264: Alex Murdaugh Trial Recaps Part 2- The Defense and Verdict

Overview of the case in case you don't know: On the night of June 7, 2021 Alex Murdaugh called 911 to report that he had come home to find his wife and son "shot badly." His wife Maggie and son Paul were found dead on the family's sprawling property named "Moselle." They were found at the property kennels which were about ⅓ mile away from the main house. Both were shot multiple times; Paul was killed with a 12g shotgun and sustained 2 gunshot wounds: to his head and shoulder. This is gruesome but true- his brain was "blown out" of the right side of his head, completely severing his brain from his skull. Maggie was shot with a .300 Blackout AR-style rifle 5 times; through the left wrist, left thigh, her upper abdomen through the lower back, and a downward-trajectory shot to the right back of Maggie's head. Alex Murdaugh has maintained his innocence since the murders and stood trial in early 2023. This episode recaps the trial and the verdict.