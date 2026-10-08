Cruel Summer: The Violent Death of Tiffany Valiante

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
9 episodes
- We discover the plans Tiffany had been making before she died and the podcast triggers a dramatic step forward in the investigation. There is a warning to those who have remained silent.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- How could Tiffany's cell phone be moving when she was miles away at railroad tracks? That's not the only mystery. Why would she be making arrangements to meet friends at exactly the time she vanished into the night, supposedly to take her own life?
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Marie questions how potentially vital evidence goes missing, as Tiffany's mother finds herself at the center of a shocking development. And Marie uncovers a mysterious call answered on Tiffany's cell phone.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- The spotlight turns onto the original investigation as someone at the scene comes forward to reveal what she saw that fateful night. Her account shocks everyone as other experts dispute everything in the official reports.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Like any teenager, Tiffany's cell phone was the center of her life. Digital detectives unlock Tiffany's phone. And what Marie discovers in the new download is frightening and begins to reshape the entire investigation.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
More Drama podcasts
- CreepyArts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts
- The Death of Edgar Allan PoeDrama, Fiction
- Chilling Tales for Dark Nights — A Horror Fiction Anthology and Scary Stories Series PodcastArts, Books, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts, Science Fiction
- The Sleepy BookshelfAlternative Health, Arts, Drama, Fiction, Health & Wellness, Performing Arts
- Bear HuntArts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts
- Sherlock Holmes Short StoriesArts, Books, Drama, Fiction
- Jane Austen StoriesArts, Books, Drama, Fiction, History, Society & Culture
- Six MinutesArts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts
- Camp MonstersDrama, Fiction, Kids & Family, Personal Journals, Society & Culture, Stories for Kids
- The Haunted LibraryArts, Books, Drama, Fiction
Trending Drama podcasts
About Cruel Summer: The Violent Death of Tiffany Valiante
When the body of 18-year-old Tiffany Valiante was found on railroad tracks deep in the New Jersey Pine Barrens in the summer of 2015, it was all too easy for police to label her death a suicide. More than a decade later, journalist Marie McGovern takes you inside a remarkable four-year investigation into the terrible tragedy that became a frightening mystery. From Wavland and Street Smart Audio, Cruel Summer: The Violent Death of Tiffany Valiante brings stunning new perspectives on the case and the first in-depth examination of the life, times and horrific death of a young woman with everything to live for.Podcast website
Listen to Cruel Summer: The Violent Death of Tiffany Valiante, Creepy and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Cruel Summer: The Violent Death of Tiffany Valiante
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.