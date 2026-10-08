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Cruel Summer: The Violent Death of Tiffany Valiante

Wavland and Street Smart Audio
DramaFiction
Cruel Summer: The Violent Death of Tiffany Valiante
Latest episode

9 episodes

  • Cruel Summer: The Violent Death of Tiffany Valiante

    Run, I Say Run | Chapter 8

    10/08/2026 | 45 mins.
    We discover the plans Tiffany had been making before she died and the podcast triggers a dramatic step forward in the investigation. There is a warning to those who have remained silent.
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  • Cruel Summer: The Violent Death of Tiffany Valiante

    Cell Phones Don't Lie | Chapter 7

    10/01/2026 | 40 mins.
    How could Tiffany's cell phone be moving when she was miles away at railroad tracks? That's not the only mystery. Why would she be making arrangements to meet friends at exactly the time she vanished into the night, supposedly to take her own life?
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  • Cruel Summer: The Violent Death of Tiffany Valiante

    How Do You Lose An Axe? | Chapter 6

    09/24/2026 | 32 mins.
    Marie questions how potentially vital evidence goes missing, as Tiffany's mother finds herself at the center of a shocking development. And Marie uncovers a mysterious call answered on Tiffany's cell phone.
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  • Cruel Summer: The Violent Death of Tiffany Valiante

    Rule Out Homicide | Chapter 5

    09/17/2026 | 40 mins.
    The spotlight turns onto the original investigation as someone at the scene comes forward to reveal what she saw that fateful night. Her account shocks everyone as other experts dispute everything in the official reports.
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  • Cruel Summer: The Violent Death of Tiffany Valiante

    The Download | Chapter 4

    09/10/2026 | 39 mins.
    Like any teenager, Tiffany's cell phone was the center of her life. Digital detectives unlock Tiffany's phone. And what Marie discovers in the new download is frightening and begins to reshape the entire investigation.
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About Cruel Summer: The Violent Death of Tiffany Valiante
When the body of 18-year-old Tiffany Valiante was found on railroad tracks deep in the New Jersey Pine Barrens in the summer of 2015, it was all too easy for police to label her death a suicide. More than a decade later, journalist Marie McGovern takes you inside a remarkable four-year investigation into the terrible tragedy that became a frightening mystery. From Wavland and Street Smart Audio, Cruel Summer: The Violent Death of Tiffany Valiante brings stunning new perspectives on the case and the first in-depth examination of the life, times and horrific death of a young woman with everything to live for.
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DramaFictionTrue Crime

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