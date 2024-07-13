More than half a century after Muriel McKay's abduction and murder, her body has never been found. This final episode explores the various theories about Muriel's fate - from a beach burial to a gruesome disposal on the farm. New information emerges, including a shocking claim from Arthur Hosein about Muriel's burial site. The McKay family continues their desperate search for answers, while grappling with the media's relentless interest in the case. Jane MacSorley reflects on the role of the press in keeping Muriel's story alive and the ethical implications of true crime reporting. Amid the speculation and theories, Muriel's children share poignant memories of their mother, bringing her to life beyond the tragic circumstances of her death. Worse Than Murder - A tragic case of mistaken identity that shook Britain and launched a tabloid war.One winter’s night in 1969, kidnappers targeting Rupert Murdoch’s wife abducted Muriel McKay by mistake. She was never seen again. Jane MacSorley investigates this shocking crime which baffled police and, more than 50 years on, remains unresolved.Presented by Jane MacSorley with Simon Farquhar
Worse Than Murder: 6. Death Plus
Worse Than Murder: 6. Death Plus

The trial of Arthur and Nizamodeen Hosein for Muriel McKay's murder begins in September 1970. Despite the lack of a body, prosecutors build a strong case using forensic evidence. Nizamodeen makes limited admissions, while Arthur spins wild tales. The brothers are found guilty, but the verdict brings little comfort to the McKay family. For decades, they struggle with unresolved grief and unanswered questions about Muriel's fate. Then, in 2021, Nizamodeen resurfaces in Trinidad, seemingly ready to reveal the truth. The family, desperate for closure, engages with him. Nizamodeen claims Muriel died of a heart attack and indicates where he buried her. His story divides the family – some believe him, others are sceptical. A police search based on his information gets underway...
Worse Than Murder: 5. A Sense of Evil
Worse Than Murder: 5. A Sense of Evil

After weeks of dead ends, police finally have a breakthrough in Muriel McKay's kidnapping case. A suspicious blue Volvo leads them to Rooks Farm in rural Hertfordshire. As they raid the property, they find mounting evidence implicating brothers Arthur and Nizamodeen Hosein. But there's still no sign of Muriel herself. As detectives interrogate the brothers, a disturbing picture emerges of their backgrounds and possible motives. Meanwhile, the search of the sprawling farmland intensifies. Police are now certain they won't find Muriel alive, but can they find enough evidence to bring a murder charge without a body? The press descend on the scene, complicating the investigation. As the case builds, the question remains - what has happened to Muriel McKay?
Worse Than Murder: 4. Paper Flowers
Worse Than Murder: 4. Paper Flowers

After weeks of agonising negotiations, Muriel McKay's kidnapper finally agrees to collect a ransom. The police see their chance to catch M3 and rescue Muriel. They devise an elaborate plan, with undercover officers posing as Muriel's family members, to make the drop. Have they finally out-manoeuvred the elusive M3?
Worse Than Murder: 3. The Waiting Game
Worse Than Murder: 3. The Waiting Game

Muriel McKay's kidnapper – who calls himself M3 – has stopped calling, and the McKay family are desperate. They use Alick's media contacts to keep the story at the forefront of the tabloid press, placing rumours designed to make the kidnappers panic, even getting in touch with a clairvoyant via a family friend. But what the press don't know is that Muriel McKay was kidnapped by mistake. M3's real target, he says, was Rupert Murdoch's wife.
Worse Than Murder - A tragic case of mistaken identity that shook Britain and launched a tabloid war. One winter's night in 1969, kidnappers targeting Rupert Murdoch's wife abducted Muriel McKay by mistake; she was never seen again. Jane MacSorley investigates this shocking crime which baffled police, launched a tabloid war - and - more than 50 years on, remains unresolved.Intrigue: 'Jaw dropping', 'gripping', 'bingeable,' 'thrilling' - dramatic true stories and investigations that reveal how the world really works.