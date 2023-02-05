Marianna Hewitt is a leading voice in social media with over 1 million followers and also the co-founder of skincare line, Summer Fridays. Each week on Life Wit... More
How Mario Dedivanovic founder of Makeup by Mario Turned 20 Years of Professional Experience Into a Innovative & Successful Beauty Brand
Mario Dedivanovic, one of the most influential makeup artists, shares his journey in the makeup industry. As the founder of Makeup by Mario, he shares how he turned his 20 years of makeup experience into a line of viral and successful products. He takes us through his creative process, discusses how to find your niche as a makeup artist, and gives us key tips for properly concealing your under eyes. We also chat about the challenges of creating a brand, the importance of using all social media platforms as a brand and personal brand, and the selling power of TikTok. With years of experience in the industry, Mario provides valuable insights, while highlighting the importance of self-belief, even when challenged with doubt or disbelief from those around you. Follow Marianna: @marianna_hewitt Follow Mario: @makeupbymario Ouai: theouai.com/MARIANNA15 for 15% off your entire purchase. Farfetch: farfetch.com and use code LIFEWITH for 10% off when you spend $200 up until 6th May 2023 Athena Club: athenaclub.com and use code MARIANNA for 25% off your first order Produced by Dear Media This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
5/2/2023
42:33
Building a Fashion Brand Through Social Media & Low-Cost Marketing Strategies with 437 Co-Founder Hyla Nayeri
Hyla Nayeri, co-founder of 437, shares her journey from starting with only 2 orders to selling out collections. She talks about how losing her production team and $30K turned out to be an opportunity to be more creative with their budget and focus on what mattered most to their audience. Hyla shares insights on meeting customers on different social media platforms, the value of in-person events, and the importance of building relationships in the industry. Additionally, she provides advice on pitching a brand as a creator or influencer and utilizing low-cost marketing strategies, offering valuable lessons on navigating challenges and building a successful brand. Follow Marianna: @marianna_hewitt Follow Hyla: @hylanayeri Follow 437: @437 Jenni Kayne: get 15% off with code MARIANNA at jennikayne.com/MARIANNA Air Up: use code MARIANNA for 15% off your purchase here Produced by Dear Media This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
4/25/2023
40:09
AM + PM Skincare Routines, Laser Treatments, and Advice for Hyperpigmentation with Dermatologist Dr. Shereene Idriss
Are you looking to maintain healthy, radiant skin for the long haul? Dr. Shereene Idriss, Dermatologist and founder of PillowtalkDerm, discusses common skin concerns and the latest advancements in skincare and dermatology. Dr. Idriss provides valuable insights on maintaining healthy skin, the importance of sun protection, and cosmetic procedures and treatments. We dive into social media skincare trends, laser treatments for improving skin texture, and how to treat those stubborn neck wrinkles. As a leading expert, Dr. Idriss shares her knowledge and experience to provide practical tips and advice on achieving optimal skin health. Summer Fridays is available at SummerFridays.com and Sephora Follow Marianna: @marianna_hewitt Follow Dr. Idriss: @shereeneidriss Seed: try Seed’sDS-01® Daily Synbiotic at seed.com/LIFEWITHME and use code LIFEWITHME to get 25% off your first month Sakara: 20% off your first order at sakara.com/MARIANNA or use code MARIANNA Macy’s: macys.com/giftfinder Air Up: Find your flavor today here Produced by Dear Media This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
4/18/2023
34:37
Q&A with Marianna: Manifestation, Personal Style Tips, Influencer Advice, & More
Get ready for the “Ask Me Anything” podcast series, where Marianna Hewitt answers your questions from motivation to work out, goal setting, finding your personal style, and more. Marianna shares her time management techniques, the importance of manifesting your goals + visualizing what it would look like to achieve them, and tips for creating your timeless dream closet. She discusses balancing her work and personal life by prioritizing meaningful events and why we can remove the pressure of age-based deadlines. By sharing her lifestyle and wellness habits, Marianna stresses the relevance of consistency in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Follow Marianna: @marianna_hewitt Style Guide Words Allison Bornstein Episode Goal Setting + Vision Board Episode Shop Summer Fridays at SummerFridays.com and Sephora OUAI: theouai.com/MARIANNA15 for 15% off your entire purchase Farfetch: farfetch.com code LIFEWITH for 10% off when you spend $200 until May 6th 2023 Nutrafol: nutrafol.com code MARIANNA to get $10 off your first month’s subscription + free shipping Athena Club: athenaclub.comcode MARIANNA for 25% off your first order Produced by Dear Media This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
4/11/2023
43:30
Tips for Navigating the Grocery Store, Dining Out, & Healthy Swaps when Traveling with Mona Vand
Do you want easy hacks for eating clean while dining out, at home, and traveling? Mona Vand, a pharmacist who used her degree to create creative opportunities in the health and wellness space on social media. She shares practical grocery shopping tips, the food staples she always has in her kitchen, and her favorite flavor enhancers and greens for a healthy fridge. She discusses the meditation practice she has been doing for a year and is obsessed with while sharing her favorite travel snacks. We dive into her daily routine and how she incorporates natural health practices into her everyday life. Follow Marianna: @marianna_hewitt Follow Mona: @monavand Summer Fridays is available at SummerFridays.com andSephora Sakara: get 20% off your first order at sakara.com/MARIANNA or use code MARIANNA Beekeepers: visit beekeepersnaturals.com/MARIANNA or use code MARIANNA to get 20% off your first order Macys: macys.com Produced by Dear Media This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
