Killer Queens: A True Crime Podcast for Millennials
ICYMI: We're NOT Subscription Only! Listen Now to Get FREE Episodes
Killer Queens is still free! We've been getting messages since we began offering subscriptions through Apple in addition to our Patreon membership option. People have been upset that our show has gone to "subscription only." Please listen so that you can still get our same free weekly content. We would never take away our weekly show from our listeners. We love you too much!
I also made a screen share video showing you which episodes are paid and which are free so you can tell the difference!
https://www.facebook.com/reel/622551563239867/?s=single_unit
266: Serial Killer: Duct Tape Killer Part 1 (FREE Weekly Episode)
Part 1 of 2.
Larisa Dumansky and Piper Streyle were young mothers carving out their place in the world when they were taken too soon by a sexual sadist in the nineties in South Dakota. Both women were abducted, raped, tortured and killed by Robert Leroy Anderson - The Duct Tape Killer.
Trigger Warnings: Murder by Suffocation/Strangulation, Rape, Torture, Suicide
265: The Unsolved Abduction of Morgan Nick [FREE Weekly Episode]
On a warm Friday evening in June, in the small town of Alma, Arkansas, 6-year-old Morgan Nick left the bleachers of a Little League baseball game to go catch fireflies with her friends. Her mother watched as she ran into the parking lot and played. Less than half an hour later, Morgan was gone. Two witnesses, ages 8 and 10, saw Morgan stop to get sand out of her shoes, while a man in a red truck watched. She hasn’t been seen since. What happened to Morgan Nick and where is she now?
TRIGGER WARNINGS: child abduction, brief mention of child sexual assault
264: Alex Murdaugh Trial Recaps Part 2- The Defense and Verdict
Overview of the case in case you don’t know: On the night of June 7, 2021 Alex Murdaugh called 911 to report that he had come home to find his wife and son “shot badly.” His wife Maggie and son Paul were found dead on the family’s sprawling property named “Moselle.” They were found at the property kennels which were about ⅓ mile away from the main house. Both were shot multiple times; Paul was killed with a 12g shotgun and sustained 2 gunshot wounds: to his head and shoulder. This is gruesome but true- his brain was “blown out” of the right side of his head, completely severing his brain from his skull. Maggie was shot with a .300 Blackout AR-style rifle 5 times; through the left wrist, left thigh, her upper abdomen through the lower back, and a downward-trajectory shot to the right back of Maggie’s head. Alex Murdaugh has maintained his innocence since the murders and stood trial in early 2023. This episode recaps the trial and the verdict.
263: Alex Murdaugh Trial Part 1- The Prosecution
Basically I watched the trial so you don't have to!
On the night of June 7, 2021 Alex Murdaugh called 911 to report that he had come home to find his wife and son “shot badly.” His wife Maggie and son Paul were found dead on the family’s sprawling property named “Moselle.” They were found at the property kennels which were about ⅓ mile away from the main house. Both were shot multiple times; Paul was killed with a 12g shotgun and sustained 2 gunshot wounds: to his head and shoulder. This is gruesome but true- his brain was “blown out” of the right side of his head, completely severing his brain from his skull. Maggie was shot with a .300 Blackout AR-style rifle 5 times; through the left wrist, left thigh, her upper abdomen through the lower back, and a downward-trajectory shot to the right back of Maggie’s head. Alex Murdaugh has maintained his innocence since the murders and stood trial in early 2023. This episode recaps the trial and the verdict.
About Killer Queens: A True Crime Podcast
We could tell you about our show, but in the words of LeVar Burton, "don't take our word for it!" Here is an actual listener's description of the show: "Think Cher Horowitz meets Dolly Parton... create a love child. Then THAT person meets Bill Kurtis.... and two random girls are the product of that.... that's Tyrella and Tori (sisters and hosts). Smart, weird, pretty, blonde, hilarious, southern, and just really okay with being themselves.... even when it is weird. It made me realize [they] became their role models without even meaning to." Give it a try if you like ANY of those people and/or a lighter take on your True Crime!
Killer Queens: A True Crime Podcast
