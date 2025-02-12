In this raw and deeply personal episode of Idiot, I sit down with Steven as he shares the painful truth I only recently learned—his relapse wasn’t just a moment; it was a slow, unraveling secret that lived beneath the surface of our marriage. He takes me through the darkest corners of his addiction, from the first slip to the all-consuming spiral that led to deceit, isolation, and ultimately, the breakdown of our 12-year relationship. He opens up about the weight of his double life, the crushing guilt, and the moments he wasn’t sure he’d survive. We talk about the lies, the betrayal, the infidelity, and the harrowing reality of addiction’s grip. This is not an easy conversation, but it’s an important one—about love, loss, and what happens when the person you trust most is drowning right in front of you, and you don’t even see it.
Trigger warning: This episode contains discussions of suicide, drug use, and infidelity. If you or someone you love is struggling, please seek help—resources are linked below.
