Abu and Leo dive deep into the third episode of HBO's Dune: Prophecy.
This episode contains SPOILERS for Dune by Frank Herbert, Villeneuve's films, and Brian Herbert's prequel book Sisterhood of Dune.
Get ad-free episodes and bonus content: https://www.patreon.com/GomJabbar
Say thank you with a tip: http://buymeacoffee.com/gomjabbar
Watch video versions of select episodes: https://www.youtube.com/@loreparty
Get yourself some custom-designed Dune swag: https://www.gomjabbarshop.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:29:22
Live Q&A: Dune Prophecy Episode 2
Abu and Leo respond to your questions about the second episode of Dune: Prophecy on HBO.
This episode contains SPOILERS for Brian Herbert's prequel novel Sisterhood of Dune and Frank Herbert's novels up through Heretics of Dune.
Get ad-free episodes and bonus content: https://www.patreon.com/GomJabbar
Say thank you with a tip: http://buymeacoffee.com/gomjabbar
Watch video versions of select episodes: https://www.youtube.com/@loreparty
Get yourself some custom-designed Dune swag: https://www.gomjabbarshop.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:17:32
Mailbag: Kwisatz Haderachs, Divided Gods, Our Favorite Characters and More
Abu and Leo pause their read-through of Heretics of Dune to crack open your messages and answer your burning questions.
This episode contains NO SPOILERS beyond the books and chapters covered thus far.
Read along with us by following the Heretics of Dune book club schedule
Get ad-free episodes and bonus content: https://www.patreon.com/GomJabbar
Say thank you with a tip: http://buymeacoffee.com/gomjabbar
Watch video versions of select episodes: https://www.youtube.com/@loreparty
Get yourself some custom-designed Dune swag: https://www.gomjabbarshop.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:11:51
Dune: Prophecy Episode 2
Abu and Leo dive deep into the second episode of HBO's Dune: Prophecy.
This episode contains SPOILERS for Dune by Frank Herbert, Villeneuve's films, and Brian Herbert's prequel book Sisterhood of Dune.
Get ad-free episodes and bonus content: https://www.patreon.com/GomJabbar
Say thank you with a tip: http://buymeacoffee.com/gomjabbar
Watch video versions of select episodes: https://www.youtube.com/@loreparty
Get yourself some custom-designed Dune swag: https://www.gomjabbarshop.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:16:31
Live Q&A: Dune Prophecy Episode 1 (with Quinn's Ideas)
Abu and Leo, along with Quinn from Quinn's Ideas field questions from listeners and the broader internet all about episode one of Dune: Prophecy!
This episode contains SPOILERS for Dune by Frank Herbert, Villeneuve's films, and Brian Herbert's prequel book Sisterhood of Dune!
Get ad-free episodes and bonus content: https://www.patreon.com/GomJabbar
Say thank you with a tip: http://buymeacoffee.com/gomjabbar
Watch video versions of select episodes: https://www.youtube.com/@loreparty
Get yourself some custom-designed Dune swag: https://www.gomjabbarshop.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Gom Jabbar is the ultimate guide to the Dune universe for both longtime fans and newcomers. Join hosts Abu and Leo as they dive deep into every aspect of Dune lore, from Frank Herbert's original novels to HBO's television show and Denis Villeneuve's blockbuster films. New episodes every other Friday.