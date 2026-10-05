On October 19, 2025, the Louvre Museum was robbed. Now, $100 million worth of jewelry, once owned by French royalty, is missing.

And the most famous museum in the world became a crime scene. In this four-part series, James Longman follows the investigation of the heist, diving deep to explore the Parisian criminal underworld and the international hunt for the crown jewels. Subscribe to 20/20 True Crime+ for ad-free listening, early access to new series, exclusive bonus content, and hundreds of episodes from the 20/20 true crime vault. Visit apple.co/2020truecrime to subscribe now. Terms apply.