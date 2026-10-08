Like any teenager, Tiffany's cell phone was the center of her life. Digital detectives unlock Tiffany's phone. And what Marie discovers in the new download is frightening and begins to reshape the entire investigation. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

The spotlight turns onto the original investigation as someone at the scene comes forward to reveal what she saw that fateful night. Her account shocks everyone as other experts dispute everything in the official reports. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Marie questions how potentially vital evidence goes missing, as Tiffany's mother finds herself at the center of a shocking development. And Marie uncovers a mysterious call answered on Tiffany's cell phone. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

How Do You Lose An Axe? | Chapter 6

How could Tiffany's cell phone be moving when she was miles away at railroad tracks? That's not the only mystery. Why would she be making arrangements to meet friends at exactly the time she vanished into the night, supposedly to take her own life? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

We discover the plans Tiffany had been making before she died and the podcast triggers a dramatic step forward in the investigation. There is a warning to those who have remained silent. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Philip Marlowe Presented by the Great Detectives of Old Time Radio

About Cruel Summer: The Violent Death of Tiffany Valiante

About Cruel Summer: The Violent Death of Tiffany Valiante

About Cruel Summer: The Violent Death of Tiffany Valiante