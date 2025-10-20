John’s story has caught the attention of many but none more so than the bank teller who played a part in his downfall. She gives the view from the other side of the counter. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

It's been two years since we last met John but has he been able to stop using the accident as a reference point in his life?

About I'm Not Here To Hurt You

John O'Hegarty was destined for great things. He studied philosophy in the prestigious University of Leuven in Belgium and had a masters in psycho-analytic studies from Trinity College, Dublin. On the day he politely robbed his first bank, he crossed over into a world where all his education became meaningless. It was his point of no return – but it wasn't the moment that changed everything. That came two years previously on a winter's afternoon in 2002 when an accident would alter the course of several people's lives and ultimately lead John to become Ireland's most prolific bank robbers. I'm Not Here to Hurt You has been named an Apple Podcasts Series Essential.