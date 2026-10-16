One of the enduring mysteries of the Theranos scandal is how Elizabeth Holmes managed to turn former Secretary of State George Shultz against his own grandson. New information sheds light on how she did it. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

With a conference call, a magazine interview and a doctored pharmaceutical report, Elizabeth Holmes convinced a small group of very wealthy investors to put hundreds of millions of dollars in her unproven blood-testing startup. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Host John Carreyrou and reporter Emily Saul revisit the drama of Elizabeth Holmes’s guilty verdict, dissect its meaning, and discuss sentencing. And a surprise guest comes on the show. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

She had a million-dollar smile and a trail of dead men behind her— who was Sandra Bridewell? Host and investigative report Cooper Moll exposes the secrets of the 'black widow' on Fatal Beauty - the latest true crime series to drop on The Binge. Search for Fatal Beauty wherever you get your podcasts to start listening today. Subscribers to The Binge can listen to all episodes right now, completely ad-free. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

After a work injury, Derika Moses had her spine fused. Then her pain got worse. Years later, a letter arrived. The hardware in her back might be counterfeit. Not sterile. Not FDA approved. Made in a dingy machine shop in Southern California. She wasn't the only one. Thousands of patients. Dozens of doctors, lawyers and healthcare workers. One of the largest healthcare frauds in U.S. history, run out of a Long Beach hospital by an elusive man... Peabody Award-winning journalist Ben Adair follows the money and finds the people who paid for it with their bodies. Listen to all of Doctor Billions now, ad-free, by subscribing to The Binge. Episodes drop Thursdays for all. --- Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-binge-cases-doctor-billions/id1525807626?i=1000792548639 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/0HTwSYebgecvu2ht9zy9dG?si=d9042cf3c2704730 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/collection/2410786?view=expanded Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About Bad Blood: The Final Chapter

About Bad Blood: The Final Chapter

About Bad Blood: The Final Chapter