True Crime Bullsh**: The Israel Keyes Investigation

True Crime Bullsh** is a serialized, investigative podcast that aims to identify the missing victims of serial killer Israel Keyes. Host Josh Hallmark has spent... More
True Crime Bullsh** is a serialized, investigative podcast that aims to identify the missing victims of serial killer Israel Keyes. Host Josh Hallmark has spent... More

  • 0514 | Another Life
    The season finale.This episode was written, researched, edited, and produced by Josh Hallmark.With additional research by: Jordan Taylor, Shana Wilensky, Michelle Tooker, and Kim K.And research assistance by: Andrew French and Kaz.With special thanks to Jordan Taylor, Jessica Alihodzic, illian Natale, and Bridget LaMell.Patreon producers: Amelia Hancock, Amy Basil, Annette, Benjamin Cioppa-Fong, Casey Jensen-Richardson, Dr. Jill Cooper, Drew Vipond, Elizabeth Weidner, Hallie Reed, Jillian Natale, John O'Leary, Kendall C, Kimberly K, Lauren F, Lindsay Kurtis, Lynnlie Tuschoff, Manolis Boukolus, Meggan Capps-Seawel, Mike Sherman, Nicole and Dennis Henry, Sara C, Sarah King, SC, Shannon Foster, Shelly Brewer, Tuesdi Woodworth, Zack Ignatowicz Warren, and Lydia Fiedler.Join the Patreon team and support the investigation: patreon.com/truecrimebsFor more info: truecrimebullshit.comMusic by: William Hellfire, Yehezkel Rez, Whithe, Sergey Cheremisinov, Radical Face, Roniit, Raz Burg, and Yotam AgamFeatured music by: Heather Woods Broderick.
    4/27/2023
    53:08
  • 0513 | Barking at a Ghost
    In a new dump of documents from Anchorage PD, the research team finds new interviews with Keyes, new evidence photos, and a whole host of other new info that answers questions and begs new ones; not just in the Koenig case, but many of the most compelling cases we've looked into over the past five years of the show. Next episode: April 27, 2023 / April 25 for Patreons at $4+ With additional research by: Jordan Taylor, Shana Wilensky, and Michelle Tooker. And research assistance by: Andrew French, Kaz, and Kim K. With special thanks to Jordan Taylor, Jessica Alihodzic, and Jillian Natale. Patreon producers: Amelia Hancock, Amy Basil, Annette, Benjamin Cioppa-Fong, Casey Jensen-Richardson, Dr. Jill Cooper, Drew Vipond, Elizabeth Weidner, Hallie Reed, Jillian Natale, John O'Leary, Kendall C, Kimberly K, Lauren F, Lindsay Kurtis, Lynnlie Tuschoff, Manolis Boukolus, Meggan Capps-Seawel, Mike Sherman, Nicole and Dennis Henry, Sara C, Sarah King, SC, Shannon Foster, Shelly Brewer, Tuesdi Woodworth, Zack Ignatowicz Warren, and Lydia Fiedler.Join the Patreon team and support the investigation: patreon.com/truecrimebsFor more info: truecrimebullshit.comMusic by: William Hellfire, Yehezkel Rez, Sergey Cheremisinov, Radical Face, Lee Rosevere, Raz Burg, and Yotam Agam Featured music by: Emily Haines & The Soft Skeleton
    4/20/2023
    42:58
  • 0512 | I'm Like A Dog
    In our investigation into the disappearance of Steven Earl Kraft Jr, we fill in some critical gaps in the Keyes timeline - which could have big implications. And then, we get some long-awaited documents. This episode was written, produced, and researched by Josh Hallmark.Additional research by Jordan Taylor.Research assistance by Shana Wilensky. This episode features Shana Wilensky. Patreon producers: Alexa Horn, Amelia Hancock, Amy Basil, Annette, Benjamin Cioppa-Fong, Casey Jensen-Richardson, Dr. Jill Cooper, Drew Vipond, Elizabeth Weidner, Hallie Reed, Jillian Natale, John O'Leary, Kendall C, Kimberly K, Lauren F, Lindsay Kurtis, Lynnlie Tuschoff, Manolis Boukolus, Meggan Capps-Seawel, Mike Sherman, Nicole and Dennis Henry, Sara C, Sarah King, SC, Shannon Foster, Shelly Brewer, Tuesdi Woodworth, Zack Ignatowicz Warren, and Lydia Fiedler.Join the Patreon team and support the investigation: patreon.com/truecrimebsFor more info: truecrimebullshit.com Music by: William Hellfire, Yehezkel Rez, Sergey Cheremisinov, Radical Face, Aquartos, Itai Argaman, and pATCHES Featured song: Electricity by Kashka
    4/13/2023
    40:03
  • Announcement
    Due to a family emergency, I've had to unexpectedly travel home. This week's episode will be delayed until next week. Thanks for your patience and understanding.
    3/29/2023
    0:14
  • 0511 | When I Find You
    Israel Keyes claims his philosophy on killing kids changed after the birth of his daughter. But what exactly does that mean? And what does it imply about his activities prior to 2002? This episode was written, produced, and researched by Josh Hallmark. Research assistance by Jordan Taylor. Patreon producers: Alexa Horn, Amelia Hancock, Amy Basil, Annette, Benjamin Cioppa-Fong, Casey Jensen-Richardson, Dr. Jill Cooper, Drew Vipond, Elizabeth Weidner, Hallie Reed, Jillian Natale, John O'Leary, Kendall C, Kimberly K, Lauren F, Lindsay Kurtis, Lynnlie Tuschoff, Manolis Boukolus, Meggan Capps-Seawel, Mike Sherman, Nicole and Dennis Henry, Sara C, SC, Shannon Foster, Shelly Brewer, Tuesdi Woodworth, Zack Ignatowicz Warren, and Lydia Fiedler. Join the Patreon team and support the investigation: patreon.com/truecrimebsFor more info: truecrimebullshit.com Music by: William Hellfire and Yehezkel RezFeatured song: Youth by Sarah Klang
    3/24/2023
    36:36

True Crime Bullsh** is a serialized, investigative podcast that aims to identify the missing victims of serial killer Israel Keyes. Host Josh Hallmark has spent close to a decade combing through FBI files, analyzing interrogation videos, and working with experts in the field in this comprehensive and ground-breaking podcast.
