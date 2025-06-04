Cooking By Heart with Chris Sarandon with Special Guest John Markus
In this SEASON 3 FINALE, I sit down with Emmy, Peabody, and Humanitas Award-winning writer and comedy icon John Markus. From memories of his mother's hearty Eastern European cooking to early joke writing for legends like Bob Hope and Joan Rivers. John shares his incredible journey through the world of comedy. Get the inside scoop on his breakout role with the hit sitcom Taxi, and how he rose to become head writer and show-runner on one of the most iconic shows of the 80s that later became controversial because of its star, Bill Cosby. And in a delicious twist, he also lets us in on how he became a member of the Barbecue Hall of Fame and created the hit TV show, BBQ Pitmasters! A hilarious and revealing conversation with this comedy legend, one with an unheard-of surprise ending.
--------
1:03:58
--------
1:03:58
Cooking By Heart With Chris Sarandon With Special Guest Caroline Aaron
In this episode, SAG Award-winning actress Caroline Aaron shares what it was like growing up Jewish in the South, dining out gratis, thanks to her father’s work as a restaurant supplier before his untimely death, and the subsequent Southern meals lovingly prepared by her family’s African-American housekeeper—including fried chicken and a distinctive red/orange matzoh ball soup at Passover. She reflects on her activist single mother’s influence, dinner table conversations centered on social justice, and the values that shaped her. Caroline also discusses her work with legendary directors like Mike Nichols, Woody Allen, and Tim Burton, and recalls Uta Hagen’s unforgettable advice about food and acting. Join me for a vibrant, funny, and heartfelt conversation with one of the most prolific and versatile actresses of stage, screen, and television.Don't forget to follow all of the social media! @Sarandon_Chris on Twitter @TheOfficialChrisSarandon on Instagram Chris Sarandon on Facebook www.chrissarandon.com linktr.ee/theofficialchrissarandonSubscribe on Youtube at https://youtube.com/shorts/-vGUyj0TK-Q
--------
48:02
--------
48:02
Cooking By Heart with Chris Sarandon with Special Guest Nick Castle
Director/Actor Nick Castle remembers growing up in Hollywood with his Italian-American family eating traditional ethnic fare, having his famous movie choreographer father home for dinner after working at a nearby film studio which young Nick would often visit, and meals with his extended family in Queens, NY. He also talks about his writing collaborations with fellow USC Film School director/alum John Carpenter and ...a fortuitous visit to the original 'Halloween' movie set and the unbelievable result. A down-to-earth and sometimes unpredictable conversation with this veteran director.Don't forget to follow all of the social media! @Sarandon_Chris on Twitter @TheOfficialChrisSarandon on Instagram Chris Sarandon on Facebook www.chrissarandon.com linktr.ee/theofficialchrissarandonSubscribe on Youtube at https://youtube.com/shorts/-vGUyj0TK-Q
--------
39:19
--------
39:19
Cooking By Heart With Chris Sarandon with Special Guest Dori Greenspan
In this episode, 5-time James Beard Award Winner Dorie Greenspan remembers her non-cooking parents, learning to love food by going out to dinner and burning down the family kitchen! She discusses cookbook collaborations with Julia Child, Daniel Boulud, and Jean-George, how she cooks differently in New York and Paris, and her love of baking, calling it a generous act because it's always shared. Join my illuminating and often hilarious conversation with this influential food writer and author of 15 cookbooks. Don't forget to follow all of the social media! @Sarandon_Chris on Twitter @TheOfficialChrisSarandon on Instagram Chris Sarandon on Facebook www.chrissarandon.com linktr.ee/theofficialchrissarandonSubscribe on Youtube at https://youtube.com/shorts/-vGUyj0TK-Q
--------
51:26
--------
51:26
Cooking By Heart With Chris Sarandon With Special Guest Sachi Parker
In this episode, Sachi Parker, the daughter of award-winning actress Shirley MacClain, talks about moving at age 2 from LA to Japan with her father, producer and gourmet cook Steve Parker. She remembers harvesting sea urchin from the sea and eating them alfresco, and always accompanying her father as he cooked. Boarding school food was horrible in England and divine in Switzerland, after which came a shocking ultimatum from her mother. She then spent five years as a multilingual flight attendant only to return to LA and her mother’s house, where Sachi became an actress herself, a daughter, and a dinner party cook for her mother‘s Hollywood friends. What a life from this extraordinary woman! Join us.Don't forget to follow all of the social media! @Sarandon_Chris on Twitter @TheOfficialChrisSarandon on Instagram Chris Sarandon on Facebook www.chrissarandon.com linktr.ee/theofficialchrissarandonSubscribe on Youtube at https://youtube.com/shorts/-vGUyj0TK-Q
On this podcast, I will be talking with actors, authors, politicians, business figures, health care professionals, musicians, and comedians and we will center on memories of the meals or favorite foods we all grew up with, from the exotic to the mundane, dishes that still tickle or tantalize us as adults and, most importantly, we’ll discuss the stories and people that accompany those memories.
Instagram: TheOfficialChrisSarandon
Twitter: Sarandon_Chris
Facebook: Chris Sarandon
Website: https://www.chrissarandon.com/