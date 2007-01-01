Off The Shelf with Morgann Book

#1: The Books That Made Me A Reader

Welcome to your new favourite podcast :) In our FIRST ever episode, I'm talking about all the books that turned me into a reader — from the ones that made me fall in love with stories as a kid to the unforgettable reads that kept me up way too late (and maybe freaked me out a little lol). Whether it's the chaotic dystopian era, the romantasy books that completely changed my life, or those BookTok faves that took over my feed, this episode is all about the stories that shaped me as a reader.Here's a full rundown of the books I mentioned:📚 CHILDHOOD FAVOURITES:Step into Reading seriesIvy and Bean by Annie BarrowsAnd Then It Happened series by Michael WadeDreamer Wisher Liar by Charise Mericle HarperThe City of Ember by Jeanne DuPrau🔥 DYSTOPIAN ERA READS:The Raft by S.A. BodeenThe Hunger Games by Suzanne CollinsDivergent by Veronica RothTwilight by Stephenie MeyerVampire Academy by Richelle Mead💫 ROMANTASY READSThrone of Glass by Sarah J. MaasA Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR) by Sarah J. MaasA Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas📖 2017 READING HIGHLIGHTS (AKA PEAK READING YEAR):The Iron King by Julie KagawaObsidian by Jennifer L. ArmentroutDie for Me by Amy PlumAfter by Anna ToddAll the Bright Places by Jennifer Niven📈 EARLY BOOKTOK HITSThe Cruel Prince by Holly BlackZodiac Academy by Caroline Peckham & Susanne ValentiBirthday Girl by Penelope DouglasShatter Me by Tahereh MafiWhether you're feeling nostalgic or looking for your next obsession, this episode is packed with bookish recs you'll want to add to your list! ✨📖 FOLLOW USMorgannTiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@morgannbook?lang=enInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/morgannbook/?hl=enYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/c/MorgannBookThe Bookish ClubTiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thebookish.clubInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebookish.club/Substack: https://thebookishclub.substack.com/