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True Crime Bullsh**: The Israel Keyes Investigation

Studio BOTH/AND
DocumentarySociety & Culture
True Crime Bullsh**: The Israel Keyes Investigation
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188 episodes

  • True Crime Bullsh**: The Israel Keyes Investigation

    Retrospective 3: Darkness

    07/23/2026 | 50 mins.
    In Retrospective 3, Josh discusses how 24 harrowing hours changed his life and the course of True Crime Bullsh**. He discusses how an incident re-shaped his vision for the first episode of the podcast, and his view on true crime and its darkness. Plus, the impact of that first episode on listeners, and the impact of those listeners on Josh.

    10th Anniversary Retreat
    https://www.bothand.fyi/event-details-registration/ten-year-anniversary-celebration

    TROVA TRIP to Galápagos Islands
    https://trovatrip.com/trip/south-america/ecuador/ecuador-with-josh-hallmark-jan-2027

    TROVA TRIP to Costa Rica
    https://trovatrip.com/trip/central-america/costa-rica/costa-rica-with-josh-hallmark-nov-2026

    SPONSORS
    • Boll & Branch: BollAndBranch.com/truecrimebs for 20% off.  
    • Quince: Quince.com/TCBS for free shipping and 356-day returns with code TCBS.

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/true-crime-bullsh-the-israel-keyes-investigation--3588169/support.
  • True Crime Bullsh**: The Israel Keyes Investigation

    Introducing Framed: Season 3

    07/16/2026 | 3 mins.
    Aaron Habel, of Generation Why, has just launched the third season of his long-form investigative podcast Framed. In this season, Aaron looks into the death of Clair County Community College student Scott Macklem as well as the man convicted of his murder, Frederick Freeman. Was Frederick actually responsible for the death of Scott Macklem? Was their sufficient evidence at trial? And what actually happened to Scott? 

    Check out Framed now, wherever you listen to podcasts.

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/true-crime-bullsh-the-israel-keyes-investigation--3588169/support.
  • True Crime Bullsh**: The Israel Keyes Investigation

    Israel Keyes Interview: June 1, 2012

    07/13/2026 | 2h 2 mins.
    In this interview, Keyes meets with Detective Murtie from Essex PD to discuss the Currier's double-murder. He also offers insights into his strategies, his home abductions, his MO, his time in Vermont, and more.

    10th Anniversary Retreat
    https://www.bothand.fyi/event-details-registration/ten-year-anniversary-celebration

    TROVA TRIP to Galápagos Islands
    https://trovatrip.com/trip/south-america/ecuador/ecuador-with-josh-hallmark-jan-2027

    TROVA TRIP to Costa Rica
    https://trovatrip.com/trip/central-america/costa-rica/costa-rica-with-josh-hallmark-nov-2026

    SPONSORS
    • Boll & Branch: BollAndBranch.com/truecrimebs for 20% off.  
    • Quince: Quince.com/TCBS for free shipping and 356-day returns.  
    • BetterHelp: BetterHelp.com/TCB for 10% off your first month.  
    • Schedule35: Schedule35.co with promo code TCBS for 15% off your first order.

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/true-crime-bullsh-the-israel-keyes-investigation--3588169/support.
  • True Crime Bullsh**: The Israel Keyes Investigation

    Retrospective 2: Investigations

    07/09/2026 | 58 mins.
    Retrospective 2 takes us to the origin of the investigation; where Josh's interest in storytelling evolved into his obsession of needing to know everything. And it started in a surprising place: a bound book of correspondence between two teenage girls and their landlord. What started as comedic found writing, became a mystery that people could not let go. And as Josh made his way through it, while working on TCB, he learned about investigations and their repercussions.

    This is parts one and two of The Karen & Ellen Letters, Josh's first full-fledged investigation.

    10th Anniversary Retreat
    https://www.bothand.fyi/event-details-registration/ten-year-anniversary-celebration

    TROVA TRIP to Galápagos Islands
    https://trovatrip.com/trip/south-america/ecuador/ecuador-with-josh-hallmark-jan-2027

    TROVA TRIP to Costa Rica
    https://trovatrip.com/trip/central-america/costa-rica/costa-rica-with-josh-hallmark-nov-2026

    Cast:
    Sara Stapleton as Karen
    Sara Kitcher as Ellen
    Jeff Powell as Mark
    Matt Peelen as Rob

    SPONSORS
    • Boll & Branch: BollAndBranch.com/truecrimebs for 20% off.  
    • Quince: Quince.com/TCBS for free shipping and 356-day returns with code TCBS.  
    • Schedule35: Schedule35.co with promo code TCBS for 15% off your first order.

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/true-crime-bullsh-the-israel-keyes-investigation--3588169/support.
  • True Crime Bullsh**: The Israel Keyes Investigation

    July 12, 2012, part 2

    06/24/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    In the second half of Israel Keyes's 7/12 FBI interview, he discusses trophies, burglaries, arsons, following other serial killers, the women he dated, the relationship between his violent crimes and arsons and robberies, and more. This audio will be incredibly important in season 7 of TCB, launching October 5.

    10th Anniversary Retreat
    https://www.bothand.fyi/event-details-registration/ten-year-anniversary-celebration

    TROVA TRIP to Costa Rica
    https://trovatrip.com/trip/central-america/costa-rica/costa-rica-with-josh-hallmark-nov-2026

    TROVA TRIP to Galápagos Islands
    https://trovatrip.com/trip/south-america/ecuador/ecuador-with-josh-hallmark-jan-2027

    SPONSORS
    • Boll & Branch: BollAndBranch.com/truecrimebs for 20% off.  
    • Quince: Quince.com/TCBS for free shipping and 356-day returns.  
    • Schedule35: Schedule35.co with promo code TCBS for 15% off your first order.

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/true-crime-bullsh-the-israel-keyes-investigation--3588169/support.
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About True Crime Bullsh**: The Israel Keyes Investigation
True Crime Bullsh** is a serialized, investigative podcast that aims to identify the missing victims of serial killer Israel Keyes. Host Josh Hallmark has spent close to a decade combing through FBI files, analyzing interrogation videos, and working with experts in the field in this comprehensive and ground-breaking podcast.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/true-crime-bullsh-the-israel-keyes-investigation--3588169/support.
Podcast website
DocumentarySociety & CultureTrue Crime

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