Whether it was a reaction to the politics of the time or the rapidly approaching end date of the Mayan calendar, the pop-cultural landscape of the early 2010s can be best remembered for one thing: dystopian literature. Join plucky young heroines and podcast hosts Daphne and Kellie as they dive into all of your favorite young adult novels and series from this era as we reread the revolution. We lived through it once and are back to recap, review, and discuss all the best and worst that the world-shifting genre of YA fiction has to offer–the sci-fi, the fantasy, and the supernatural–at least until our society crumbles and we have to survive a brave new world.Follow us on social media at @rereadingtherevolution for updates, and email us at [email protected]
with any comments or episode suggestions!