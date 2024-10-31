In the summer of 1992, the number of unexpected deaths is increasing at the Columbia Veterans Hospital. Whispers and rumors fill the halls: Is this coincidence …. Or something far darker? And could someone on staff be involved?
A Campside Media & Sony Music Entertainment production.
Introducing... Witnessed: Night Shift
Night Shift reinvestigates a case involving a series of suspicious deaths and a man who may be one of the most prolific killer nurses in the United States. In 1992, an unusual cluster of deaths at the Columbia VA hospital in Missouri all seemed to have one thing in common: the same nurse. The nurse may have murdered dozens of veterans. But rather than investigate the deaths, the hospital leadership seemed only to care about keeping the case quiet.
Journalists Jake Adelstein and Shoko Plambeck (co-hosts of Sony/Campside Media’s The Evaporated: Gone with the Gods) go back to Jake’s hometown to investigate the crimes, the families, the cover-up, and the whistleblowers — including Jake’s own father, Eddie Adelstein. They’ll work on tracking down the primary suspect, the nurse, and try to uncover: What really happened on the night shift?
From Campside Media and Sony Music Entertainment, this is Season 7 of Witnessed: Night Shift

