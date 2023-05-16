America's Top Paranormal Podcaster interviews the best known names in the paranormal about UFOs, Ghosts, Bigfoot, and everything paranormal! Guests have include... More
Available Episodes
Does The US Government Have Non-Human Craft - The Paranormal Podcast 785
Does The US Government Have Non-Human Craft - The Paranormal Podcast 785

Former US Intelligence Officer David Grusch has blown the lid off of UFO secrecy by claiming the American government has captured multiple non-human craft and has them in their possession now. We are joined by one of the veteran journalists who broke this story in The Debrief last week. Ralph Blumenthal worked for the New York Times for 45 years and shares why Grusch is a credible witness. You can find the original story here at The Debrief: https://thedebrief.org/intelligence-officials-say-u-s-has-retrieved-non-human-craft/
6/13/2023
36:25
Shane Pittman and The Paranormal Mind - The Paranormal Podcast 784
Shane Pittman and The Paranormal Mind - The Paranormal Podcast 784

You know Shane Pittman from Netflix's 28 Days Haunted and The Holzer Files. Shane shares his inner thoughts on paranormal investigation, tech in ghost hunting, and his continued search for answers. You can find his Paranormal Mind project and Searchers YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@searchersbelieve
6/6/2023
51:59
Return of The Tarot Diva - Paranormal Podcast 783
Return of The Tarot Diva - Paranormal Podcast 783

Curious about the mysteries of the Tarot? Sasha Graham, The Tarot Diva, rejoins us to talk about tarot and her new deck. You can find her new deck, Tarot of the Witch's Garden, at Amazon: https://amzn.to/3C4vwVW
5/30/2023
42:11
Did Nixon Show Jackie Gleason Dead Alien Bodies - The Paranormal Podcast 782
Did Nixon Show Jackie Gleason Dead Alien Bodies - The Paranormal Podcast 782

Did President Nixon show comedian Jackie Gleason dead alien bodies. Our guest, Paul Blake Smith, says the answer is yes! Plus, he postulates there may have been a Watergate oriented motive for the President to spill the beans. You can find Paul's book, The Nixon-Gleason Alien Encounter: An Investigation into Nixon's Secret Airbase Meetings to View Extraterrestrials, at Amazon: https://amzn.to/420GJBG
5/23/2023
49:30
A Chilling Haunting - The Paranormal Podcast 781
A Chilling Haunting - The Paranormal Podcast 781

Young women share a VERY haunted house while attending university. That is the story of The Chilling Podcast with Lindsey Brisbine. Lindsey joins us to share details that she hasn't even disclosed on her popular show on this very intense edition of The Paranormal Podcast. You can find her podcast here: https://www.thechillingpodcast.com/
