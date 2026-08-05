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They Walk Among Us - UK True Crime

They Walk Among Us
True Crime
They Walk Among Us - UK True Crime
Latest episode

577 episodes

  • They Walk Among Us - UK True Crime

    Who Murdered Susan Russell?

    08/05/2026 | 48 mins.
    Susan Russell is found dead on a Cornish beach after a winter storm. As detectives investigate her final hours, troubling forensic evidence and hidden secrets begin to reshape the case…

    *** LISTENER CAUTION IS ADVISED ***

    This episode was researched and written by Eileen Macfarlane.

    Script editing, additional writing, illustrations and production direction by Rosanna Fitton.

    Audio editing by Joel Porter at Dot Dot Dot Productions.

    Narration, additional audio editing and mixing, additional writing, and script editing by Benjamin Fitton.

    To get early ad-free access, including Season 1, sign up for They Walk Among PLUS, available from Patreon or Apple Podcasts.

    More information and episode references can be found on our website https://theywalkamonguspodcast.com

    SOCIAL MEDIA: https://linktr.ee/TheyWalkAmongUs
    Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/theywalkamongus.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • They Walk Among Us - UK True Crime

    A Life Unseen / Elizabeth Hughes / Samson Whittaker

    08/02/2026 | 22 mins.
    Following a shocking killing in the Staffordshire village of Norton Canes, investigators uncover a family tragedy shaped by economic hardship, declining mental health and the limited understanding of psychiatric illness during the 1930s…

    *** LISTENER CAUTION IS ADVISED ***

    This episode was written by Rosanna Fitton. Research by Benjamin Fitton.

    Illustrations and production direction by Rosanna Fitton.

    Audio editing by Joel Porter at Dot Dot Dot Productions.

    Narration, additional audio editing and mixing, additional writing and script editing by Benjamin Fitton.

    To get early ad-free access, including Season 1, sign up for They Walk Among PLUS, available from Patreon or Apple Podcasts.

    More information and episode references can be found on our website https://theywalkamonguspodcast.com

    SOCIAL MEDIA: https://linktr.ee/TheyWalkAmongUs
    Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/theywalkamongus.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • They Walk Among Us - UK True Crime

    Offline / Natalie McNally / Stephen McCullagh

    07/29/2026 | 1h 26 mins.
    Mother-to-be Natalie McNally is found murdered days before Christmas. A complex investigation into her final hours uncovers unexpected twists, digital evidence and a case unlike anything detectives from the PSNI had encountered before…

    *** LISTENER CAUTION IS ADVISED ***

    This episode was researched and written by Eileen Macfarlane.

    Script editing, additional writing, illustrations and production direction by Rosanna Fitton.

    Audio editing by Joel Porter at Dot Dot Dot Productions.

    Narration, additional audio editing and mixing, additional writing, and script editing by Benjamin Fitton.

    To get early ad-free access, including Season 1, sign up for They Walk Among PLUS, available from Patreon or Apple Podcasts.

    More information and episode references can be found on our website https://theywalkamonguspodcast.com

    SOCIAL MEDIA: https://linktr.ee/TheyWalkAmongUs
    Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/theywalkamongus.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • They Walk Among Us - UK True Crime

    Silence at Ings Farm / Charles & Joan Ireland / Charles Ireland Jr

    07/22/2026 | 52 mins.
    When two bodies are discovered at a remote farmhouse, a shocking investigation reveals decades of isolation, control and long-buried secrets hidden behind the family's quiet rural life…

    *** LISTENER CAUTION IS ADVISED ***

    This episode was researched and written by Eileen Macfarlane.

    Script editing, additional writing, illustrations and production direction by Rosanna Fitton.

    Audio editing by Joel Porter at Dot Dot Dot Productions.

    Narration, additional audio editing and mixing, additional writing, and script editing by Benjamin Fitton.

    To get early ad-free access, including Season 1, sign up for They Walk Among PLUS, available from Patreon or Apple Podcasts.

    More information and episode references can be found on our website https://theywalkamonguspodcast.com

    SOCIAL MEDIA: https://linktr.ee/TheyWalkAmongUs
    Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/theywalkamongus.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • They Walk Among Us - UK True Crime

    Unsolved / Karen Black

    07/19/2026 | 19 mins.
    A quiet trip to the seaside ends in a baffling disappearance. Karen Black vanished after arriving in Cleethorpes in 2006, leaving behind the unmistakable impression that she had intended to come home. As the investigation continues and her family seek answers, one question still lingers: what happened after Karen stepped into the guesthouse?…

    *** LISTENER CAUTION IS ADVISED ***

    This episode was written by Rosanna Fitton. Research by Benjamin Fitton.

    Illustrations and production direction by Rosanna Fitton.

    Audio editing by Joel Porter at Dot Dot Dot Productions.

    Narration, additional audio editing and mixing, additional writing and script editing by Benjamin Fitton.

    To get early ad-free access, including Season 1, sign up for They Walk Among PLUS, available from Patreon or Apple Podcasts.

    More information and episode references can be found on our website https://theywalkamonguspodcast.com

    SOCIAL MEDIA: https://linktr.ee/TheyWalkAmongUs
    Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/theywalkamongus.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About They Walk Among Us - UK True Crime
They Walk Among Us is an award-winning weekly UK true crime podcast covering a broad range of cases from the sinister to the surreal. Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/theywalkamongus. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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