Ep 87: The Enchantment of Middle Grade with Melissa Dassori (GRETA EVER AFTER)
Welcome in! I'm so glad you're here with me.On today's episode, I'm sharing my conversation with author, Melissa Dassori to discuss her newest middle grade novel, GRETA EVER AFTER.Mentioned in this episode:Greta Ever AfterJ.R. Silver Writes Her WorldForce of NatureThe Trouble of HeroesKareem BetweenDana Sanmar
28:10
28:10
Ep 86: The Thrill of a Second Chance Romance with Kathleen Barber (BOTH THINGS ARE TRUE)
Welcome in! I'm so glad you're here with me.On today's episode, I'm sharing my conversation with author and book coach, Kathleen Barber to discuss her first contemporary romance, BOTH THINGS ARE TRUE.Mentioned in this episode:Both Things are TrueTruth Be ToldTruth Be Told - Apple TV+Hello SunshineFollow MeIt's a Love StoryBattle of the BookstoresThe FavoritesWait Till Helen ComesWe Have Always Lived in the CastleSisterhood Above All
44:12
44:12
Ep 85: When Characters Become Family with AJ Pearce (DEAR MISS LAKE)
Welcome in! I'm so glad you're here with me.On today's episode, I'm sharing my conversation with bestselling author, AJ Pearce, to discuss her final installment of the Emmy Lake Chronicles, DEAR MISS LAKE.Mentioned in this episode:Dear Miss LakeDear Mrs. BirdYours CheerfullyMrs. Porter CallingMiss Buncle's BookThe Enchanted April
36:31
36:31
Ep 84: From a Beloved Series to an Epic Journey with Karina Yan Glaser (THE NINE MOONS OF HAN YU AND LULI)
Welcome in! I'm so glad you're here with me.On today's episode, I'm sharing my conversation with beloved and bestselling author, Karina Yan Glaser, to discuss her newest middle grade novel, THE NINE MOONS OF HAN YU AND LULI.Mentioned in this episode:The Nine Moons of Han Yu and LuliThe Vanderbeekers SeriesA Duet for HomeLab Girl The SaturdaysAll-of-a-Kind FamilyThe Baby Sitters ClubDear GeniusThe Metropolitan Museum of ArtThe Runaway Bunny
44:22
44:22
Ep 83: Finding Your Superpower with Meredith Davis (THE MINOR RESCUE)
Welcome in! I'm so glad you're here with me.On today's episode, I'm sharing my conversation with author, Meredith Davis to discuss her middle grade sequel, THE MINOR RESCUE.Mentioned in this episode:The Minor RescueThe Minor MiracleBilly YongHer Own Two FeetSCBWIVCFA MFA in Writing for Children & Young AdultsKathi AppeltThe Habit Redbud Writers GuildElizabeth Bass ParmanDevotionsLine-a-Day JournalJulie & JuliaChasing SlowKatherine PatersonThe Undead Fox of Deadwood ForestSuperfudgeHenry Reed's Babysitting ServiceThe Trouble with Heroes
