They Walk Among Us - UK True Crime

Season 7 - Episode 47
Season 7 - Episode 47

Helmsley is a small market town within the North York Moors National Park. The VisitHelmsley website describes it as "the perfect base for enjoying the wider area". Helmsley has numerous attractions, including a nature reserve, an art gallery, abbey ruins, and a market square boasting a range of shops and excellent restaurants. Named Britain's Best Market Town in 2015 by the Great British High Street Awards, the quaint area on the banks of the River Rye is a peaceful and quiet place to live. It is one of Yorkshire's hidden gems, rarely mentioned in the media; that was until a grisly discovery thrust Helmsley under the national spotlight…*** LISTENER CAUTION IS ADVISED *** This episode was researched and written by Eileen Macfarlane.
5/7/2023
35:47
Season 7 - Episode 46
Season 7 - Episode 46

In some religions and communities, great weight is placed on the family and its so-called collective honour. Name and reputation can overshadow everything else, and a specific code of honour must be followed. Sometimes, when perceived shame has been brought upon a family, the alleged wrongdoer is forced to pay the ultimate price…*** LISTENER CAUTION IS ADVISED *** This episode was researched and written by Emily G. Thompson.
5/3/2023
1:00:58
Season 7 - Episode 45
Season 7 - Episode 45

Torrential rainfall had caused flash floods along the coastal Cliff Road in Salcombe, South Devon. Once there was a break in the clouds on that remarkably wet summer day, holiday goers seized the opportunity to make the most of their vacation. It was around 5 PM on Sunday, June 27th, 2021, when Charlotte Rollings and her family left the beach, and returned to the cottage where they were staying. The clothes designer was walking along the footpath by Bennett Road with her partner and parents, when Charlotte's mother noticed something unusual…*** LISTENER CAUTION IS ADVISED *** This episode was researched and written by Eileen Macfarlane.
4/26/2023
1:13:37
Bonus Episode 28
Bonus Episode 28

The dark web is part of the internet that is not indexed by search engines. It's rife with criminal activity, from drug sales all the way to targeted attacks. In August 2022, a man was browsing the dark web when he came across a website claiming to provide hitmen for a fee. Curiosity got the better of him, and as he scanned through the forum, one post piqued his interest; a request seemingly from a female asking for a man to be killed in Norfolk…*** LISTENER CAUTION IS ADVISED *** This episode was researched and written by Emily G. Thompson.
4/23/2023
28:37
Season 7 - Episode 44
Season 7 - Episode 44

PLEASE LISTEN TO 'SEASON 7 - EPISODE 43' FOR PART ONE OF THIS TWO-PART CASE. Investigators from numerous police forces across the Midlands had been searching for a connection between the unsolved murders of sex workers in the 1990s. After exhausting all resources, a cold case review was held in 1998 in an effort to identify the killer of Samo Paull and Tracy Turner. DNA obtained during Tracy Turner's post-mortem had been collected after her death. As part of the re-investigation, the sample was cross-checked against the national DNA database in March 1998. After four years with no leads, the police finally had a match — a man awaiting trial for a violent sexual assault… (Part 2 of 2).*** LISTENER CAUTION IS ADVISED *** This episode was researched and written by Eileen Macfarlane.