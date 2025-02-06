Who is “Wall Street Whiz Kid” David Bloom? Caroline D’Amore learned the hard way after the master conman orchestrated an elaborate scheme to defraud her and many others out of nearly a quarter of a million dollars. Season 1 of Once Upon a Con follows Caroline as she turns the tables on David in an unexpected game of cat and mouse.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Once Upon A Con

Caroline D'Amore thought she'd found a mentor in David Bloom, a self-proclaimed power player with ties to some of the world’s most influential CEOs. But her excitement quickly turns to betrayal when David’s complex scheme to defraud her and others out of nearly a quarter of a million dollars is exposed. Determined to seek justice, Caroline takes matters into her own hands and turns the tables on the man once known as the “Wall Street Whiz Kid.” Who is David Bloom – and will he ever pay for his crimes? Find out on Season 1 of Once Upon a Con.