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172 episodes
Hidden Help: What Happened When Oregon Forced Hospitals to Boost Financial Aid? (From Tradeoffs)10/20/2026 | 33 mins.Charity care — financial assistance that nonprofit hospitals are required to offer — is one of the most powerful tools we have to avoid medical debt. But for too many people, that help is hidden.
The journalists at the podcast Tradeoffs teamed up with our colleagues at KFF Health News to look at what happened when a new state law in Oregon brought charity care out of the shadows, forcing hospitals to auto-enroll people who qualify.
Check out the rest of Tradeoffs and KFF Health News’s series Hidden Help.
Here’s a transcript of this episode.
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- By October 1, at least two million seniors will get alarming notices: Their health plans — which they got through Medicare Advantage, the version of Medicare run by private insurance companies — will disappear at the end of the year.
Many of them will be stuck without a lot of options. In some cases, no other companies in their area may offer Medicare Advantage plans to replace them.
Almost three million seniors got stuck in similar situations last year, and experts say the scenario will likely keep playing out for years to come.
For years, critics have warned that Medicare Advantage plans expose seniors to big risks: The insurance company can decline to cover meds and treatment. And when they do approve treatments, finding a provider who takes your plan can be a huge challenge.
Now, there’s a new and growing risk: Those plans could disappear, without a viable replacement.
In this episode, we take a close look at the fallout in one state: Minnesota, where the collapse of a major Medicare Advantage carrier last year led to “total chaos,” according to the director of the state’s Medicare assistance agency — and where everyday heroes stepped up to support one another.
Plus, we zoom out to look at how private health insurance companies have enmeshed themselves into Medicare as a whole, how that’s affecting the choices in front of us, and what we might do about it.
Looking for help with Medicare?
Find your state’s SHIP chapter.
Check out our previous episode on Medicare vs. Medicare Advantage.
Read about Medicare pitfalls to avoid: Part One and Part Two
Here's a transcript of this episode.
Send your stories and questions. Or call 724 ARM-N-LEG.
Reporting for this story was supported in part by Arnold Ventures.
And... donations from listeners are our single biggest source of funding. We'd love for you to pitch in today.
Support the show: https://armandalegshow.com/support/
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Employer-sponsored health insurance covers 165.6 million Americans. It’s the default. For lots of workers, it’s a key reason to accept a job offer, or to stay in a job.
But that system is slowly imploding. As premiums have grown explosively — the average employer plan now prices out at $27,000 for family coverage — businesses have passed more costs onto their workers.
And, as STAT News reporter Bob Herman wrote in July: America's Small Businesses are Giving Up on Health Insurance.
That story kicked off a series, Out of Pocket, Out of Reach, with a subtitle that says it all: “How America's Employer-Based Healthcare System Continues to Crumble in Slow Motion.”
Bob covers the business of health care for STAT News. His rigorous investigative journalism recently earned him the coveted title of “UnitedHealth’s least favorite reporter.”
He joins us to unpack how the skyrocketing cost of providing health insurance is affecting companies large and small.
And he talks with Dan about how the hidden nature of those costs obscures our understanding of just how much the larger health care system is squeezing out of us, eroding our wages and even our freedom to leave crappy jobs.
Here's a transcript of this episode.
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- We’re bringing back a favorite episode from 2023 that raises a question as relevant as ever: What if we had a decent, publicly-funded health system, available to everybody, with or without insurance?
We’ve got one, says Dr. Ricardo Nuila. It’s where he works.
And it could be a model for the whole country. Yes, really.
That’s the pitch he made in his 2023 book, The People’s Hospital: Hope and Peril in American Medicine. It’s a love letter to Houston’s Ben Taub hospital, and an argument for bringing Ben Taub’s model, efficient, innovative, and cheap, to the rest of the country.
And if that seems unlikely in today’s political climate, well: Ben Taub’s wild origin story was plenty unlikely too.
That story takes us to the 1960s, when Dutch novelist and playwright Jan de Hartog moved to Houston. He fell in love with the bustling, futuristic home of NASA and the Astrodome.
But he also discovered the city’s dreadful underside: a neglected charity hospital where largely African-American patients are left to seek health care in unsanitary and unsafe, hellish, conditions.
De Hartog and a group of Quaker volunteers waged a campaign to change that, and eventually found an unlikely ally who brought it over the finish line.
The People’s Hospital is a heck of a book. We might want to start a book group someday, just to talk about it. If you want to grab a copy, here’s a link. (Or: Audiobook, or ebook.)
Here's a transcript of this episode.
Send your stories and questions. Or call 724 ARM-N-LEG.
And of course we’d love for you to support this show.
Support the show: https://armandalegshow.com/support/
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Last May, just a few months into the second Trump Administration, changes to federal health programs were happening at a bewildering pace. We brought in KFF Heath News Chief Washington Correspondent Julie Rover to help give us — and you — a big picture look at what some changes would mean.
A year-and-change later, we wanted to check back in. We talk about the “crumbling Jenga tower” of public health infrastructure, the fallout from cuts to Obamacare subsidies, and Medicaid, and what Julie sees happening in 2028 and beyond (including a whisper of hope.)
Plus, we get an update on Julie’s growing t-shirt collection and a new series she’s starting on her health policy news podcast What the Health?
You can read a transcript of this episode here.
Want to dive deeper into those state Medicaid cuts we talked about? Julie did a whole episode of What the Health? about them. Listen here.
Want weekly updates from the team, including some of our most practical advice for dealing with the outrageous cost of health care? Sign up for our newsletter, First Aid Kit.
Send your stories and questions. Or call 724 ARM-N-LEG.
Of course we’d love for you to support this show.
Support the show: https://armandalegshow.com/support/
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About An Arm and a Leg
An Arm and a Leg is a podcast about why health care costs so freaking much and what we can (maybe) do about it. If you’ve ever been surprised by a medical bill, you’re in good company. But as our team of seasoned journalists has learned from years of reporting — you’re not always helpless. We don’t have all the answers, but we’ll offer you tools and big picture insights with plenty of humor and heart. An Arm and a Leg is co-produced with KFF Health News and distributed in partnership with KUOW. You can support An Arm and a Leg by donating at armandalegshow.com/support/ Show Credits: Created, hosted, and produced by Dan Weissmann with senior producer Emily Pisacreta and engagement producer Claire Davenport, edited by Ellen Weiss. Audio wizard: Adam Raymonda. Music is by Dave Weiner and Blue Dot Sessions. Bea Bosco is our consulting director of operations. Lynne Johnson is our operations manager.Podcast website
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