Fred's experience with his dog walker took a disturbing turn.
Like many busy professionals, Fred had hired a dog walker to care for his pet during long work hours. However, when the arrangement didn’t work out, Fred decided to let him go. Instead of moving on, the man began stalking Fred in person and plastered harassing flyers around the neighborhood. The situation escalated to the point where Fred felt compelled to move in order to escape the relentless harassment. Eventually, the former dog walker was arrested on drug-related charges, but not before turning Fred's life into a nightmare.
258. The Dark Side of Online Dating: Stalking Amy
Amy's experience with a man she met on the Plenty of Fish dating app quickly turned into a nightmare.
At first, he seemed like the perfect match, earning her trust and gaining access to her personal information and explicit photos. But once he had what he wanted, his behavior took a sinister turn. He began stalking Amy, targeting not just her but also her family, friends, and colleagues. His harassment escalated to leaving disturbing emails, impersonating her online, and using her private information and photos to issue threats. Through her own investigation, Amy discovered she was one of at least four known victims of his stalking. Although he was eventually arrested and sentenced for his crimes, Amy faces the unsettling reality that he is scheduled for release in early 2025.
257. Seven Years of Stalking
Essie has been relentlessly stalked for over seven years by a woman who briefly dated her child’s father.
After learning about Essie and the child, the woman immediately reached out to Essie, hurling insults and behaving aggressively. When Essie informed her ex about the incident, he ended the relationship with the woman. However, this only escalated the harassment. Since then, the stalker has continued to target Essie, forcing her to block dozens of social media accounts and phone numbers. The woman has even mimicked Essie’s tattoos, piercings, and hairstyle, posted racist content online, and secretly photographed Essie’s new boyfriend while he was at work. Despite filing reports with law enforcement, Essie’s efforts to stop the stalker have been unsuccessful, leaving her trapped in a years-long cycle of harassment.
256. Something’s Not Right: Part Two
Cristina is being stalked by her landlord's son, who has been relentlessly targeting her with disturbing and malicious behavior.
He fabricated bizarre accusations, claiming Cristina runs a criminal empire, hires hitmen, and abuses his family. Over time, he has filed more than 150 false police reports against her and her husband, attempted to evict her, threatened to involve child protective services, and persistently harassed anyone connected to her. This stalker is the same individual from last week's episode who is also stalking Emily. Together, Cristina and Emily have joined forces in their fight for justice.
Emily
https://www.instagram.com/em.olson/
255. Something’s Not Right: Part One
Emily was stalked by a man after going on just one date.
During the date, she became alarmed for her safety and that of another woman he seemed fixated on. Fearing the worst, Emily discreetly recorded him as he talked about harming the woman and her family. Following the date, the man began stalking both Emily and her family. Deeply concerned about what he might do, Emily decided to contact the other woman and shared the recording she had made. Now, the two women are joining forces to stand up against their mutual stalker.
Emily
https://www.instagram.com/em.olson/
Strictly Stalking is a weekly true crime podcast exploring true stalking stories from survivors — in their own words. Every Tuesday, hosts Jaimie Beebe and Jake Deptula cover a unique stalking case by interviewing stalking survivors, advocates, and experts.