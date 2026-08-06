True Spies: Espionage | Investigation | Crime | Murder | Detective | Politics

Beginning with the invasion by Mussolini's army in October 1940, Greece was pulled into the Second World War and with it came a band of archeologists, classicists, and intellectuals who risked their lives to protect the country's great antiquities. Writer Steven Talty sits down with True Spies producer Morgan Childs to tell the extraordinary tale. From SPYSCAPE, the home of secrets. A Cup And Nuzzle production. Series producer: Joe Foley. Produced by Morgan Childs. Stephan Talty is the author of The American School of Spies: The Archeologists Who Fought the Nazis and Saved the Treasures of Ancient Greece. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Betrayal. It's an important theme in spy fiction. But Steve Chao, investigative journalist, has seen it up close - and the price of betrayal is all too real. In this classic episode of True Spies from 2021, Vanessa Kirby joins Steve as he meets a reluctant spy who could be the key to breaking a story of truly global significance. From SPYSCAPE, the home of secrets. A Cup And Nuzzle production. Series producer: Gemma Newby. Produced by Frank Palmer. Music by Nick Ryan. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

In September of 1943, thousands of British servicemen were being held in Italian PoW camps. When Mussolini fell, many stayed put, hoping to be liberated by an Allied advance. But others took their fates in to their own hands - melting into the Italian countryside. These escapees are the subject of historian Karen Farrington's latest book, The Great Italian Breakout - and in this episode, you'll hear two very different approaches to the art of escapology. From SPYSCAPE, the home of secrets. A Cup And Nuzzle production. Series producer: Joe Foley. Produced by Joe Foley. Karen Farrington is the author of The Great Italian Breakout: The Most Audacious Escapes of the Second World War. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Author Antonia Senior joins Morgan Childs to discuss the Cambridge Five - a British spy ring so notorious that aspects of their legacy have passed in to legend. Antonia's book, Stalin's Apostles, seeks to strip back the glamour and present their treachery in stark relief. From SPYSCAPE, the home of secrets. A Cup And Nuzzle production. Series producer: Joe Foley. Produced by Morgan Childs. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Content Warning: This episode contains sex references. In the second season of Brief Histories, True Spies producer Joe Foley is your guide to the shadowy side of the world's espionage capitals. In Washington D.C, we'll meet the high-society ladies who worked for and against the young United States, go inside the groundbreaking Church Committee, and learn about the X-rated adventures of a beloved children's author. From SPYSCAPE, the home of secrets and skills. A Cup And Nuzzle production. Series producer: Joe Foley. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About True Spies: Espionage | Investigation | Crime | Murder | Detective | Politics

About True Spies: Espionage | Investigation | Crime | Murder | Detective | Politics

About True Spies: Espionage | Investigation | Crime | Murder | Detective | Politics

True Spies takes you inside the world's greatest espionage and detective operations. Our hosts Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Sophia Di Martino, Daisy Ridley and Rhiannon Neads talk to the real spies behind the missions. What do they know? What are their skills? And what would you do in their position? We explore and investigate real life thrillers, mysteries and crimes - stories that prove truth is stranger than fiction! These stories cover lies, murder, theft, sex, drugs and rock ‘n roll. You’ll meet experts from the top intelligence agencies including FBI, CIA, MI5, MI6 (SIS), KGB, GRU, Mossad and many others. You’ll discover characters who spied because of money, ideology, coercion or just plain old ego. And, if you’d like to dig deeper into the world of secrets, and test your own secret intelligence skills, head over to spyscape.com for articles, games, experiences, puzzles and videos. For episodes first and ad-free, subscribe to Spyscape+ at: plus.Spyscape.com A Cup & Nuzzle production. Series producers: Gemma Newby, Joe Foley. Music: Nick Ryan.