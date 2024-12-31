Powered by RND
PodcastsTrue CrimeStrictly Stalking
Listen to Strictly Stalking in the App
Listen to Strictly Stalking in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Strictly Stalking

Podcast Strictly Stalking
PodcastOne
Strictly Stalking is a weekly true crime podcast exploring true stalking stories from survivors — in their own words. Every Tuesday, hosts Jaimie Beebe and Jake...
True Crime

Available Episodes

5 of 279
  • 259. Dog Walker Turned Stalker
    Fred's experience with his dog walker took a disturbing turn. Like many busy professionals, Fred had hired a dog walker to care for his pet during long work hours. However, when the arrangement didn’t work out, Fred decided to let him go. Instead of moving on, the man began stalking Fred in person and plastered harassing flyers around the neighborhood. The situation escalated to the point where Fred felt compelled to move in order to escape the relentless harassment. Eventually, the former dog walker was arrested on drug-related charges, but not before turning Fred's life into a nightmare. HAVE YOU EXPERIENCED STALKING? LET US KNOW: [email protected] PODCAST RECOMMENDATIONS lovelustfear | hosted by Jake Deptula Apple Podcasts | https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lovelustfear/id1735876283?uo=4 Spotify | https://open.spotify.com/show/0e3ndcf5u8lZ5lhN1lvWec Amazon Music | https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/b06d0ea8-cb29-4c3a-98e6-0249d84df748 Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/lovelustfearpod/ Submissions | https://lovelustfear.aidaform.com/lovelustfear The Last Trip - Podcast - hosted by Jaimie Beebe Listen & Subscribe to The Last Trip - https://audioboom.com/channels/5119581-the-last-trip Follow The Last Trip on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thelasttripcrimepod/ And Subscribe for all the updates on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/TheLastTripPodcast CHECK OUT OUR PATREON: www.patreon.com/strictlystalking Instagram: @strictlystalkingpod @feathergirl77 @jaked3000
    --------  
    57:50
  • 258. The Dark Side of Online Dating: Stalking Amy
    Amy's experience with a man she met on the Plenty of Fish dating app quickly turned into a nightmare. At first, he seemed like the perfect match, earning her trust and gaining access to her personal information and explicit photos. But once he had what he wanted, his behavior took a sinister turn. He began stalking Amy, targeting not just her but also her family, friends, and colleagues. His harassment escalated to leaving disturbing emails, impersonating her online, and using her private information and photos to issue threats. Through her own investigation, Amy discovered she was one of at least four known victims of his stalking. Although he was eventually arrested and sentenced for his crimes, Amy faces the unsettling reality that he is scheduled for release in early 2025. HAVE YOU EXPERIENCED STALKING? LET US KNOW: [email protected] PLEASE VISIT OUR SPONSORS! Pretty Litter Go to www.PrettyLitter.com/strictlystalking to save 20% on your FIRST order and get a free cat toy. That’s www.PrettyLitter.com/strictlystalking, to save twenty percent on your FIRST order and get a free cat toy. MasterClass MasterClass always has great offers during the holidays, sometimes up to as much as 50% off! Head over to masterclass.com/stalking Shopify Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at www.shopify,com/strictlystalking to take your retail business to the next level. That’s SHOPIFY.COM/STRICTLYSTALKING Progressive Insurance Press play on comparing auto rates. Get your auto quote at Progressive.com to join the over 28 million drivers who trust Progressive. GUEST LINKS - PODCAST RECOMMENDATIONS The Last Trip - Podcast - hosted by Jaimie Beebe Listen & Subscribe to The Last Trip - https://audioboom.com/channels/5119581-the-last-trip Follow The Last Trip on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thelasttripcrimepod/ And Subscribe for all the updates on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/TheLastTripPodcast lovelustfear | hosted by Jake Deptula Apple Podcasts | https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lovelustfear/id1735876283?uo=4 Spotify | https://open.spotify.com/show/0e3ndcf5u8lZ5lhN1lvWec Amazon Music | https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/b06d0ea8-cb29-4c3a-98e6-0249d84df748 Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/lovelustfearpod/ Submissions | https://lovelustfear.aidaform.com/lovelustfear CHECK OUT OUR PATREON: www.patreon.com/strictlystalking Instagram: @strictlystalkingpod @feathergirl77 @jaked3000
    --------  
    1:05:21
  • 257. Seven Years of Stalking
    Essie has been relentlessly stalked for over seven years by a woman who briefly dated her child’s father. After learning about Essie and the child, the woman immediately reached out to Essie, hurling insults and behaving aggressively. When Essie informed her ex about the incident, he ended the relationship with the woman. However, this only escalated the harassment. Since then, the stalker has continued to target Essie, forcing her to block dozens of social media accounts and phone numbers. The woman has even mimicked Essie’s tattoos, piercings, and hairstyle, posted racist content online, and secretly photographed Essie’s new boyfriend while he was at work. Despite filing reports with law enforcement, Essie’s efforts to stop the stalker have been unsuccessful, leaving her trapped in a years-long cycle of harassment. HAVE YOU EXPERIENCED STALKING? LET US KNOW: [email protected] PLEASE VISIT OUR SPONSORS! Shopify Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period at www.shopify,com/strictlystalking to take your retail business to the next level. That’s SHOPIFY.COM/STRICTLYSTALKING RO Go to https://www.ro.co/stalking Memberships start at just $99 for your first month. Medication costs are separate. Progressive Insurance Press play on comparing auto rates. Get your auto