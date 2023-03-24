True Crime Bullsh**: The Israel Keyes Investigation

0513 | Barking at a Ghost
In a new dump of documents from Anchorage PD, the research team finds new interviews with Keyes, new evidence photos, and a whole host of other new info that answers questions and begs new ones; not just in the Koenig case, but many of the most compelling cases we've looked into over the past five years of the show. Next episode: April 27, 2023 / April 25 for Patreons at $4+ With additional research by: Jordan Taylor, Shana Wilensky, and Michelle Tooker. And research assistance by: Andrew French, Kaz, and Kim K. With special thanks to Jordan Taylor, Jessica Alihodzic, and Jillian Natale.