True Crime Bullsh**: The Israel Keyes Investigation

Retrospective 2 takes us to the origin of the investigation; where Josh's interest in storytelling evolved into his obsession of needing to know everything. And it started in a surprising place: a bound book of correspondence between two teenage girls and their landlord. What started as comedic found writing, became a mystery that people could not let go. And as Josh made his way through it, while working on TCB, he learned about investigations and their repercussions.



This is parts one and two of The Karen & Ellen Letters, Josh's first full-fledged investigation.



10th Anniversary Retreat

https://www.bothand.fyi/event-details-registration/ten-year-anniversary-celebration



TROVA TRIP to Galápagos Islands

https://trovatrip.com/trip/south-america/ecuador/ecuador-with-josh-hallmark-jan-2027



TROVA TRIP to Costa Rica

https://trovatrip.com/trip/central-america/costa-rica/costa-rica-with-josh-hallmark-nov-2026



Cast:

Sara Stapleton as Karen

Sara Kitcher as Ellen

Jeff Powell as Mark

Matt Peelen as Rob



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