How Mario Dedivanovic founder of Makeup by Mario Turned 20 Years of Professional Experience Into a Innovative & Successful Beauty Brand

Mario Dedivanovic, one of the most influential makeup artists, shares his journey in the makeup industry. As the founder of Makeup by Mario, he shares how he turned his 20 years of makeup experience into a line of viral and successful products. He takes us through his creative process, discusses how to find your niche as a makeup artist, and gives us key tips for properly concealing your under eyes. We also chat about the challenges of creating a brand, the importance of using all social media platforms as a brand and personal brand, and the selling power of TikTok. With years of experience in the industry, Mario provides valuable insights, while highlighting the importance of self-belief, even when challenged with doubt or disbelief from those around you.