What to Carry, What to Burn

What to Carry, What to Burn

Navigator Valerian Albanov escapes an icebound ship--and ends up the reluctant leader of a desperate trek across the frozen sea. Sources for this book include the book In the Land of the White Death by Valerian Albanov, translated from Russian to English by Alison Anderson, and the book The Riddle of Navigator Albanov, by Mikhail Andreyevich Chvanov. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Juliane Koepcke had an unusual childhood, helping her biologist parents with fieldwork in the Amazon. At seventeen, after surviving a two-mile free fall from a broken plane, she has to lean on everything she learned from her family to survive the jungle. Sources for this episode include the book When I Fell From the Sky by Juliane Koepcke, the film Wings of Hope by Werner Herzog, and the New York Times story “She Fell Nearly 2 Miles, and Walked Away,” by Franz Lidz. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

In 1943, Jan Baalsrud and his friends sneak into northern Norway on a fishing boat to blow up a Nazi air base—but when the Nazis catch them first, Jan ends up barefoot in the snow on an arctic island, trapped and alone. Sources: We Die Alone: A WWII Epic of Escape and Endurance, by David Howarth Defiant Courage: Norway’s Longest WWII Escape, by Astrid Karlsen Scott and Dr. Tore Haug The Fugitive, published in The New York Times, by Robert Kolker Welcome to the Goddamn Ice Cube by Blair Braverman Irene by Sofia Jannok: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tU-np8zS4HQ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

21-year-old Violet Jessop goes to sea to support her family--and ends up caught in two major maritime disasters. (Spoilers below, in the source list.) Sources for this episode include the book Titanic Survivor: The Newly Discovered Memoirs of Violet Jessop who Survived Both the Titanic and Brittanic Disasters, by Violet Jessup, introduced, edited, and annotated by John Maxtone Graham. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

When honeymooners Holly and Fitz miss their boat ride out of a Peruvian village, they think they'll be stuck for weeks--until a stranger offers a bold alternative. Sources: Ruthless River by Holly Fitzgerald Holly Fitzgerald: Lost in the Jungle Again https://www.guernicamag.com/holly-fitzgerald-lost-jungle/ TEDx: What the Jungle Taught Me About Inner Strength https://www.ted.com/talks/holly_fitzgerald_what_the_jungle_taught_me_about_inner_strength Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Life on the Ark: The Zanesville Animal Catastrophe A Decade Later

About What to Carry, What to Burn

About What to Carry, What to Burn

About What to Carry, What to Burn