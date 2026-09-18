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Trace of Suspicion

NBC News
True Crime
Trace of Suspicion
Latest episode

11 episodes

  • Trace of Suspicion

    Preview: Colin Kaepernick on Before & After with Lester Holt

    09/18/2026 | 2 mins.
    Hey Dateline fans, here’s a special preview of the first episode of our new podcast series, Before & After with Lester Holt.
    In this episode, Lester Holt talks to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick about his decision to take a knee during the national anthem and the unexpected consequences that changed his life.
    Search Before & After with Lester Holt to listen to the full episode now, completely free. Or subscribe to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or DatelinePremium.com. Subscribers get early access to new episodes and can listen to all Dateline podcasts ad-free. swap.fm/l/bapfd

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Trace of Suspicion

    Introducing: Before & After with Lester Holt

    09/04/2026 | 1 mins.
    Hey Dateline fans! As a bonus for you, we’re sharing the trailer for Before & After with Lester Holt, an all-new original podcast series from Dateline.

    Before & After with Lester Holt is a deeply personal interview series about moments that divide a life into before and after. In each conversation, Lester sits down with someone whose life was transformed in an instant by an unexpected twist of fate. The episodes explore what it takes to endure the unimaginable, rebuild a life, and find meaning and purpose in the aftermath.

    Follow now to get the first episode on Monday, September 14 completely free. Or subscribe to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or DatelinePremium.com. Subscribers receive ad-free listening and early access to subsequent episodes. swap.fm/l/fdtw

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Trace of Suspicion

    What happened to Zelig Williams? Preview Dateline: Missing In America Season 5

    07/27/2026 | 2 mins.
    Hey Dateline fans, here's a special preview of the first episode of Dateline: Missing In America Season 5. 

    In "The Day Zelig Vanished," Josh Mankiewicz examines the disappearance of Zelig Williams, a 28-year-old Broadway performer who disappeared after leaving his mother's home in Columbia, South Carolina on October 3, 2024, and hasn't been seen since.  Listen to the full episode in the 'Dateline: Missing In America' feed - something you hear might jog a memory that could help authorities find Zelig.  

    Follow now to get each episode completely free. Or subscribe to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or DatelinePremium.com. Subscribers receive ad-free listening and early access to episodes. swap.fm/l/miafdlw

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Trace of Suspicion

    Introducing an all-new season of ‘Dateline: Missing In America’

    07/20/2026 | 2 mins.
    Hey Dateline fans! As a bonus for you, we’re sharing the trailer for Season 5 of our award-winning podcast, Dateline: Missing In America, which returns with all-new episodes and compelling new cases.  

    Correspondent Josh Mankiewicz reports on missing person cases brought to Dateline’s attention by our social media followers. Each of the 6 episodes centers on one individual’s disappearance, told through the voices of those left behind. Listen closely. You could be the key to solving a mystery. Details shared by loved ones and investigators may spark a memory that could help bring answers.  

    Follow now to get each episode completely free beginning Monday, July 27. Or subscribe to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or DatelinePremium.com. Subscribers receive ad-free listening and early access to episodes. swap.fm/l/miafdtw

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Trace of Suspicion

    Reversal of Fortune

    03/26/2026 | 36 mins.
    A fresh look at the evidence leads to an almost unimaginable twist.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Trace of Suspicion
After seemingly healthy 23-year-old Marine Todd Sommer dies unexpectedly, his widow Cindy’s lavish spending, cosmetic surgery, and wild partying raise investigators’ suspicions. They accuse her of poisoning him with arsenic for his life insurance, setting off a criminal case that takes a stunning turn... Josh Mankiewicz sits down with the woman at the center of it all in Dateline’s newest podcast.
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