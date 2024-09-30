Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsArtsGom Jabbar: A Dune Podcast
Listen to Gom Jabbar: A Dune Podcast in the App
Listen to Gom Jabbar: A Dune Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Gom Jabbar: A Dune Podcast

Podcast Gom Jabbar: A Dune Podcast
Lore Party Media
Gom Jabbar is the ultimate guide to the Dune universe for both longtime fans and newcomers. Join hosts Abu and Leo as they dive deep into every aspect of Dune l...
More
ArtsBooksTV & Film

Available Episodes

5 of 216
  • Dune: Prophecy Episode 3
    Abu and Leo dive deep into the third episode of HBO's Dune: Prophecy. This episode contains SPOILERS for Dune by Frank Herbert, Villeneuve's films, and Brian Herbert's prequel book Sisterhood of Dune. Get ad-free episodes and bonus content: https://www.patreon.com/GomJabbar Say thank you with a tip: http://buymeacoffee.com/gomjabbar Watch video versions of select episodes: https://www.youtube.com/@loreparty Get yourself some custom-designed Dune swag: https://www.gomjabbarshop.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:29:22
  • Live Q&A: Dune Prophecy Episode 2
    Abu and Leo respond to your questions about the second episode of Dune: Prophecy on HBO. This episode contains SPOILERS for Brian Herbert's prequel novel Sisterhood of Dune and Frank Herbert's novels up through Heretics of Dune. Get ad-free episodes and bonus content: https://www.patreon.com/GomJabbar Say thank you with a tip: http://buymeacoffee.com/gomjabbar Watch video versions of select episodes: https://www.youtube.com/@loreparty Get yourself some custom-designed Dune swag: https://www.gomjabbarshop.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:17:32
  • Mailbag: Kwisatz Haderachs, Divided Gods, Our Favorite Characters and More
    Abu and Leo pause their read-through of Heretics of Dune to crack open your messages and answer your burning questions. This episode contains NO SPOILERS beyond the books and chapters covered thus far. Read along with us by following the Heretics of Dune book club schedule Get ad-free episodes and bonus content: https://www.patreon.com/GomJabbar Say thank you with a tip: http://buymeacoffee.com/gomjabbar Watch video versions of select episodes: https://www.youtube.com/@loreparty Get yourself some custom-designed Dune swag: https://www.gomjabbarshop.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:11:51
  • Dune: Prophecy Episode 2
    Abu and Leo dive deep into the second episode of HBO's Dune: Prophecy. This episode contains SPOILERS for Dune by Frank Herbert, Villeneuve's films, and Brian Herbert's prequel book Sisterhood of Dune. Get ad-free episodes and bonus content: https://www.patreon.com/GomJabbar Say thank you with a tip: http://buymeacoffee.com/gomjabbar Watch video versions of select episodes: https://www.youtube.com/@loreparty Get yourself some custom-designed Dune swag: https://www.gomjabbarshop.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:16:31
  • Live Q&A: Dune Prophecy Episode 1 (with Quinn's Ideas)
    Abu and Leo, along with Quinn from Quinn's Ideas field questions from listeners and the broader internet all about episode one of Dune: Prophecy! This episode contains SPOILERS for Dune by Frank Herbert, Villeneuve's films, and Brian Herbert's prequel book Sisterhood of Dune! Get ad-free episodes and bonus content: https://www.patreon.com/GomJabbar Say thank you with a tip: http://buymeacoffee.com/gomjabbar Watch video versions of select episodes: https://www.youtube.com/@loreparty Get yourself some custom-designed Dune swag: https://www.gomjabbarshop.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:11:12

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About Gom Jabbar: A Dune Podcast

Gom Jabbar is the ultimate guide to the Dune universe for both longtime fans and newcomers. Join hosts Abu and Leo as they dive deep into every aspect of Dune lore, from Frank Herbert's original novels to HBO's television show and Denis Villeneuve's blockbuster films. New episodes every other Friday.
Podcast website

Listen to Gom Jabbar: A Dune Podcast, Spooked and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Gom Jabbar: A Dune Podcast: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.29.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/4/2024 - 3:08:32 AM