Does The US Government Have Non-Human Craft - The Paranormal Podcast 785

Former US Intelligence Officer David Grusch has blown the lid off of UFO secrecy by claiming the American government has captured multiple non-human craft and has them in their possession now. We are joined by one of the veteran journalists who broke this story in The Debrief last week. Ralph Blumenthal worked for the New York Times for 45 years and shares why Grusch is a credible witness. You can find the original story here at The Debrief: https://thedebrief.org/intelligence-officials-say-u-s-has-retrieved-non-human-craft/ Thanks Mr. Blumenthal!