to subscribe](https://bit.ly/2LEwDQL) 🎉 --- 🎙 **WATCH FULL-LENGTH INTERVIEWS!** Want more? Get exclusive content & behind-the-scenes moments on **[Patreon](https://patreon.com/lauraclery)**! 💎👀 --- 📲 **FOLLOW ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA!** 👇 👉 **TikTok:** [@lauraclery](https://tiktok.com/lauraclery) 🎭💃 👉 **Instagram:** [@lauraclery](https://instagram.com/lauraclery) 📸✨ 👉 **Snapchat:** [Add me](https://www.snapchat.com/add/lauraclery) 👻🤣 👉 **Facebook:** [Laura Clery](https://facebook.com/laura.clery) 👩‍🎤🎭 --- 🛍 **SHOP MY MERCH!** 👕🔥 Get the latest must-have items here ➡️ [LauraClery.lol](https://LauraClery.lol) --- 📩 **CONTACT US!** For business or podcast inquiries, email us at **[email protected]** 📧📢 --- 💖 **THANK YOU FOR WATCHING & SUPPORTING!** 💖 Drop a **LIKE** 👍, leave a **COMMENT** 💬, and share the **LOVE** ❤️! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:12:54
  • Alone forever ? - ep #148
    Alone Forever ep158 Finding Laura Clery:  Read/Listen: Idiot & Idiots  TikTok & Youtube & Facebook: @Laura Clery  Instagram: @lauraclery  Episode Breakdown:   -00:18 I’ve got nothing   -00:45 Been up since 3:30 AM   -01:00 Sleep is very important   -01:40 Instead of “I have to” say “I get to”   -02:36 Talk about nothing   -02:40 Swear men for the rest of my life   -03:05 I’m not good at being a girlfriend   -03:08 I’m not good in romantic relationship   -03:49 Trying to keep this new relationship private   -04:32 It’s exhausting and frustrating   -05:11 Romantic relationship is all consuming   -05:45 I feel scarred   -06:11 Vibrator   -06:38 I feel very discourage   -06:51 I don’t know how romantic relationship looks like   -07:49 My therapist is teaching me about interdependence   -08:05 I am my source and my partner is a supplement   -08:38 My life is unmanageable   -09:10 I’m beating myself up -09:47 I’ve been very critical as a mom and a parent   -09:58 I should be a better mom, partner and artist   -10:40 I’m 11 days late for my period   -11:25 Shush yourself   -12:13 All of this is fear and selfishness   -13:45 I start donating to a non-profit organization   -14:27 What can I give today rather than what can I get   -15:28 How to deal with a family member with Dementia   -20:59 Make sure to follow and leave a comment with your questions Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    22:50
  • Hows your relationship with your mom?
    Finding Laura Clery:  Read/Listen: Idiot & Idiots  TikTok & Youtube & Facebook: @Laura Clery  Instagram: @lauraclery      Episode Breakdown:   -00:09 I designed my life in a rush   -00:36 What’s your relationship like with your mom?   -01:11 A Lot of kids in one house   -02:15 My dad has dementia   -03:11 Incredible to connect with Family   -03:36 I wrestle with aging   -03:56 Los angeles where people hate aging   -05:36 Injecting snake venom on my face   -06:36 Aging is privilege   -07:01 Men and women fear aging   -07:26 My sisters embraced aging   -09:10 I’m the youngest, I must stay young   -09:44 What are your thoughts about aging   -11:02 Just peel my skin off   -11:50 You follow me because I’m a clown   -14:53 My dad seems really at peace   -16:44 I’m proud of my sisters   -17:32 My mom turned 72   -20:20 My dad forget my moms birthday   -22:03 Stomach bug   -22:50 My dad think we are starving him to death   -24:58 I need my moms help with my divorce   -25: 55 I’m the worst daughter   -26:28 Make sure to follow and leave a comment with your questions Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    28:28

More Society & Culture podcasts

Trending Society & Culture podcasts

About IDIOT

Welcome to my podcast where I tell you more than you ever asked about. I will make you laugh until you pee, always tell you the truth, share with you my most vulnerable thoughts and all of my BEST, juiciest stories. Sometimes we'll even invite a guest to join us. We'll talk mental health, relationships, sex, parenting, motherhood, sobriety and whatever the the hell else comes out of my delirious mouth. Ok yay. Talk soon.
Podcast website

Listen to IDIOT, The Ezra Klein Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.9.5 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/27/2025 - 3:19:04 PM