True Spies: Espionage | Investigation | Crime | Murder | Detective | Politics

The Queen of Cuba, Part 2/2: The Known Unknown | FBI
Meet one of the most notorious double agents in the history of US intelligence - a spy so effective that she was able to operate with impunity for 17 years. Until her arrest in 2001, Ana Belén Montes used her position at the Defence Intelligence Agency to funnel classified documents to Cuba.
Sophia Di Martino and FBI Special Agent Pete Lapp follow the trail of breadcrumbs that led to her downfall. In Part Two, Pete and his partner use old-fashioned detective work to turn up a killer piece of evidence - and Ana Montes meets her match.
From SPYSCAPE, the home of secrets. A Cup And Nuzzle production. Series producers: Gemma Newby, Joe Foley. Produced by Joe Foley. Music by Nick Ryan.
5/1/2023
48:25
The Queen of Cuba, Part 1/2: Foreign Policies | FBI
Meet one of the most notorious double agents in the history of US intelligence - a spy so effective that she was able to operate with impunity for 17 years. Until her arrest in 2001, Ana Belén Montes used her position at the Defence Intelligence Agency to funnel classified documents to Cuba.
Sophia Di Martino and FBI Special Agent Pete Lapp follow the trail of breadcrumbs that led to her downfall. In Part One, Ana's subtle genius for espionage sees her rise through the ranks of the US government.
From SPYSCAPE, the home of secrets. A Cup And Nuzzle production. Series producers: Gemma Newby, Joe Foley. Produced by Joe Foley. Music by Nick Ryan.
4/24/2023
40:28
COINTELPRO, Part 2/2: The Burglary | FBI
It's March, 1971. 15 months have passed since the murder of Black Panthers leader Fred Hampton by the Chicago PD. But Hampton's killing is part of a concerted effort by the J Edgar Hoover's FBI to put down protest movements in the USA. Soon, the world will know the truth - all thanks to an intrepid gang of activist burglars and a trove of explosive secret files.
Join Sophia Di Martino and journalist Betty Medsger for the final episode exploring a shameful chapter in FBI history - COINTELPRO.
From SPYSCAPE, the home of secrets. A Cup And Nuzzle production. Series producers: Gemma Newby, Joe Foley. Produced by Morgan Childs. Music by Nick Ryan.
4/17/2023
50:52
COINTELPRO, Part 1/2: The Black Panther Plot | FBI
It's 1969, and the Illinois Chapter of the Black Panther Party is led by 21-year-old Fred Hampton. Hampton is beloved by his supporters, and hated beyond measure by J Edgar Hoover, the head of the FBI. Hoover is determined to stamp out this potential 'Black Messiah' - and he'll stop at nothing to do so.
Join Sophia Di Martino and Civil Rights lawyer Jeffrey Haas for the first instalment in a 2-part exploration of a shameful chapter in FBI history - COINTELPRO.
From SPYSCAPE, the home of secrets. A Cup And Nuzzle production. Series producers: Gemma Newby, Joe Foley. Produced by Morgan Childs. Music by Nick Ryan.
4/10/2023
43:31
The Mighty Wurlitzer | CIA
The idealism of youth is a powerful thing. But when you're part of a movement, can you ever be sure of who's really pulling the strings? In the 1950s and 60s, a hidden hand is manipulating members of the National Student Association. But a change is going to come - and someone is bound to blow the whistle.
Sophia Di Martino joins Professor Hugh Wilford to uncover the CIA's controversial involvement in student activism in the 20th century.
From SPYSCAPE, the home of secrets. A Cup And Nuzzle production. Series producers: Gemma Newby, Joe Foley. Produced by Morgan Childs. Music by Nick Ryan.
True Spies takes you inside the world's greatest espionage and detective operations. Our hosts Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby and Sophia Di Martino talk to the real spies behind the missions. What do they know? What are their skills? And what would you do in their position? We explore and investigate real life thrillers, mysteries and crimes - stories that prove truth is stranger than fiction! These stories cover lies, murder, theft, sex, drugs and rock ‘n roll. You’ll meet experts from the top intelligence agencies including FBI, CIA, MI5, MI6 (SIS), KGB, GRU, Mossad and many others. You’ll discover characters who spied because of money, ideology, coercion or just plain old ego. And, if you’d like to dig deeper into the world of secrets, and test your own secret intelligence skills, head over to spyscape.com for articles, games, experiences, puzzles and videos. A Cup & Nuzzle production. Series producers: Gemma Newby, Joe Foley. Music: Nick Ryan.