quote at Progressive.com to join the over 28 million drivers who trust Progressive. GUEST LINKS - PODCAST RECOMMENDATIONS lovelustfear | hosted by Jake Deptula Apple Podcasts | https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lovelustfear/id1735876283?uo=4 Spotify | https://open.spotify.com/show/0e3ndcf5u8lZ5lhN1lvWec Amazon Music | https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/b06d0ea8-cb29-4c3a-98e6-0249d84df748 Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/lovelustfearpod/ Submissions | https://lovelustfear.aidaform.com/lovelustfear The Last Trip - Podcast - hosted by Jaimie Beebe Listen & Subscribe to The Last Trip - https://audioboom.com/channels/5119581-the-last-trip Follow The Last Trip on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thelasttripcrimepod/ And Subscribe for all the updates on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/TheLastTripPodcast CHECK OUT OUR PATREON: www.patreon.com/strictlystalking Instagram: @strictlystalkingpod @feathergirl77 @jaked3000
    --------  
    1:08:42
  • 256. Something’s Not Right: Part Two
    Cristina is being stalked by her landlord's son, who has been relentlessly targeting her with disturbing and malicious behavior. He fabricated bizarre accusations, claiming Cristina runs a criminal empire, hires hitmen, and abuses his family. Over time, he has filed more than 150 false police reports against her and her husband, attempted to evict her, threatened to involve child protective services, and persistently harassed anyone connected to her. This stalker is the same individual from last week's episode who is also stalking Emily. Together, Cristina and Emily have joined forces in their fight for justice. HAVE YOU EXPERIENCED STALKING? LET US KNOW: [email protected] PLEASE VISIT OUR SPONSORS! MasterClass MasterClass always has great offers during the holidays, sometimes up to as much as 50% off! Head over to masterclass.com/stalking Delete Me Today get 20% off your DeleteMe plan when you go to JoinDeleteMe.com/STALKING and use promo code STALKING at checkout. ZocDoc Go to Zocdoc.com/STALKING to find and instantly book a top-rated doctor today. Quince Go to https://www.quince.com/strictly for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Progressive Insurance Press play on comparing auto rates. Get your auto quote at Progressive.com to join the over 28 million drivers who trust Progressive. GUEST LINKS - Emily https://www.instagram.com/em.olson/ PODCAST RECOMMENDATIONS lovelustfear | hosted by Jake Deptula Apple Podcasts | https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lovelustfear/id1735876283?uo=4 Spotify | https://open.spotify.com/show/0e3ndcf5u8lZ5lhN1lvWec Amazon Music | https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/b06d0ea8-cb29-4c3a-98e6-0249d84df748 Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/lovelustfearpod/ Submissions | https://lovelustfear.aidaform.com/lovelustfear The Last Trip - Podcast - hosted by Jaimie Beebe Listen & Subscribe to The Last Trip - https://audioboom.com/channels/5119581-the-last-trip Follow The Last Trip on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thelasttripcrimepod/ And Subscribe for all the updates on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/TheLastTripPodcast CHECK OUT OUR PATREON: www.patreon.com/strictlystalking Instagram: @strictlystalkingpod @feathergirl77 @jaked3000
    --------  
    1:10:12
  • 255. Something’s Not Right: Part One
    Emily was stalked by a man after going on just one date. During the date, she became alarmed for her safety and that of another woman he seemed fixated on. Fearing the worst, Emily discreetly recorded him as he talked about harming the woman and her family. Following the date, the man began stalking both Emily and her family. Deeply concerned about what he might do, Emily decided to contact the other woman and shared the recording she had made. Now, the two women are joining forces to stand up against their mutual stalker. HAVE YOU EXPERIENCED STALKING? LET US KNOW: [email protected] PLEASE VISIT OUR SPONSORS! Uncommon Goods To get 15% off your next gift, go to www.uncommongoods.com/stalking Don’t miss out on this limited time offer! Uncommon Goods. We’re all out of the ordinary. RO Go to https://www.ro.co/stalking Memberships start at just $99 for your first month. Medication costs are separate. Progressive Insurance Press play on comparing auto rates. Get your auto quote at Progressive.com to join the over 28 million drivers who trust Progressive. GUEST LINKS - Emily https://www.instagram.com/em.olson/ PODCAST RECOMMENDATIONS lovelustfear | hosted by Jake Deptula Apple Podcasts | https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lovelustfear/id1735876283?uo=4 Spotify | https://open.spotify.com/show/0e3ndcf5u8lZ5lhN1lvWec Amazon Music | https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/b06d0ea8-cb29-4c3a-98e6-0249d84df748 Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/lovelustfearpod/ Submissions | https://lovelustfear.aidaform.com/lovelustfear The Last Trip - Podcast - hosted by Jaimie Beebe Listen & Subscribe to The Last Trip - https://audioboom.com/channels/5119581-the-last-trip Follow The Last Trip on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thelasttripcrimepod/ And Subscribe for all the updates on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/TheLastTripPodcast CHECK OUT OUR PATREON: www.patreon.com/strictlystalking Instagram: @strictlystalkingpod @feathergirl77 @jaked3000
    --------  
    55:23

More True Crime podcasts

Trending True Crime podcasts

About Strictly Stalking

Strictly Stalking is a weekly true crime podcast exploring true stalking stories from survivors — in their own words. Every Tuesday, hosts Jaimie Beebe and Jake Deptula cover a unique stalking case by interviewing stalking survivors, advocates, and experts.
Podcast website

Listen to Strictly Stalking, Radioactive: The Karen Silkwood Mystery and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Strictly Stalking: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/2/2025 - 6:44:15 PM