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The Daily FRO

Jared Polin
Arts
The Daily FRO
Latest episode

136 episodes

  • The Daily FRO

    November 5th 2026: Gary V Is So WRONG / FEDEX SUCKS!!!

    11/05/2026 | 26 mins.
    This is the Daily Fro for Thursday, November 5th, 2026.
    Text Me 3137109729
  • The Daily FRO

    November 4th 2026: Bullet Proof Vests & Cameras (Ziv Koren Interview)

    11/04/2026 | 58 mins.
    This is the Daily Fro for Wednesday, November 4th, 2026.
    Text Me 3137109729

    Ziv Koren on IG https://www.instagram.com/zivkoren1/?hl=en
    My interview with Ziv in 2014 https://youtu.be/QC0U11HGVm4?si=AP-Y3l0U5bi7kfZx&t=4609
  • The Daily FRO

    November 2nd 2026: I Learned I Didn't Know About Exposure Today...

    11/03/2026 | 23 mins.
    This is the Daily Fro for Monday, November 2nd, 2026.
    Txt Me 3137109729
    store.froknowsphoto.com
  • The Daily FRO

    November 1st 2026: They Cropped My Photos & Didn't Tag Me...

    11/02/2026 | 22 mins.
    This is the Daily Fro for Sunday, November 1st, 2026.
    Texrt Me 3137109729
    Instagram Post with the 1st Birthday Photos.
    https://www.instagram.com/p/DfOUASOjniX/?rpxt=MTJoczBocXBldXNtcg==
  • The Daily FRO

    October 31st 2026: Today I Cried (It's Been 50 years)

    10/31/2026 | 17 mins.
    This is the Daily Fro for Saturday, October 31st, 2026
    Text Me 3137109729
    Wedding Photos https://www.instagram.com/p/DfK3TxSm8f-/?img_index=1
    Playlist for About Time https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3GHlT18Ig5yaNSInK0JW7W?si=ONMAVhgXQeuoF424lfasxA
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About The Daily FRO
The Daily FRO is where I, Jared Polin sit down sometime during the day to share what's on my mind. It could be life, photography, something that pisses me off at that moment and more. (I might not be Daily, but I will figure that out along the way).
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