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The Final Hours with Sarah Turney and Kourtney Nichole

Crime House
True Crime
The Final Hours with Sarah Turney and Kourtney Nichole
Latest episode

25 episodes

  • The Final Hours with Sarah Turney and Kourtney Nichole

    Amy Lynn Bradley: Lost at Sea

    07/13/2026 | 45 mins.
    On the morning of March 24, 1998, 23-year-old Amy Lynn Bradley vanished from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship as it was approaching Curaçao. She had been dancing with her brother the night before and was last seen relaxin on her cabin balcony at dawn. Then she was simply gone. Two passengers claimed to see her in a glass elevator with a crew member, shortly after she left her cabin. But that man was never formally named a suspect in her case. In the years since, alleged sightings have surfaced across the Caribbean, including photographs some believe show Amy alive. Jurisdictional confusion, maritime gray areas, and a family that has never stopped looking define one of the most infuriating disappearances in modern history.
    If you’re new here, don’t forget to follow The Final Hours to never miss a case! To hear episodes ad-free and released 2 days early, subscribe to Crime House+. Join at crimehouseplus.com or if you’re listening on Apple Podcasts, tap “Try Free” at the top of this show’s page. The Final Hours is a Crime House Original Podcast, powered by PAVE Studios.
    🎧 Need More to Binge?
    Listen to other Crime House Originals including Clues, Crime House 24/7, Crimes Of…, Serial Killers & Murderous Minds, Murder True Crime Stories and more wherever you get your podcasts!
    Follow us on Social
    Instagram: @Crimehouse
    TikTok: @Crimehouse
    Facebook: @crimehousestudios
    X: @crimehousemedia
    YouTube: @crimehousestudios
    The Final Hours is hosted by Sarah Turney & Kourtney Nichole
    Instagram: @saraheturney | @crimewithkourt
    TikTok: @saraheturney | @crimewithkourt
  • The Final Hours with Sarah Turney and Kourtney Nichole

    Tammy Lynn Leppert: The Starlet Who Knew Too Much

    07/06/2026 | 40 mins.
    On a sunny afternoon in July 1983, eighteen-year-old model and aspiring actress Tammy Lynn Leppert called goodbye to her mother, got into a car with a friend, and was never seen again. In the months before she vanished, she'd been telling people that she'd seen something she shouldn't have and that someone was going to kill her for it. She never said what. The friend who drove her said they argued, he pulled over, she got out in Cocoa Beach, and that was that. She made several phone calls from somewhere nearby, then went silent. The investigation went nowhere. Two anonymous tips came in years later claiming Tammy was alive and studying nursing. But her mother spent twelve years looking for her and died without answers. Whatever Tammy saw, she took it with her.
    Join Crime House+ to binge a special limited series on Murder: True Crime Stories for America’s 250th: The Crimes That Built America. These are the cases that created the FBI, gave us Miranda rights, sparked criminal profiling, and gave us America’s Most Wanted. Join at crimehouseplus.com or if you’re listening on Apple Podcasts, tap “Try Free” at the top of this show’s page. You’ll also get episodes of The Final Hours ad-free and released 2 days early.
    🎧 Need More to Binge?
    Listen to other Crime House Originals including Clues, Crime House 24/7, Crimes Of…, Serial Killers & Murderous Minds, Murder True Crime Stories and more wherever you get your podcasts!
    Follow us on Social
    Instagram: @Crimehouse
    TikTok: @Crimehouse
    Facebook: @crimehousestudios
    X: @crimehousemedia
    YouTube: @crimehousestudios
    The Final Hours is hosted by Sarah Turney & Kourtney Nichole
    Instagram: @saraheturney | @crimewithkourt
    TikTok: @saraheturney | @crimewithkourt
  • The Final Hours with Sarah Turney and Kourtney Nichole

