Alone forever ? - ep #148

Alone Forever ep158 Finding Laura Clery: Read/Listen: Idiot & Idiots TikTok & Youtube & Facebook: @Laura Clery Instagram: @lauraclery Episode Breakdown: -00:18 I've got nothing -00:45 Been up since 3:30 AM -01:00 Sleep is very important -01:40 Instead of "I have to" say "I get to" -02:36 Talk about nothing -02:40 Swear men for the rest of my life -03:05 I'm not good at being a girlfriend -03:08 I'm not good in romantic relationship -03:49 Trying to keep this new relationship private -04:32 It's exhausting and frustrating -05:11 Romantic relationship is all consuming -05:45 I feel scarred -06:11 Vibrator -06:38 I feel very discourage -06:51 I don't know how romantic relationship looks like -07:49 My therapist is teaching me about interdependence -08:05 I am my source and my partner is a supplement -08:38 My life is unmanageable -09:10 I'm beating myself up -09:47 I've been very critical as a mom and a parent -09:58 I should be a better mom, partner and artist -10:40 I'm 11 days late for my period -11:25 Shush yourself -12:13 All of this is fear and selfishness -13:45 I start donating to a non-profit organization -14:27 What can I give today rather than what can I get -15:28 How to deal with a family member with Dementia -20:59 Make sure to follow and leave a comment with your questions