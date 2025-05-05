"It's Been a Long Time Coming" | Sunrise on the Reaping

"I was genuinely afraid…I might throw up from crying so hard."It's the one you've all been waiting for…everything for the past three months has led to this. We're joined by very special guest Emma Skies to discuss the most anticipated release since we launched our podcast, Sunrise on the Reaping (2025!).We return to District 12 one more time to cover our initial thoughts and reactions, fan theories, Panem and America, Suzanne Collins and Lionsgate's balance between art and commerce, and what this book means to The Hunger Games series' legacy. We lose track of how many times we use the words "brutal" and "devastating." This is our longest episode yet and we easily could've talked about this book for another hour because there's so much to dig into!Correction: Francis Lawrence is coming back for the 5th time as director if you count the Mockingjays separately!Correction 2: I just learned that we've been pronouncing azure wrong. Oops. The USA Today article featuring us: https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/books/2025/03/19/hunger-games-cultural-impact/82518262007/The Hunger Games 10-year anniversary Scholastic interview: https://www.suzannecollinsbooks.com/hunger_games_10th_anniversary_scholastic_interview.htmThe Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Scholastic interview: https://www.suzannecollinsbooks.com/the_ballad_of_songbirds_and_snakes_scholastic_interview.htmSunrise on the Reaping Scholastic interview: https://www.suzannecollinsbooks.com/sunrise_on_the_reaping_scholastic_interview.htmFollow Emma @emmaskies across social media! https://linktr.ee/BiblioSkiesEmma's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@emmaskiesEmma's Bindery Imprint: https://skiesreads.binderybooks.com/Pre-order To Bargain With Mortals: https://www.rabasu.com/buytbwm