    Lauren Agee: Who Let Her Fall

    06/29/2026 | 42 mins.
    On the morning of July 26th, 2015, twenty-one-year-old Lauren Agee vanished from a cliffside campsite on Center Hill Lake in Tennessee, leaving behind her shoes, her phone, and her purse. By that afternoon, she was floating face-down in a cove hundreds of feet away. The friends who'd been with her didn't call anyone, and somehow knew exactly where her body was before any announcement was made. The detective filed a three-paragraph accident report and walked away. When Lauren's companions were asked under oath if they'd touched or harmed her, all three took the Fifth. Nobody has ever been charged. But somebody knows what happened.
    Join Crime House+ to binge a special limited series on Murder: True Crime Stories for America’s 250th: The Crimes That Built America. These are the cases that created the FBI, gave us Miranda rights, sparked criminal profiling, and gave us America’s Most Wanted. Join at crimehouseplus.com or if you’re listening on Apple Podcasts, tap “Try Free” at the top of this show’s page. You’ll also get episodes of the Final Hours ad-free and released 2 days early.
    🎧 Need More to Binge?
    Listen to other Crime House Originals including Clues, Crime House 24/7, Crimes Of…, Serial Killers & Murderous Minds, Murder True Crime Stories and more wherever you get your podcasts!
    Follow us on Social
    Instagram: @Crimehouse
    TikTok: @Crimehouse
    Facebook: @crimehousestudios
    X: @crimehousemedia
    YouTube: @crimehousestudios
    The Final Hours is hosted by Sarah Turney & Kourtney Nichole
    Instagram: @saraheturney | @crimewithkourt
    TikTok: @saraheturney | @crimewithkourt
  • The Final Hours with Sarah Turney and Kourtney Nichole

    Tom Brown: A Teenage Secret

    06/22/2026 | 40 mins.
    On the night before Thanksgiving 2016, eighteen-year-old Tom Brown left his home in Canadian, Texas to go cruising with friends. But he never came home. When his red Dodge Durango turned up the next morning at a sewage treatment plant on the edge of town, there was a bullet casing on the floor and a drop of his blood on the door handle, but no sign of Tom. What followed was two years of strange discoveries: his backpack found miles away across the Canadian River, his phone resurfacing in near-perfect condition, and security footage of someone driving his car around that tiny town for hours while people were out looking for him. When a deputy finally stumbled across some of Tom's remains in 2019, the bones gave up nothing. No cause of death. No answers. The case was shelved, and Tom wasn't buried until nearly nine years after he vanished. Somebody knows what happened that night in Canadian. They just haven't said.
    Join Crime House+ to binge a special limited series on Murder: True Crime Stories for America’s 250th: The Crimes That Built America. These are the cases that created the FBI, gave us Miranda rights, sparked criminal profiling, and gave us America’s Most Wanted. Join at crimehouseplus.com or if you’re listening on Apple Podcasts, tap “Try Free” at the top of this show’s page. You’ll also get episodes of the Final Hours ad-free and released 2 days early.
    🎧 Need More to Binge?
    Listen to other Crime House Originals including Clues, Crime House 24/7, Crimes Of…, Serial Killers & Murderous Minds, Murder True Crime Stories and more wherever you get your podcasts!
    Follow us on Social
    Instagram: @Crimehouse
    TikTok: @Crimehouse
    Facebook: @crimehousestudios
    X: @crimehousemedia
    YouTube: @crimehousestudios
    The Final Hours is hosted by Sarah Turney & Kourtney Nichole
    Instagram: @saraheturney | @crimewithkourt
    TikTok: @saraheturney | @crimewithkourt
  • The Final Hours with Sarah Turney and Kourtney Nichole

    The Crimes that Built America | Murder: True Crime Stories

    06/17/2026 | 45 mins.
    Crime House’s Murder: True Crime Stories presents a special series for America’s 250th Birthday: The Crimes That Built America. Listen every Monday until July 6th on Murder: True Crime Stories. Join Crime House+ to get all 4 episodes right now ad-free. To subscribe, go to crimehouseplus.com or if you are listening on Apple Podcasts, tap “Try Free” at the top of this show’s page.
    250 years ago, a brand-new country declared its independence, and in the centuries since, some of the worst crimes this country has ever seen reshaped America. Four murders. Four turning points. The crime behind Miranda rights. The case that created the FBI. The era that gave us criminal profiling. And the murder of Adam Walsh that built America's missing-children movement.
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About The Final Hours with Sarah Turney and Kourtney Nichole
An untouched dinner. An unmade bed. An unsent text or an unlocked door. Sarah Turney and Kourtney Nichole don’t just report on true crime, they have uniquely personal experiences with it. Now, they’re bringing those meaningful perspectives to The Final Hours, a true crime series that analyzes the details investigators may have overlooked. From final conversations, to the last known steps, to red flags and red herrings, Sarah and Kourt understand the things that replay over and over in the minds of those who’ve lost a loved one. For them, justice means scrutiny, and making sure overlooked cases are finally heard. The Final Hours is a Crime House Original, powered by PAVE Studios. Listen wherever you get your podcasts.
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