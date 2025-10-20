Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopicsChristmas
PodcastsSociety & CultureI'm Not Here To Hurt You
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
I'm Not Here To Hurt You
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

I'm Not Here To Hurt You

Irish Independent
Society & CultureTrue Crime
I'm Not Here To Hurt You
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 8
  • BONUS: One More Time
    It’s been two years since we last met John but has he been able to stop using the accident as a reference point in his life? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    18:57
  • The Bank Teller
    John’s story has caught the attention of many but none more so than the bank teller who played a part in his downfall. She gives the view from the other side of the counter. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    20:09
  • The Aftermath
    Freedom beckons but escaping the past is not an easy task. We all deal with pain in different ways. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    31:02
  • The Sentence
    A dark night of the soul brings John to the edge. He can’t find closure on the most important part of his story. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    29:52
  • The Polite Bank Robber
    Kevin and John play cops and robbers for a day – but there’s no getting past the fact - the victims are mounting. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    26:17

More Society & Culture podcasts

Trending Society & Culture podcasts

About I'm Not Here To Hurt You

John O’Hegarty was destined for great things. He studied philosophy in the prestigious University of Leuven in Belgium and had a masters in psycho-analytic studies from Trinity College, Dublin. On the day he politely robbed his first bank, he crossed over into a world where all his education became meaningless. It was his point of no return – but it wasn’t the moment that changed everything. That came two years previously on a winter’s afternoon in 2002 when an accident would alter the course of several people’s lives and ultimately lead John to become Ireland’s most prolific bank robbers. I'm Not Here to Hurt You has been named an Apple Podcasts Series Essential. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website
Society & CultureTrue CrimeDocumentaryPersonal Journals

Listen to I'm Not Here To Hurt You, Freakonomics Radio and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

I'm Not Here To Hurt You: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.0.4 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/1/2025 - 12:36:49 PM