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579 episodes
- Michelle Hadley spent 88 days in jail waiting to stand trial.
Then the evidence changed everything.
In Part 2, we follow the digital trail that unraveled the prosecution's case and exposed an elaborate web of fake accounts, fabricated messages, and deception hiding in plain sight.
But this isn't just a story about catfishing.
It's about confirmation bias, tunnel vision, and what happens when investigators become so convinced they've found the right suspect that every new piece of evidence seems to prove they're right.
We thought this was a story about obsession.
It turned out to be a story about assumption.
New here? Start with the cases that define This Feels Criminal. Grab our curated guide to the stories that best capture what This Feels Criminal is all about: exploring the bigger questions every case leaves behind.
👉 Get the Essentials Here > https://thisfeelscriminal.link/essentials
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© 2026 Killer Queens Podcast. All Rights Reserved
Audio Production by Wayfare Recording
Music provided by Steven Tobi
Logo designed by Ingrid at Penguin Designing
- When Angela Diaz tells police she's being stalked, terrorized, and targeted through a series of increasingly disturbing messages, the evidence seems to point in one direction.
Michelle Hadley.
Ian Diaz's ex-girlfriend.
But as investigators build their case, one question keeps getting harder to answer: Who is Lilith?
In Part 1, we trace the bizarre campaign of emails, fake identities, and escalating threats that convinced police they had found the person responsible. Along the way, we ask a bigger question:
How much of an investigation is driven by evidence... and how much is driven by the story everyone already believes?
Part 2 is available now for members of the TTTTY Committee on Patreon, or drops Thursday wherever you listen.
Want access to our first 45 episodes? Grab em here! We've made them available for free to anyone who signs up! Remember, these episodes were recorded when we had no idea what we were doing, so just keep that in mind. The audio isn't the quality we would want to put out now, but the cases are on point! Visit killerqueens.link/og to download and binge all the archived episodes today!
Hang with us:
Follow Us on Instagram
Like Us on Facebook
Join our Case Discussion Group on Facebook
Get Killer Queens Merch
Bonus Episodes
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© 2026 Killer Queens Podcast. All Rights Reserved
Audio Production by Wayfare Recording
Music provided by Steven Tobi
Logo designed by Ingrid at Penguin Designing
- By the time investigators accused Rajesh and Nupur Talwar of killing their daughter Aarushi and Hemraj Banjade, the case had already moved through multiple suspects, disputed forensic evidence, and competing theories of what happened inside the family's Noida home.
In Part 2 of the Aarushi Talwar case, Tyrella and Nikita examine the evidence used against the Talwars, including the golf club and kukri theories, the forensic and investigative failures, their 2013 conviction and life sentences, and the 2017 Allahabad High Court decision that acquitted them.
How did an investigation this troubled produce a conviction? And when does following the evidence become forcing the evidence to fit a theory?
Listen to Part 1 first for the crime scene and the chaotic first 24 hours of the investigation.
Content note: This episode discusses the death of a minor and includes non-graphic discussion of forensic and autopsy findings.
- In 2008, 13-year-old Aarushi Talwar was found dead inside her family's home in Noida, India. Within hours, police had named the family's missing housekeeper, Hemraj Banjade, as their prime suspect. There was one enormous problem: they hadn't searched the entire property.
Tyrella and Nikita walk through the first 24 hours of the Aarushi Talwar case — the locked bedroom, the family's nightly routine, the initial crime scene investigation, the search for Hemraj, and the discovery that completely upended the police's first theory.
It's a case that raises a question at the heart of This Feels Criminal: what happens when investigators decide what happened before they've finished looking at the evidence?
Part 2 covers the shifting suspects and theories, disputed forensic evidence, the Talwars' conviction, and the High Court decision that ultimately acquitted them.
Content note: This episode discusses the death of a minor.
- I'm launching something new: Tyrella Off the Record.
If This Feels Criminal is where we slow down, dig deep, and ask the bigger questions, Tyrella Off the Record is where I'll help you keep up with true crime as it's happening.
Ya'll know I'm following these cases like a hawk and I figured why not talk about them with you?!?
Hearings. Trials. New filings. Breaking case developments. I'm following the cases you care about and breaking down what happened, why it matters, and what you need to know next—without requiring you to spend your entire day watching court or scrolling social media.
And we're kicking things off at the perfect time: the Lindsay Clancy trial begins Monday.
I'll be following the trial closely on Tyrella Off the Record, with regular recaps of the testimony, witnesses, rulings, and major developments. Today, I'm sharing the first episode here on the TFC feed so you can hear what to expect.
After this episode, Lindsay Clancy trial updates will continue on the Tyrella Off the Record feed, so make sure you follow or subscribe there if you want to follow the trial with me.
🎙️ FOLLOW TYRELLA OFF THE RECORD
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/tyrella-off-the-record/id6794704654
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/033VL90FS28EOqc0XOGg4C
True crime moves fast. I keep you updated.
📩 Want the important updates in one place without being tied to social media? Join The Record Briefing, my free weekly email: https://rebrand.ly/offrecord
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About This Feels Criminal: A True Crime Podcast (Formerly Killer Queens)
Dissecting the cases everyone's talking about. From true crime to celebrity courtrooms and pop culture legal drama — Tyrella and Nikita break it all down with the commentary your group chat wishes it had. New episodes every Tuesday and Thursday. Crime. Culture. Commentary. For bonus episodes and premium content, find us on Patreon!Podcast website
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