The Final Hours with Sarah Turney and Kourtney Nichole

On a sunny afternoon in July 1983, eighteen-year-old model and aspiring actress Tammy Lynn Leppert called goodbye to her mother, got into a car with a friend, and was never seen again. In the months before she vanished, she'd been telling people that she'd seen something she shouldn't have and that someone was going to kill her for it. She never said what. The friend who drove her said they argued, he pulled over, she got out in Cocoa Beach, and that was that. She made several phone calls from somewhere nearby, then went silent. The investigation went nowhere. Two anonymous tips came in years later claiming Tammy was alive and studying nursing. But her mother spent twelve years looking for her and died without answers. Whatever Tammy saw, she took it with her.
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