The Hallmarked Man Listener Predictions

This week, we have our first ever listener predictions episode, this time for The Hallmarked Man! It's split into spoiler-free and spoiler-filled sections (with the latter having spoilers for the five minute audio sample and the teaser videos from Robert Galbraith's social media pages). We also share our thoughts on some of the predictions as well as the sample.(Please keep our public comments section as spoiler free as possible - feel free to message or email us your spoiler-y thoughts!)See you on the other side! Links:www.thesefilespod.comwww.ko-fi.com/thesefilespodwww.facebook.com/thesefilespodwww.twitter.com/thesefilespodwww.instagram.com/thesefilespodhttp://thesefilespod.tumblr.com