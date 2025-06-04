Cooking By Heart with Chris Sarandon with Special Guest John Markus

In this SEASON 3 FINALE, I sit down with Emmy, Peabody, and Humanitas Award-winning writer and comedy icon John Markus. From memories of his mother's hearty Eastern European cooking to early joke writing for legends like Bob Hope and Joan Rivers. John shares his incredible journey through the world of comedy. Get the inside scoop on his breakout role with the hit sitcom Taxi, and how he rose to become head writer and show-runner on one of the most iconic shows of the 80s that later became controversial because of its star, Bill Cosby. And in a delicious twist, he also lets us in on how he became a member of the Barbecue Hall of Fame and created the hit TV show, BBQ Pitmasters! A hilarious and revealing conversation with this comedy legend, one with an unheard-of surprise ending.