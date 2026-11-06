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136 episodes
- This is the Daily Fro for Wednesday, November 4th, 2026.
Text Me 3137109729
Ziv Koren on IG https://www.instagram.com/zivkoren1/?hl=en
My interview with Ziv in 2014 https://youtu.be/QC0U11HGVm4?si=AP-Y3l0U5bi7kfZx&t=4609
- This is the Daily Fro for Saturday, October 31st, 2026
Text Me 3137109729
Wedding Photos https://www.instagram.com/p/DfK3TxSm8f-/?img_index=1
Playlist for About Time https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3GHlT18Ig5yaNSInK0JW7W?si=ONMAVhgXQeuoF424lfasxA
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About The Daily FRO
The Daily FRO is where I, Jared Polin sit down sometime during the day to share what's on my mind. It could be life, photography, something that pisses me off at that moment and more. (I might not be Daily, but I will figure that out along the way).Podcast website
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