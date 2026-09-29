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13 episodes
- When honeymooners Holly and Fitz miss their boat ride out of a Peruvian village, they think they'll be stuck for weeks--until a stranger offers a bold alternative.
Sources:
Ruthless River by Holly Fitzgerald
Holly Fitzgerald: Lost in the Jungle Again
https://www.guernicamag.com/holly-fitzgerald-lost-jungle/
TEDx: What the Jungle Taught Me About Inner Strength
https://www.ted.com/talks/holly_fitzgerald_what_the_jungle_taught_me_about_inner_strength
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- 21-year-old Violet Jessop goes to sea to support her family--and ends up caught in two major maritime disasters.
(Spoilers below, in the source list.)
Sources for this episode include the book Titanic Survivor: The Newly Discovered Memoirs of Violet Jessop who Survived Both the Titanic and Brittanic Disasters, by Violet Jessup, introduced, edited, and annotated by John Maxtone Graham.
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- In 1943, Jan Baalsrud and his friends sneak into northern Norway on a fishing boat to blow up a Nazi air base—but when the Nazis catch them first, Jan ends up barefoot in the snow on an arctic island, trapped and alone.
Sources:
We Die Alone: A WWII Epic of Escape and Endurance, by David Howarth
Defiant Courage: Norway’s Longest WWII Escape, by Astrid Karlsen Scott and Dr. Tore Haug
The Fugitive, published in The New York Times, by Robert Kolker
Welcome to the Goddamn Ice Cube by Blair Braverman
Irene by Sofia Jannok: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tU-np8zS4HQ
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- Juliane Koepcke had an unusual childhood, helping her biologist parents with fieldwork in the Amazon. At seventeen, after surviving a two-mile free fall from a broken plane, she has to lean on everything she learned from her family to survive the jungle.
Sources for this episode include the book When I Fell From the Sky by Juliane Koepcke, the film Wings of Hope by Werner Herzog, and the New York Times story “She Fell Nearly 2 Miles, and Walked Away,” by Franz Lidz.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Navigator Valerian Albanov escapes an icebound ship--and ends up the reluctant leader of a desperate trek across the frozen sea.
Sources for this book include the book In the Land of the White Death by Valerian Albanov, translated from Russian to English by Alison Anderson, and the book The Riddle of Navigator Albanov, by Mikhail Andreyevich Chvanov.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About What to Carry, What to Burn
Edge-of-your-seat survival stories, as told by adventurer and dogsledder Blair Braverman.How did Ada Blackjack endure a brutal Arctic winter alone? Why did one shipwreck crew work together to survive, while another crew–on the same island–hunted each other for food? What can we learn from survivors about getting through the impossible–in the wilderness, and in our own lives?New stories every other week! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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