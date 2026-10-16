Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
17 episodes
- After a work injury, Derika Moses had her spine fused. Then her pain got worse.
Years later, a letter arrived. The hardware in her back might be counterfeit. Not sterile. Not FDA approved. Made in a dingy machine shop in Southern California.
She wasn't the only one. Thousands of patients. Dozens of doctors, lawyers and healthcare workers. One of the largest healthcare frauds in U.S. history, run out of a Long Beach hospital by an elusive man...
Peabody Award-winning journalist Ben Adair follows the money and finds the people who paid for it with their bodies.
Listen to all of Doctor Billions now, ad-free, by subscribing to The Binge. Episodes drop Thursdays for all.
---
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-binge-cases-doctor-billions/id1525807626?i=1000792548639
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/0HTwSYebgecvu2ht9zy9dG?si=d9042cf3c2704730
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/collection/2410786?view=expanded
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Beauty, Deception & a Trail of Bodies: Inside the Mysterious Life of Sandra Bridewell04/22/2025 | 4 mins.She had a million-dollar smile and a trail of dead men behind her— who was Sandra Bridewell? Host and investigative report Cooper Moll exposes the secrets of the 'black widow' on Fatal Beauty - the latest true crime series to drop on The Binge.
Search for Fatal Beauty wherever you get your podcasts to start listening today. Subscribers to The Binge can listen to all episodes right now, completely ad-free.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- With a conference call, a magazine interview and a doctored pharmaceutical report, Elizabeth Holmes convinced a small group of very wealthy investors to put hundreds of millions of dollars in her unproven blood-testing startup.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- One of the enduring mysteries of the Theranos scandal is how Elizabeth Holmes managed to turn former Secretary of State George Shultz against his own grandson. New information sheds light on how she did it.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
More News podcasts
Trending News podcasts
About Bad Blood: The Final Chapter
The year is 2021. Elizabeth Holmes, once the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire, walks into a San Jose courtroom accused of lying to investors, doctors, and patients about her blood-testing startup, Theranos. Her charisma made her a Silicon Valley icon. Now it may be her only defense. John Carreyrou, the reporter who broke the Theranos scandal, takes you inside the trial that ended with a guilty verdict and a prison sentence of more than a decade, as he examines Silicon Valley’s fake-it-til-you-make-it culture and the case against Holmes. Subscribe to The Binge to get this series ad-free plus instant access to over 70 podcasts. Browse all series on The Binge channel on Apple Podcasts or at GetTheBinge.com.Podcast website
Listen to Bad Blood: The Final Chapter, Pivot and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Bad Blood: The Final Chapter
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Bad Blood: The Final Chapter: Podcasts in Family