Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsArtsThe Strike &amp; Ellacott Files
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Strike &amp; Ellacott Files
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Strike &amp; Ellacott Files

The Strike and Ellacott Files
ArtsBooks
The Strike &amp; Ellacott Files
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 148
  • E2: THM Listener Reaction Call-In Episode, Part 1
    This week, we have part 1 of our listener reaction call-in episode for The Hallmarked Man!Thank you to Devika, Ali, Lucy, Jessica, Ashley, Franchesca, Cat, Nelli, Selena, Katie, Kelsey, Emily & Mary, Val, Louise, and Mary for their appearances on this episode!Next episode (9 October): THM Listener Reaction Call-In Episode, Part 2Links:www.thesefilespod.comwww.ko-fi.com/thesefilespodwww.facebook.com/thesefilespodwww.twitter.com/thesefilespodwww.instagram.com/thesefilespodhttp://thesefilespod.tumblr.com
    --------  
    2:00:48
  • E1: The Hallmarked Man Review & Reactions
    This week, we bring you our spoiler-filled review and in-the-moment reactions to Robert Galbraith's The Hallmarked Man. What a ride!Links:www.thesefilespod.comwww.ko-fi.com/thesefilespodwww.facebook.com/thesefilespodwww.twitter.com/thesefilespodwww.instagram.com/thesefilespodhttp://thesefilespod.tumblr.com
    --------  
    1:59:37
  • The Hallmarked Man Listener Predictions
    This week, we have our first ever listener predictions episode, this time for The Hallmarked Man! It's split into spoiler-free and spoiler-filled sections (with the latter having spoilers for the five minute audio sample and the teaser videos from Robert Galbraith's social media pages). We also share our thoughts on some of the predictions as well as the sample.(Please keep our public comments section as spoiler free as possible - feel free to message or email us your spoiler-y thoughts!)See you on the other side! Links:www.thesefilespod.comwww.ko-fi.com/thesefilespodwww.facebook.com/thesefilespodwww.twitter.com/thesefilespodwww.instagram.com/thesefilespodhttp://thesefilespod.tumblr.com
    --------  
    2:47:59
  • Happy 60th Birthday, JK Rowling!
    Happy birthday, JK Rowling! We may not have a table at the Ritz or a donkey balloon on standby, but we’re celebrating you with heartfelt thanks for stories that resonate so deeply and characters we love like old friends.With love from Kenz, Lindsay, Pools, and all of The Strike and Ellacott Files listeners Special thanks to:Iris, Ali, Ashlyn, Bastian, Beth/Mike/James/Lily,  Carrie, Chloe, Deb, Denise, Ricke, Ginger, Heather, Jack, Jen, Mr Magspie, Kurt, Mary, Mayan, Nathan, Ntongase, Patricio, Rachael, Ragnhild, Tharsila, Beatrice, Virginia, MozartGalbraith, Glenda (Let Women Peak), Katie, Marcus, Svitlana, Kairos, Raven, Domenico, Amanda, Annachiara, Emily, Jyoti, Lisa, Mojca, Nina, @RowlingMore Team, Anaïs, Natasha, Ira, Armando and AbbyLinks:www.thesefilespod.comwww.ko-fi.com/thesefilespodwww.facebook.com/thesefilespodwww.twitter.com/thesefilespodwww.instagram.com/thesefilespodhttp://thesefilespod.tumblr.com
    --------  
    17:27
  • Season 5 Outtakes & Bloopers
    Today, we have a special bonus episode showcasing all of our best outtakes and bloopers from season 5 covering The Silkworm. Let us know some of your favorites!Links:www.thesefilespod.comwww.ko-fi.com/thesefilespodwww.facebook.com/thesefilespodwww.twitter.com/thesefilespodwww.instagram.com/thesefilespodhttp://thesefilespod.tumblr.com
    --------  
    1:00:28

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About The Strike &amp; Ellacott Files

An unofficial podcast by three women who love all things relating to Robert Galbraith's Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott series.
Podcast website
ArtsBooks

Listen to The Strike &amp; Ellacott Files, Fresh Air and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.9 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/30/2025 - 2:59:00 AM