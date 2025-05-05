Powered by RND
Arts
Rereading the Revolution
Rereading the Revolution

Kellie and Daphne
Arts
Rereading the Revolution
  • "Blatant Twilight Ripoff" | Hush, Hush
    "It’s maybe the worst book I’ve ever read in my life."Sorry in advance to the Hush, Hush fans, but needless to say, we had some thoughts about Becca Fitzpatrick's 2009 novel. Namely, "why" and "how?" Daphne and Kellie talk fallen angels, nephilim, teen romance, unlikeable characters, terrible worldbuilding, and yes, tacos, in this supernatural episode.Information on supporting library resources!https://www.libbylife.com/2025-03-17-what-you-can-do-to-support-libraries-right-nowhttps://aaslh.org/defend-the-institute-of-museum-and-library-services/https://www.ala.org/faq-executive-order-targeting-imls#:~:text=Write%20a%20letter%20to%20the,ALA%20or%20renew%20your%20membership.Correction: this book opens with an epiGRaph, NOT and epiTaph.Follow us on social media @rereadingtherevolution for updates and behind-the-scenes details! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1:24:08
  • "Peak 2014 Culture" | The 100 Pilot Sneak Peek
    UNLOCK THE FULL EPISODE BY SUBSCRIBING TO OUR PATREON AT PATREON.COM/REREADINGTHEREVOLUTION**Note: to avoid the new App Store subscription fee, subscribe through the desktop site, NOT the app!**"You would think it was written for this show and not Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark."Our patron-voted episode for this month is on The CW's The 100 pilot (2014)! We cover the differences between the show and book, special effects budgets, the grand tradition of casting 30-year-olds to play teenagers, and probably the greatest needle drop of all time. It's a short preview this month because we cover a lot of subscriber-exclusive secret news about what's coming up next on the podcast in this one 😉Follow us on social media @rereadingtherevolution for updates and behind-the-scenes details! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1:51
  • "It's Been a Long Time Coming" | Sunrise on the Reaping
    “I was genuinely afraid…I might throw up from crying so hard.”It’s the one you’ve all been waiting for…everything for the past three months has led to this. We’re joined by very special guest Emma Skies to discuss the most anticipated release since we launched our podcast, Sunrise on the Reaping (2025!).We return to District 12 one more time to cover our initial thoughts and reactions, fan theories, Panem and America, Suzanne Collins and Lionsgate’s balance between art and commerce, and what this book means to The Hunger Games series’ legacy. We lose track of how many times we use the words "brutal" and "devastating." This is our longest episode yet and we easily could’ve talked about this book for another hour because there’s so much to dig into!Correction: Francis Lawrence is coming back for the 5th time as director if you count the Mockingjays separately!Correction 2: I just learned that we’ve been pronouncing azure wrong. Oops. The USA Today article featuring us: https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/books/2025/03/19/hunger-games-cultural-impact/82518262007/The Hunger Games 10-year anniversary Scholastic interview: https://www.suzannecollinsbooks.com/hunger_games_10th_anniversary_scholastic_interview.htmThe Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Scholastic interview: https://www.suzannecollinsbooks.com/the_ballad_of_songbirds_and_snakes_scholastic_interview.htmSunrise on the Reaping Scholastic interview: https://www.suzannecollinsbooks.com/sunrise_on_the_reaping_scholastic_interview.htmFollow Emma @emmaskies across social media! https://linktr.ee/BiblioSkiesEmma's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@emmaskiesEmma's Bindery Imprint: https://skiesreads.binderybooks.com/Pre-order To Bargain With Mortals: https://www.rabasu.com/buytbwmFollow us on social media @rereadingtherevolution for updates and behind-the-scenes details! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1:32:39
  • "Rachel Zegler Defense Squad" | The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Movie
    "Two things I love: you and cheating."We're back and rejoined by special guest and Ballad movie superfan Mara to cover the most recent movie in The Hunger Games series, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023). Unlike the book episode, we're all on the same page with this one--it's a shockingly good adaptation and valued addition to the franchise. We discuss how this movie got made, changes from the book, and our inner fangirls coming out in a big way for this one.Movie location breakdown: https://movie-locations.com/movies/h/ballad-of-songbirds-and-snakes.phpMara’s socials: @maras_storiesMara's podcast: @no_beta_podcastFollow us on social media @rereadingtherevolution for updates and behind-the-scenes details! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1:08:30
  • "Snooze Fest" | The Scorch Trials Sneak Peek
    UNLOCK THE FULL EPISODE BY SUBSCRIBING TO OUR PATREON AT PATREON.COM/REREADINGTHEREVOLUTION**Note: to avoid the App Store subscription fee, subscribe through the desktop site, NOT the app!**"There’s a lot of walking through the desert."Our patron-voted sequel episode for March is the sequel to The Maze Runner, James Dashner’s The Scorch Trials (2010). There are so many events in this book and yet...nothing really happens?Follow us on social media @rereadingtherevolution for updates and behind-the-scenes details! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3:14

About Rereading the Revolution

Whether it was a reaction to the politics of the time or the rapidly approaching end date of the Mayan calendar, the pop-cultural landscape of the early 2010s can be best remembered for one thing: dystopian literature. Join plucky young heroines and podcast hosts Daphne and Kellie as they dive into all of your favorite young adult novels and series from this era as we reread the revolution. We lived through it once and are back to recap, review, and discuss all the best and worst that the world-shifting genre of YA fiction has to offer–the sci-fi, the fantasy, and the supernatural–at least until our society crumbles and we have to survive a brave new world.Follow us on social media at @rereadingtherevolution for updates, and email us at [email protected] with any comments or episode suggestions! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
ArtsBooksTV & FilmFilm ReviewsAfter Shows

