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Heist at the Louvre

ABC News
ArtsNews
Heist at the Louvre
Latest episode

3 episodes

  • Heist at the Louvre

    Hundred-Million-Dollar Questions

    10/05/2026 | 37 mins.
    The investigation begins. Police find crucial evidence — and the Louvre finds itself under scrutiny.

    Subscribe to 20/20 True Crime+ for ad-free listening, early access to new series, exclusive bonus content, and hundreds of episodes from the 20/20 true crime vault. Visit apple.co/2020truecrime to subscribe now.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Heist at the Louvre

    Inside the Glass Cases

    09/28/2026 | 33 mins.
    The day of the heist, told by the people who experienced it firsthand.

    Subscribe to 20/20 True Crime+ for ad-free listening, early access to new series, exclusive bonus content, and hundreds of episodes from the 20/20 true crime vault. Visit apple.co/2020truecrime to subscribe now.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Heist at the Louvre

    Coming Soon: 'Heist at the Louvre'

    09/14/2026 | 1 mins.
    A museum has been robbed. Now, a new series from ABC Audio explores how it happened and asks: How could thousands of diamonds simply disappear?

    Coming September 28. New episodes Mondays.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Heist at the Louvre
On October 19, 2025, the Louvre Museum was robbed. Now, $100 million worth of jewelry, once owned by French royalty, is missing. And the most famous museum in the world became a crime scene. In this four-part series, James Longman follows the investigation of the heist, diving deep to explore the Parisian criminal underworld and the international hunt for the crown jewels. Subscribe to 20/20 True Crime+ for ad-free listening, early access to new series, exclusive bonus content, and hundreds of episodes from the 20/20 true crime vault. Visit apple.co/2020truecrime to subscribe now. Terms apply.
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