Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
92 episodes
- Anyone can cook! Ratatouille has always been my favorite movie, and a few years ago, I posted a video making ratatouille with my hamster (Pesto) on my head. I've always wanted to do the real thing. This is probably the hardest video I have ever made, so I hope you enjoy it!
More Arts podcasts
Trending Arts podcasts
About Nick DiGiovanni
Nick DiGiovanni is the world's top food content creator who is redefining what it means to be a chef. A MasterChef finalist and NYT Best-Selling author, Nick is known for pushing culinary boundaries: breaking world records, cooking with some of the world’s biggest stars, and even training a rat to make Ratatouille. Follow along for wild adventures that blend irresistible food, creativity, and a whole lot of fun!Podcast website
Listen to Nick DiGiovanni, Gastropod and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Nick DiGiovanni
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.