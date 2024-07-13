Worse Than Murder: 5. A Sense of Evil

After weeks of dead ends, police finally have a breakthrough in Muriel McKay's kidnapping case. A suspicious blue Volvo leads them to Rooks Farm in rural Hertfordshire. As they raid the property, they find mounting evidence implicating brothers Arthur and Nizamodeen Hosein. But there's still no sign of Muriel herself. As detectives interrogate the brothers, a disturbing picture emerges of their backgrounds and possible motives. Meanwhile, the search of the sprawling farmland intensifies. Police are now certain they won't find Muriel alive, but can they find enough evidence to bring a murder charge without a body? The press descend on the scene, complicating the investigation. As the case builds, the question remains - what has happened to Muriel McKay?Worse Than Murder - A tragic case of mistaken identity that shook Britain and launched a tabloid war.One winter’s night in 1969, kidnappers targeting Rupert Murdoch’s wife abducted Muriel McKay by mistake. She was never seen again. Jane MacSorley investigates this shocking crime which baffled police and, more than 50 years on, remains unresolved.Presented by Jane MacSorley with Simon Farquhar Produced by Nadia Mehdi, with extra production from Paul Russell and Megan Oyinka Sound design and mixing by Basil Oxtoby Story editor: Andrew Dickson Executive producers: Neil Cowling, Michaela Hallam, Jago Lee and Rami Tzabar Development by Paul Russell Voice acting by Red Frederick Original music composed by Richard Atkinson for Mcasso With special thanks to Simon Farquhar, author of 'A Desperate Business: The Murder of Muriel McKay'A Fresh Air and Tell Tale production for BBC Radio 4