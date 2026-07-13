The Final Hours with Sarah Turney and Kourtney Nichole

On the night before Thanksgiving 2016, eighteen-year-old Tom Brown left his home in Canadian, Texas to go cruising with friends. But he never came home. When his red Dodge Durango turned up the next morning at a sewage treatment plant on the edge of town, there was a bullet casing on the floor and a drop of his blood on the door handle, but no sign of Tom. What followed was two years of strange discoveries: his backpack found miles away across the Canadian River, his phone resurfacing in near-perfect condition, and security footage of someone driving his car around that tiny town for hours while people were out looking for him. When a deputy finally stumbled across some of Tom's remains in 2019, the bones gave up nothing. No cause of death. No answers. The case was shelved, and Tom wasn't buried until nearly nine years after he vanished. Somebody knows what happened that night in Canadian. They just haven't said.

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