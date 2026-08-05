They Walk Among Us - UK True Crime

A quiet trip to the seaside ends in a baffling disappearance. Karen Black vanished after arriving in Cleethorpes in 2006, leaving behind the unmistakable impression that she had intended to come home. As the investigation continues and her family seek answers, one question still lingers: what happened after Karen stepped into the guesthouse?…



*** LISTENER CAUTION IS ADVISED ***



This episode was written by Rosanna Fitton. Research by Benjamin Fitton.



Illustrations and production direction by Rosanna Fitton.



Audio editing by Joel Porter at Dot Dot Dot Productions.



Narration, additional audio editing and mixing, additional writing and script editing by Benjamin Fitton.



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