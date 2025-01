258. The Dark Side of Online Dating: Stalking Amy

Amy's experience with a man she met on the Plenty of Fish dating app quickly turned into a nightmare. At first, he seemed like the perfect match, earning her trust and gaining access to her personal information and explicit photos. But once he had what he wanted, his behavior took a sinister turn. He began stalking Amy, targeting not just her but also her family, friends, and colleagues. His harassment escalated to leaving disturbing emails, impersonating her online, and using her private information and photos to issue threats. Through her own investigation, Amy discovered she was one of at least four known victims of his stalking. Although he was eventually arrested and sentenced for his crimes, Amy faces the unsettling reality that he is scheduled for release in early 2025.