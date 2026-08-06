When Angela Diaz tells police she's being stalked, terrorized, and targeted through a series of increasingly disturbing messages, the evidence seems to point in one direction.

Michelle Hadley.

Ian Diaz's ex-girlfriend.

But as investigators build their case, one question keeps getting harder to answer: Who is Lilith?

In Part 1, we trace the bizarre campaign of emails, fake identities, and escalating threats that convinced police they had found the person responsible. Along the way, we ask a bigger question:

How much of an investigation is driven by evidence... and how much is driven by the story everyone already believes?

Part 2 is available now for members of the TTTTY Committee on Patreon, or drops Thursday wherever you listen.

Want access to our first 45 episodes? Grab em here! We've made them available for free to anyone who signs up! Remember, these episodes were recorded when we had no idea what we were doing, so just keep that in mind. The audio isn't the quality we would want to put out now, but the cases are on point! Visit killerqueens.link/og to download and binge all the archived episodes today!



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